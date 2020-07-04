  1. Home
Taiwan's culture minister visits anti-extradition protest exhibition

Marking one-year anniversary of protest, Lee Yung-te praises Hong Kong's 'brave young' supporters of democracy

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/07/04 15:48
Minister of Culture Lee Yung-te visits Taiwan Comic Base. (Ministry of Culture photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Minister of Culture Lee Yung-te (李永得) visited an exhibition marking the one-year anniversary of the anti-extradition protests in Hong Kong on Saturday (July 4) at Taiwan Comic Base in Taipei.

The "Rebel Pens" (反抗的畫筆) exhibition focuses on the freedom to create, according to the curator, Taiwan Creative Content Agency (TAICCA).

The show gathers the works of 66 artists from Hong Kong, South Korea, and Taiwan. Also included are protest posters and a virtual reality zone for viewers to experience the intense scenes of confrontation between police and protestors in Hong Kong.

Lee said he supported the pro-democracy protestors in Hong Kong and added he went to China as a journalist after Taiwan's martial law was lifted in 1987. He said he could feel the heavy political atmosphere at that time, so he can relate to how Hongkongers feel now.

"Democracy, freedom, and humanity will conquer evil," Lee said, according to a Ministry of Culture press release. "We should care more for the brave young men who have solid beliefs in Hong Kong."

The exhibition runs until July 26 and is free. Taiwan Comic Base is in Huayin Street, while forums and tours can be booked in advance online.
