1 killed, several hurt in shooting at Mississippi sports bar

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A man was fatally shot and several others were wounded in a shooting early Saturday at a nightclub in Mississippi's capital, an official said.

The shooting happened at M-Bar Sports Grill in Jackson, Hinds County Capt. Tyree Jones told The Associated Press. The name of the man killed was not immediately released.

The sheriff's office shared images on Twitter of the shooting suspect, seeking help identifying the person and saying gunfire broke out after an altercation. The suspect left the bar and was not in custody.

It was unclear how many people were wounded because some of the injured people went to the hospital in private vehicles, Jones said. Their conditions weren't immediately known.

Further details weren't immediately released.

Associated Press journalist Desiree Seals contributed to this report from Atlanta.