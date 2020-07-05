1st pedestrian swing bridge in Taiwan to be inaugurated Monday in Kaohsiung

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s first pedestrian swing bridge, which now connects Kaohsiung's Peng-lai Commercial Harbor area with Pier-2 Art Center, will be inaugurated on Monday (July 6).

The Taiwan International Ports Corporation (TIPC) spent a total of NT$320 million (US$10.67 million) to build the Dagang Bridge, which is located at Kaohsiung Port's Pier No. 3. TIPC Chairman Lee Hsien-yi (李賢義) said that the bridge is not only the first pedestrian swing bridge in Taiwan but also the longest cross-harbor swing bridge in Asia, according to CNA.

Dagang Bridge is 110 meters in length and varies in width from 5-11 meters. The bridge allows for 550 pedestrians and cyclists to cross at the same time, shortening the walking time between the Peng-lai Commercial Harbor area and Pier-2 Art Center by 30 minutes, per CNA.

The uniquely designed bridge also boasts a scenic lookout at its center that affords an extensive view of the expansive harbor, incoming and outgoing ships, and waterfront high-rises. The bridge is expected to become a new hot spot in the city, per CNA.

Monday afternoon's inauguration ceremony will be jointly presided over by Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) and acting Kaohsiung mayor Yang Ming-jou (楊明州).