Naked men and drunks: England assesses the reopening of pubs

Campaigners hold lanterns on Westminster Bridge for British NHS medical and care workers who have died due to COVID-19, in London, Friday, July 3, 202... Campaigners hold lanterns on Westminster Bridge for British NHS medical and care workers who have died due to COVID-19, in London, Friday, July 3, 2020. A number of NHS staff and campaigners will carry one lantern to represent people who have died due to COVID-19, as they walk from St. Thomas' Hospital over Westminster Bridge to then hold a candlelit vigil outside Downing Street, where they read out a small number of representative names of NHS staff who died. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Campaigners hold lanterns outside Downing Street for British NHS medical and care workers who have died due to COVID-19, in London, Friday, July 3, 20... Campaigners hold lanterns outside Downing Street for British NHS medical and care workers who have died due to COVID-19, in London, Friday, July 3, 2020. A number of NHS staff and campaigners carried one lantern to represent people who have died due to COVID-19, as they walked from St. Thomas' Hospital over Westminster Bridge to then hold a candlelit vigil outside Downing Street, where they read out a small number of representative names of NHS staff who died. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

A man takes a picture on the Millennium Bridge as the Shard is lit up in blue in support of the National Health Service (NHS), as the capital is set t... A man takes a picture on the Millennium Bridge as the Shard is lit up in blue in support of the National Health Service (NHS), as the capital is set to reopen after the lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, in London, Saturday, July 4, 2020. England is embarking on perhaps its biggest lockdown easing yet as pubs and restaurants have the right to reopen for the first time in more than three months. In addition to the reopening of much of the hospitality sector, couples can tie the knot once again, while many of those who have had enough of their lockdown hair can finally get a trim. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

As part of the National Health Service (NHS) birthday celebrations 10 Downing Street, in London, is illuminated blue on Saturday evening, July 4, 2020... As part of the National Health Service (NHS) birthday celebrations 10 Downing Street, in London, is illuminated blue on Saturday evening, July 4, 2020. Saturday July 4, the day before the NHS birthday, has been designated as a chance for the nation to come together and pay respect. As part of this collective memorial, and as a mark of respect and tribute to NHS staff, essential workers and everyone who has played their part during the coronavirus pandemic, iconic landmarks were asked to be illuminated in blue. (Victoria Jones/PA via AP)

A member of the public shares a joke with police on Canal Street in Manchester's gay village, England, Saturday July 4, 2020. England is embarking on ... A member of the public shares a joke with police on Canal Street in Manchester's gay village, England, Saturday July 4, 2020. England is embarking on perhaps its biggest lockdown easing yet as pubs and restaurants have the right to reopen for the first time in more than three months. In addition to the reopening of much of the hospitality sector, couples can tie the knot once again, while many of those who have had enough of their lockdown hair can finally get a trim. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

Members of the public are seen at a bar in Manchester's Northern Quarter, England, Saturday July 4, 2020. England is embarking on perhaps its biggest ... Members of the public are seen at a bar in Manchester's Northern Quarter, England, Saturday July 4, 2020. England is embarking on perhaps its biggest lockdown easing yet as pubs and restaurants have the right to reopen for the first time in more than three months. In addition to the reopening of much of the hospitality sector, couples can tie the knot once again, while many of those who have had enough of their lockdown hair can finally get a trim. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

Members of the public are seen at a bar in Manchester's Northern Quarter, England, Saturday July 4, 2020. England is embarking on perhaps its biggest ... Members of the public are seen at a bar in Manchester's Northern Quarter, England, Saturday July 4, 2020. England is embarking on perhaps its biggest lockdown easing yet as pubs and restaurants have the right to reopen for the first time in more than three months. In addition to the reopening of much of the hospitality sector, couples can tie the knot once again, while many of those who have had enough of their lockdown hair can finally get a trim. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

People sit and drink, outside a pub on the south bank of river Thames, as the capital is set to reopen after the lockdown due to the coronavirus outbr... People sit and drink, outside a pub on the south bank of river Thames, as the capital is set to reopen after the lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, in London, Saturday, July 4, 2020. England is embarking on perhaps its biggest lockdown easing yet as pubs and restaurants have the right to reopen for the first time in more than three months. In addition to the reopening of much of the hospitality sector, couples can tie the knot once again, while many of those who have had enough of their lockdown hair can finally get a trim. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

A street cleaner sweeps a street in Soho as late-night drinkers continue into the early hours of Sunday morning as coronavirus lockdown restrictions a... A street cleaner sweeps a street in Soho as late-night drinkers continue into the early hours of Sunday morning as coronavirus lockdown restrictions are eased across England, Sunday July 5, 2020. (Victoria Jones/PA via AP)

