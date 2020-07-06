College student flashes crowd at Taipei cosplay event

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Cosplayers are furious after a college student exposed herself in front of a large crowd gathered at a Taipei cosplay event on Saturday (July 4).

On the first day of the two-day Petit Fancy 32, which was held at the Taipei Expo Park, a female cosplayer struck a number of poses that exposed her nude lower body to a crowd of onlookers and photographers. Her actions swiftly drew criticism from the local cosplay community for sullying their public image and jeopardizing future events.

Photos soon emerged on the Facebook group Baofei Commune (爆廢公社) showing a young woman with a light-blue wig, black high-heel shoes, and black stockings lifting her dress to reveal that she was not wearing panties while gripping a Japanese wooden sword, or "bokken," in the other. Netizens commented that they were shocked by the behavior and had considered calling the police at the time.

Many cosplayers claimed that the woman is not a known member of the local cosplay community. Others pointed out that the event was meant for people to dress up as characters from Japanese animes and video games and that she was only seen wearing a generic purple dress and blue wig that did not seem to match a specific character.

One cosplayer worried about the repercussions of the incident on future events: "We don't want to destroy the host's right to use the venue because of your strange behavior!" Another admonished the woman's apparent attempt to gain attention: "Please control yourself a little bit. This is not the way to become famous."

On Sunday (July 5), the woman responded to the criticism on social media by saying she was just "being herself" and that she had nothing to apologize for. She then went on to say that it had been a "social experiment" to see how much chaos a non-cosplayer could cause in the cosplay community.

The National Taiwan University of Science and Technology (NTUST) on Monday stated that the woman had been suspended from the university for one and a half years, reported Liberty Times. The university apologized for the incident and said that the student suffers from a "psychological condition."

The university said it would contact the student and provide counseling and legal advice. It added that it would also cooperate with police in their investigation into the incident.

Police are currently investigating the incident as a potential case of indecent exposure.



Woman lifting her skirt in front of photographers. (Facebook, Baofei Commune screenshot)



Woman posing for photographer. (Facebook, Baofei Commune screenshot)