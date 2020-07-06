Taiwan Railway Department Park to open in Taipei

Press conference with Tsai Ing-wen (center) for opening of Railway Department Park. (Taiwan News photo, Lyla Liu) Press conference with Tsai Ing-wen (center) for opening of Railway Department Park. (Taiwan News photo, Lyla Liu)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Railway Department Park of the National Taiwan Museum, which features exhibitions, will be opening in Beimen, Taipei on Tuesday (July 7).

The national historic site where the museum is located was formerly the headquarters of the Taiwan Railway for 70 years, according to the Ministry of Culture. The park became a cultural heritage site in 2007.

The museum hosted a promotional press conference today (July 6), in which President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文); Minister of Communications Ling Chia-lung (林佳龍); and Minister of Culture Lee Yung-te (李永得) were all in attendance.

Tsai told those assembled that the preservation of the historical site has taken much hard work. She added that it is a place worth visiting.

Lee told the audience that visitors to the museum can see the old-school Juguang trains (莒光號). There are also computer games available for children to play.



Railway Department Park of National Taiwan Museum. (Taiwan News photo)



Exhibition in Railway Department Park. (Taiwan News photo)

The park's permanent exhibitions center on the history of the railway and the preservation of the venue, according to the ministry. Among the preserved rooms are the cafeteria, the octagon male washroom, and the electrical room.

One exhibition, titled "Debating Modern: The 1935 Taiwan Exposition," takes a look at the period of Japanese colonial rule. Another exhibition, "Taiwan Railway Hotels," is also recommended.

The venue will open on July 7. For more information, please visit the official website.