AP Week in Pictures, Global

By  Associated Press
2020/07/04 13:16
Crews work to remove the statue of Confederate Gen. Stonewall Jackson in Richmond, Va., on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney ordere...
Men wearing face masks to protect against coronavirus, walk past an advertising billboard on the street in Soweto, South Africa, Monday, June 29, 2020...
A reporter falls after being sprayed with pepper spray by police during a protest in Causeway Bay during the annual handover march in Hong Kong, Wedne...
Camels cast shadows as they walk near the West Bank village of Al Fasayil, in the Jordan Valley, Tuesday, June 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
Vendors wearing face mask prepare mannequins before opening their store amid fears of the new coronavirus outbreak at a market in Jakarta, Indonesia, ...
Two men play teqball amid the new coronavirus pandemic on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, July 2, 2020, as authorities begin to ...
A coffin with the remains of Marco Antonio Marquez, who died of complications related to COVID-19, is guided by workers through the Bajos de Mena Cath...
Plastic sheets in a Jeepney bus separate passengers as part of health measures to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus in metropolitan Manil...
Wearing a protective mask to curb the spread of the new coronavirus a man attends a memorial for those who have died from COVID-19 worldwide, at Rio's...
A rainbow light display illuminates the night sky in the West Village neighborhood of New York near The Stonewall Inn, the birthplace of the gay right...

JUNE 27 - JULY 3, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by The Associated Press from around the world.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

