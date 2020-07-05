National Taiwan Museum’s Railway Department Park opens on July 7

TAIPEI(Taiwan News) — The National Taiwan Museum’s (NTM) Railway Department Park will be open to the public on Tuesday (July 7), displaying six national historic monuments.

The 1.7-hectare Railway Department Park is bordered by Zhongxiao West Road, Tacheng Street, Zhengzhou Road, and Yanping North Road.

The park was once the site of the Railway Department during Japanese rule (1895–1945) and then became the headquarters of the Taiwan Railways Administration after Japan handed Taiwan over to the Kuomintang. It served as the base of operations for Taiwan’s railways for 70 years and was designated as a national historic site in 2007.

There are six national historic monuments altogether in the Railway Department Park, including the Railway Department Office, War Command Center, Cafeteria, Octagon male washroom, Electrical Room, and Construction Room.

The Railway Department Office is the centerpiece of the site and is made of bricks and wood, with two towers standing at the entrance. The office is arc-shaped because of its location at an intersection, according to an introduction on the NTM’s website.

"Three classic pillars are placed at both sides. A veranda is on the second floor, which is 2 meters in width and supported by dual pillars,” the NTM website stated.

The War Command Center was built in 1943 during the Pacific War. Serving as an emergency shelter for senior-level staff, the center was made with reinforced concrete and consists of two parts: The upper part is 7 meters above ground and shaped like a cone to avoid bombs, while the lower part is buried in the ground.

The entrance of the command center is equipped with an explosion-proof iron door. A protective wall on the surface was added by the Nationalist government after it retreated to Taiwan in 1949 during the Chinese Civil War.

The Octagon male washroom is a one-story structure built in 1919. With a vent above, the main structure is an octagonal pillar with eight urinals placed accordingly while eight reinforced concrete beams are connected like an open umbrella.

Built before 1925, the Electrical Room was used for providing power for machinery or electricity storage and will serve as the canteen area, where visitors can have meals and drinks.



(Taiwan Railways Administration video)



(CNA photos)