Scoot resumes Singapore-Taiwan flights

Budget airline Scoot resumed flights between Singapore and Taiwan starting Sunday, following a temporary suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Singaporean carrier, which suspended flights destined for Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport on March 22, will operate one flight a week between the two destinations using a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

Starting Sunday, Taiwan-based Mandarin Airlines also leased three Tigerair Taiwan jets to fly from Taipei Songshan Airport to outlying Penghu and Kinmen counties to meet the demand from increasing interest in domestic travel.

Mandarin Airlines will fly 37 round-trip flights between Songshan/Taichung/Kaohsiung and Penghu weekly, as well as 19 flights between Songshan/Taichung and Kinmen per week.

Meanwhile, United Airlines said its suspension of flights to Taiwan will continue through Sept. 10.

Dubai-based Emirates Airline, however, has resumed some of its flights between Dubai and Taoyuan from June 17.