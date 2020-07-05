Tigerair joins Taipei-Kinmen route in supporting role until end of August

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Tigerair Taiwan plane is lending support to passengers traveling between Taiwan's main island and Kinmen this summer, with the first flight arriving in Kinmen Airport Sunday morning (July 5).

With Kinmen’s tourism returning and the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Taiwan under control, tickets for flights to and from the outlying island of Kinmen are hard to come by.

To assist in operating the route, Mandarin Airlines has rented an A320 aircraft, CNA reported. The Tigerair plane took off from Songshan Airport on its first flight to Kinmen at 8:10 a.m. on Sunday, carrying 171 passengers.

A passenger from Taoyuan surnamed Liu (劉), who had previously flown with Tigerair to Singapore, was excited to take the Tigerair plane on her first visit to Kinmen.

Kinmen Tourism Department Director Ting Chien-kang (丁健剛) told media that Tigerair will support the Taipei-Kinmen route with one flight a day until the end of next month to help meet demand during peak tourism season. He added that if such a need continues in the future, he will strive to retain the company's services for the route.

Kinmen Airport Office Director Hong Nien-chi (洪念慈) said that Tigerair’s daily flight from Taipei to Kinmen departs at 8:10 a.m. and returns to Taipei at 10 a.m.