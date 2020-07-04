Weekly update of cross-strait news 【June 28 - July 4】

【Taiwan & China】

1. Taiwan boots out two Chinese reporters

Taiwan has expelled two Chinese journalists over their involvement in political talk shows produced illegally in the island country.

Two reporters from Fujian Province-based Southeast Television (東南衛視) have had their credentials and entry permits revoked. They were ordered to leave Taiwan on Friday (July 3), according to the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC)....(read more)

2. Taiwan, Somaliland to mutually establish representative offices to boost ties

Taiwan and the self-governing African territory of Somaliland are in the process of mutually establishing representative offices, thus furthering bilateral ties that have been developing quietly for a while...(read more)

3. Focus on Taiwan's potential African ally, Somaliland

Somaliland, in the Horn of Africa, is set to establish mutual representative offices with Taiwan and it's a deal that comes with a lot of questions...(read more)

4. French academic warns Beijing's intent of 'absorbing' Taiwan

In light of the implementation of Hong Kong's new national security law, Jean-Francois Di Meglio, president of the French independent think tank Asia Centre, warned on Wednesday (July 1) that taking over Taiwan is next on Beijing's agenda...(read more)

5. Taiwanese warned not to travel to Hong Kong, Macau, China

Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) on Thursday (July 2) urged Taiwanese to avoid travel to Hong Kong, Macau, and China now that the draconian security law has been passed...(read more)

6. 67% of people in Taiwan self-identify as Taiwanese

Around 67 percent of people in Taiwan identify as Taiwanese, the highest figure since the poll began in 1992, according to National Chengchi University's Election Study Center.

The survey, which investigates changes in Taiwanese identity, saw the proportion of those who self-identify as “Taiwanese” soar to 67 percent in 2020, a sharp rise from 56.9 percent last year. The figure marks the highest point over the past 28 years, when only 17.6 percent held the view in 1992...(read more)

【Hong Kong & China】

1. China announces 'No. 1 Flood' for Three Gorges Dam headwaters

As torrential rain ravages southern China for the second straight month, the government has issued a number for a massive flood of the Yangtze River Basin, which threatens to further overload the Three Gorges Dam...(read more)

2. Hong Kong protester arrested with 30 Taiwanese flags

Amid protests against the introduction of China’s draconian national security law in Hong Kong, police arrested one man carrying 30 Taiwanese flags in his bag, reports said Wednesday (July 1)...(read more)

3. Joshua Wong quits Demosistō as Hong Kong national security law passes

Within two hours of the passing of the contentious Hong Kong national security law in Beijing on Tuesday (June 30), four prominent Hong Kong activists have announced they are leaving pro-democracy party Demosistō...(read more)

4. First case charged under Hong Kong national security law

Hong Kong authorities have charged a motorcyclist for subversion and terrorist activities under the city's controversial new national security law. The 23-year-old Tong Ying-git (唐英傑) was accused of attacking police at O'Brien Road in the Wanchai area of the city on Wednesday (July 1)...(read more)

5. Concern mounts over 52 countries having extradition treaties with China or Hong Kong

Since China’s new national security law in Hong Kong stipulates action against violators outside the country, concern has been mounting about the attitude of 52 countries that have signed extradition agreements with China or Hong Kong, reports said Saturday (July 4)...(read more)

6. EU leaders seek 'dialogue' with China over Hong Kong law

Two of the European Union's most powerful individuals said Thursday that the 27-nation bloc will continue to discuss human rights and the rule of law with China after Beijing imposed a new security law on Hong Kong.

But Ursula von der Leyen, who heads the EU's executive commission, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel stopped short of threatening sanctions against China or offering asylum to Hong Kong dissidents, as others in the West have done...(read more)