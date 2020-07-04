Chinese warplane intrudes into Taiwan ADIZ

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Chinese warplane briefly entered Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) Saturday (July 4), according to Air Force Command.

The latest incident marks the 10th such intrusion since June 9, according to those acknowledged by the authorities. Saturday’s appearance occurred during the morning off Taiwan’s southwest coast, in the same area as most previous incidents.

A Taiwan jet had to issue a warning before the Chinese warplane left the ADIZ, CNA reported. Defense sources did not identify the type of Chinese aircraft involved.

Tension in the region has been mounting as China introduced a draconian national security law for Hong Kong on July 1, provoking a new wave of protests in the territory as well as eliciting concern from many democracies across the world.

The communist country has been conducting five days of military drills in the South China Sea. Meanwhile, the United States navy is preparing for its largest maneuvers in the area since 2014 by sending over the aircraft carriers USS Ronald Reagan and USS Nimitz.