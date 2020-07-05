Madrid moves closer to Spanish title with 7th straight win

Real Madrid substitute players sit on the stands prior the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Athletic Club and Real Madrid at the San Manes stadium... Real Madrid substitute players sit on the stands prior the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Athletic Club and Real Madrid at the San Manes stadium in Bilbao, Spain, Sunday, July 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)

Athletic Bilbao's Inaki Williams, center, duels for the ball with Real Madrid's Eder Militao, left, and Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos during the Spanish ... Athletic Bilbao's Inaki Williams, center, duels for the ball with Real Madrid's Eder Militao, left, and Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Athletic Club and Real Madrid at the San Manes stadium in Bilbao, Spain, Sunday, July 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)

Athletic Bilbao's Inaki Williams kicks the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Athletic Club and Real Madrid at the San Manes stadium... Athletic Bilbao's Inaki Williams kicks the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Athletic Club and Real Madrid at the San Manes stadium in Bilbao, Spain, Sunday, July 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)

Real Madrid's head coach Zinedine Zidane, center, talks to his players during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Athletic Club and Real Madrid a... Real Madrid's head coach Zinedine Zidane, center, talks to his players during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Athletic Club and Real Madrid at the San Manes stadium in Bilbao, Spain, Sunday, July 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)

Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos, left, celebrates after scoring the opening goal from a penalty shoot during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Athle... Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos, left, celebrates after scoring the opening goal from a penalty shoot during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Athletic Club and Real Madrid at the San Manes stadium in Bilbao, Spain, Sunday, July 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)

Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos, left, celebrates after scoring the opening goal from a penalty shoot during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Athle... Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos, left, celebrates after scoring the opening goal from a penalty shoot during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Athletic Club and Real Madrid at the San Manes stadium in Bilbao, Spain, Sunday, July 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)

Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos, right, scores the opening goal from a penalty shoot during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Athletic Club and Real... Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos, right, scores the opening goal from a penalty shoot during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Athletic Club and Real Madrid at the San Manes stadium in Bilbao, Spain, Sunday, July 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)

MADRID (AP) — Sergio Ramos scored his fifth goal since the season resumed as Real Madrid beat Athletic Bilbao 1-0 on Sunday to move closer to its first Spanish league title in three years.

Ramos converted a 73rd-minute penalty kick to give Madrid its seventh straight league victory and open a seven-point lead over second-place Barcelona, which visits fifth-place Villarreal later Sunday.

Madrid has four matches left as it chases its first league title since 2017

Ramos had already scored the winner from the penalty spot in Madrid's 1-0 win against Getafe on Thursday. He had scored in three other matches since the league resumed.

Madrid remained the only team with a perfect record after the coronavirus break.

Eighth-place Athletic was coming off two straight victories and had won three of its last four matches, with the only setback a loss at Barcelona.

Madrid was without forward Eden Hazard and defender Raphael Varane because of minor injuries.

Two-time defending champion Barcelona had the lead when the league was suspended but has drawn three of its six matches since the return, including the last two. It will enter the match against Villarreal with coach Quique Setién under pressure because of the team’s poor run of results.

The Catalan club will face a Villarreal team that has won five of its six matches after the break.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni