Business card helps Japanese woman recover father's lost pouch in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taiwanese-born 75-year-old Japanese lawyer recently recovered her deceased father's pouch, which she had left behind in a taxi two years ago when she came to Taiwan to attend an activity — and the key to her recovery of the important legacy is a business card.

According to a Chinatimes report, Academia Sinica's Institute of Ethnology in June 2018 held a seminar to discuss the social value of Japanese family settlements in Taipei, inviting a total of 16 Japanese from the families of three Taiwan-born Japanese. Chen Nai-tzu (陳乃慈), deputy director at the Department of Applied Foreign Languages at Taipei City University of Science and Technology, and student Xiao Bo-yun (蕭博允) were helping out with Chinese-Japanese translation at the seminar.

The Japanese lawyer, her older brother, and younger sister were invited to the seminar to share memories of their father while he was living in Taiwan as a young man. She also brought a handmade, embroidered pouch of her father's from 1940 to the seminar.

However, when she returned to the hotel where they were staying, she was amazed to find that she had left her black handbag in the taxi. Even though she reported the lost item to the police, she received no response before returning to Japan.

On June 23 Chen received a call from the Police Broadcasting Service (PBS), asking if she knew the Japanese lawyer, as the lost handbag contained her personal items and Chen's business card. The PBS told her that if the lost item was not claimed, it would be destroyed in two years.

Therefore, Chen made a call to the Japanese lawyer and secured a letter of authorization from her to claim the lost item.

Chen said that it's heartwarming to be able to help the woman recover her cherished item and that she felt lucky that they had exchanged business cards. She said that she never thought that an unexpected encounter would be extended by fate two years later, adding that her department would take good care of the handbag until it was put back in the hands of its owner.

In a blog post, the Japanese woman stated that she told her family and friends the good news about the recovery of her father's legacy, expressing thanks to Chen and Xiao. She added that she would fly to Taiwan to meet them and recover the purse after border restrictions were lifted.



(Taipei City University of Science and Technology photo)