Concern mounts over 52 countries having extradition treaties with China or Hong Kong

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Since China’s new national security law in Hong Kong stipulates action against violators outside the country, concern has been mounting about the attitude of 52 countries that have signed extradition agreements with China or Hong Kong, reports said Saturday (July 4).

Canada was the first country to suspend its extradition treaty with the former British colony and to ban the export of sensitive military items, according to statements Friday (July 3).

Hong Kong government figures suggest that 19 countries have signed extradition agreements with the territory, CNA reported. The list includes the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Great Britain, Germany, and several Asian countries, including South Korea, the Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia, as well as India.

China has signed extradition accords with 55 countries, but 16 of the agreements are not valid yet, according to the CNA report. Apart from South Korea, the Philippines and Indonesia, the number also includes Thailand, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia and Mongolia in East Asia.

The 14 European signatories include France, Italy, Spain and Russia, while in Latin America, Mexico, Brazil and Peru have signed similar deals.

Taiwan’s government recently warned its citizens to reconsider unessential travel to China, Hong Kong and Macau. Politicians have also warned that comments about issues such as independence for Hong Kong might lead to legal problems in other countries.