First case charged under Hong Kong national security law

Motorcylist is subdued after driving into police. ( Facebook , @HongKongPoliceForce photo) Motorcylist is subdued after driving into police. ( Facebook , @HongKongPoliceForce photo)

TAIWAN (Taiwan News) — Hong Kong authorities have charged a motorcyclist for subversion and terrorist activities under the city's controversial new national security law.

The 23-year-old Tong Ying-git (唐英傑) was accused of attacking police at O'Brien Road in the Wanchai area of the city on Wednesday (July 1).

He reportedly crashed into three police officers with his motorcycle, which carried a flag saying, "Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our times." The slogan is now regarded by the Hong Kong government as illegal for its encouragement of Hong Kong independence.

According to the charge, the flag "incites others to organize, plan, or participate in activities with a view to subverting state power and separating Hong Kong from the People’s Republic of China." His attack on police was called a terrorist activity that "causes grave harm to society with a view to coercing the government to pursue a political agenda."

In the worst case, Tong will face life imprisonment or a sentence lasting more than 10 years for the two charges. He is currently hospitalized with multiple fractures at the Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital.

Also during protests on July 1 a man assaulted a police officer with knives when a crowd tried to free a protester subdued by police. After the attack, the man sought to flee the city for London.

His Cathay Airways flight was preparing to take off at 11:55 p.m. on July 2, but was recalled at the last minute. Police then stormed the plane to arrest the 24-year-old suspect.



Footage shows when motorcycle crashed into three police officers