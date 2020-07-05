Tigerair Taiwan’s first flight to Penghu arrives Sunday morning

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Tigerair Taiwan’s first flight from Taipei to Penghu, which carried 180 passengers, was greeted by a spray of water when the aircraft arrived at Penghu Airport at 7:48 a.m. on Sunday (July 5).

A Tigerair A320 rented by sister carrier Mandarin Airlines took off from Taipei’s Songshan Airport at 7 a.m. and arrived in Penghu at 7:48 a.m., per CNA. In a welcoming gesture, the airport dispatched two fire engines to the scene to spray water on the first Tigerair aircraft to arrive in the county. Penghu Tourism Department Director Chen Mei-ling (陳美齡) greeted tourists at the airport’s arrival hall, handing out gifts.

A tourist surnamed Wu (吳) who is visiting Penghu for its firework display said that the experience of flying with Tigerair to Penghu felt like taking a trip to a foreign country, according to the report.

Chen said that with Taiwan not seeing another spike of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the public’s appetite for travel has increased. With the help of the government’s hotel subsidies and the Penghu International Fireworks Festival, which starts Monday, Mandarin Airlines said it’s optimistic about Penghu tourism during peak season, leading to its decision to let Tigerair join its route to the outlying archipelago, according to the report.



(CNA photos)