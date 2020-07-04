Taiwan first in Asia to enact public health expert certification law

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The head of Taiwan’s coronavirus task force on Saturday (July 4) described “public health” as an indicator of national power, with Taiwan becoming the first country in Asia to enact a law for public health expert certification.

Health and Welfare Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) made the remarks at a symposium held by the Taiwan Public Health Association, reported CNA. The long-overdue legislation passed in mid-May, partly due to the pandemic pointing out the importance of the medical profession.

Commenting on the fact it took two decades to implement the legislation, Chen said it would mean experts in the field were recognized. It would also contribute to better preparedness in the event of health emergencies.

Chan Chang-chuan (詹長權), dean of National Taiwan University’s College of Public Health (CPH), lamented the fact that every year about 1,000 graduates from public health departments at the country's universities are forced to choose a career not related to their skill set for the lack of a suitable certification mechanism. The current pandemic underscores the need to address the issue, as public health expertise can be employed to prevent loopholes on the front line.

According to the “Public Health Expert Act,” certified professionals will be tasked to conduct environmental risk assessment, epidemiologic studies, disease investigation and prevention, public wellbeing promotion, food safety management, and other tasks.