People enjoy a drink outside the Ferry Boat Inn in Shaldon, England, Saturday, July 4, 2020. England embarked on perhaps its biggest lockdown easing y... People enjoy a drink outside the Ferry Boat Inn in Shaldon, England, Saturday, July 4, 2020. England embarked on perhaps its biggest lockdown easing yet as pubs and restaurants have the right to reopen for the first time in more than three months. (AP Photo/Tony Hicks)

As part of the National Health Service (NH)S birthday celebrations The London Eye is illuminated blue on Saturday evening, July 4, 2020. Saturday, Jul... As part of the National Health Service (NH)S birthday celebrations The London Eye is illuminated blue on Saturday evening, July 4, 2020. Saturday, July 4, the day before the NHS birthday, has been designated as a opportunity for the nation to come together and pay respects. As part of this collective memorial, and as a mark of respect and tribute to NHS staff, essential workers and everyone who has played their part during the coronavirus pandemic, iconic landmarks were asked to be illuminated in blue. (Victoria Jones/PA via AP)

A woman poses with a street cleaner in Soho as late-night drinkers continue into the early hours of Sunday morning as coronavirus lockdown restriction... A woman poses with a street cleaner in Soho as late-night drinkers continue into the early hours of Sunday morning as coronavirus lockdown restrictions are eased across England, Sunday July 5, 2020. (Victoria Jones/PA via AP)

Members of the public are seen at a bar in Manchester's Northern Quarter, England, Saturday July 4, 2020. England is embarking on perhaps its biggest ... Members of the public are seen at a bar in Manchester's Northern Quarter, England, Saturday July 4, 2020. England is embarking on perhaps its biggest lockdown easing yet as pubs and restaurants have the right to reopen for the first time in more than three months. In addition to the reopening of much of the hospitality sector, couples can tie the knot once again, while many of those who have had enough of their lockdown hair can finally get a trim. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

LONDON (AP) — It seems to have been more like a typical Saturday night than a drunken New Year's Eve.

The reopening of pubs in England does not seem to have overwhelmed emergency services as many had feared ahead of the biggest easing of Britain's lockdown. But one senior police officer said Sunday it was “crystal clear” that drunk people struggled, or ignored, social distancing rules.

For the most part, people appeared to abide by the rules and rejoiced at the chance Saturday to lift a pint in the company of their mates, but in some places large crowds raised concerns that the deadliest outbreak in Europe may find fresh legs.

Chris Newell, a 33-year-old courier, traveled to trendy Shoreditch in east London to see friends.

"As long as everyone’s keeping their distance, we’re going to have a few drinks and just enjoy it and try and get back to a bit of normality,” he said.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the vast majority of people did "the right thing” and abided by social distancing rules to stay at least one meter (over 3 feet) apart from members of another household and use hand sanitizers.

“It was really good to see people out and about and largely, very largely social distancing,” he said on Sky News.

John Apter, chair of the Police Federation, who was on patrol in the southern England city of Southampton, said it was a “busy” shift, one that saw officers having to deal with naked men, “happy” drunks as well as “angry” drunks.

He said the shift “managed to cope” but it was “crystal clear” that those who have imbibed one too many cannot, or won't, socially distance.

Pubs and restaurants worked hard to get ready for the moment, spacing tables, putting some staff behind plastic counters and registering customers upon arrival. The wearing of masks is optional though, even for staff.

Rafal Liszewski, a store manager in the central London district of Soho, voiced concerns about the swelling crowds on Saturday.

“Quickly everything got out of control and by 8-9 p.m. it was a proper street party with people dancing and drinking,” he said. “Barely anyone was wearing masks and nobody respected social distancing .... to be honest with that many people on one street it was physically impossible.”

Some fear the British government is being overly hasty, even reckless, in sanctioning the changes. The U.K.'s confirmed virus death toll of 44,198 is the third-highest in the world, behind the United States and Brazil.

Critics note that the reopening of bars and restaurants in the United States and South Korea has been blamed for a spike in new infections

The four nations of the U.K. — England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland — are moving at different speeds out of the coronavirus lockdown. The restrictions in England, with a population of around 56 million, or 85% or the U.K.’s, have been lifted the most, triggering concerns that Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson is being unduly influenced by a desire to kickstart Britain's ailing economy.

Johnson’s office at 10. Downing Street, among many other places across the U.K., was lit up blue overnight to celebrate the 72nd anniversary of the formation of the country's beloved National Health Service, which gives free health care to residents.

A number of events are planned Sunday to celebrate its birthday. People are being encouraged to clap at 5 p.m. to say “Thank you” to the hundreds of thousands of NHS staff who have worked selflessly throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

After coming down with coronavirus himself, Johnson credited NHS workers with saving his life.

___

Follow AP coverage of the pandemic at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak