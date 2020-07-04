Insurance companies form alliance in Taiwan

The insurance industry is adapting to blockchain technology. (CNA photo) The insurance industry is adapting to blockchain technology. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese insurance customers with multiple policies can now update their personal information or file claims by applying through just one of their insurance companies, thanks to blockchain technology.

Starting Wednesday (July 1) 11 insurance companies and the Chain of Insurance Industry Alliance (保險業理賠聯盟鏈) established an alliance to facilitate information exchanges. Members include Cathay Life Insurance, Taiwan Life Insurance, Nan Shan Life Insurance, and more.

On average, Taiwanese own 3.3 insurance policies per person, higher than the global average of 2.2, according to Business Next. When individuals have to file insurance claims or change personal information, repeat applications to different companies bug everyone.

The primary goal of the alliance is to streamline applications and reduce redundancy. From now on, clients need only ask one of their insurance companies to change information, and the data will be synchronized simultaneously with other companies — the same for filing insurance claims.

To begin with, in the first six-month trial period, synchronization for health and certain injury insurance claims can be made, but group and travel accident insurance will be excluded.

The traceability of blockchain technology is the backbone of the alliance's data security. Every time someone changes information, it will be recorded and updated across the blockchain in real-time. Most importantly, these records cannot be modified by any party, which is critical if there are disputes.

Prudential, BNP Paribas, and AIA Group have also expressed interest in joining the alliance.