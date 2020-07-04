AP Week in Pictures, Global

A rainbow light display illuminates the night sky in the West Village neighborhood of New York near The Stonewall Inn, the birthplace of the gay right... A rainbow light display illuminates the night sky in the West Village neighborhood of New York near The Stonewall Inn, the birthplace of the gay rights movement, on Saturday, June 27, 2020. This year would have been the 50th anniversary of the NYC Pride March, which was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

Wearing a protective mask to curb the spread of the new coronavirus a man attends a memorial for those who have died from COVID-19 worldwide, at Rio's... Wearing a protective mask to curb the spread of the new coronavirus a man attends a memorial for those who have died from COVID-19 worldwide, at Rio's Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Wednesday, July 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

Plastic sheets in a Jeepney bus separate passengers as part of health measures to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus in metropolitan Manil... Plastic sheets in a Jeepney bus separate passengers as part of health measures to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus in metropolitan Manila, Philippines on Friday, July 3, 2020. The government is allowing some routes for Jeepneys to be opened to help public transportation as the government slowly eases the coronavirus lockdown (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

A coffin with the remains of Marco Antonio Marquez, who died of complications related to COVID-19, is guided by workers through the Bajos de Mena Cath... A coffin with the remains of Marco Antonio Marquez, who died of complications related to COVID-19, is guided by workers through the Bajos de Mena Catholic cemetery in the Puente Alto neighborhood, on the outskirts of Santiago, Chile, Friday, July 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)

Two men play teqball amid the new coronavirus pandemic on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, July 2, 2020, as authorities begin to ... Two men play teqball amid the new coronavirus pandemic on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, July 2, 2020, as authorities begin to ease the city's lockdown against the growing COVID-19 pandemic. Teqball is played over a curved table combining elements of soccer and table tennis. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

Vendors wearing face mask prepare mannequins before opening their store amid fears of the new coronavirus outbreak at a market in Jakarta, Indonesia, ... Vendors wearing face mask prepare mannequins before opening their store amid fears of the new coronavirus outbreak at a market in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)

Camels cast shadows as they walk near the West Bank village of Al Fasayil, in the Jordan Valley, Tuesday, June 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty) Camels cast shadows as they walk near the West Bank village of Al Fasayil, in the Jordan Valley, Tuesday, June 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

A reporter falls after being sprayed with pepper spray by police during a protest in Causeway Bay during the annual handover march in Hong Kong, Wedne... A reporter falls after being sprayed with pepper spray by police during a protest in Causeway Bay during the annual handover march in Hong Kong, Wednesday, July. 1, 2020. Hong Kong marked the 23rd anniversary of its handover to China in 1997, one day after China enacted a national security law that cracks down on protests in the territory. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

Men wearing face masks to protect against coronavirus, walk past an advertising billboard on the street in Soweto, South Africa, Monday, June 29, 2020... Men wearing face masks to protect against coronavirus, walk past an advertising billboard on the street in Soweto, South Africa, Monday, June 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

Crews work to remove the statue of Confederate Gen. Stonewall Jackson in Richmond, Va., on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney ordere... Crews work to remove the statue of Confederate Gen. Stonewall Jackson in Richmond, Va., on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney ordered the immediate removal of all Confederate statues in the city, saying he was using his emergency powers to speed up the healing process for the former capital of the Confederacy amid weeks of protests over police brutality and racial injustice. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

JUNE 27 - JULY 3, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by The Associated Press from around the world.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

