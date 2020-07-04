  1. Home
No need for Taiwanese visiting England to quarantine

Taiwan deemed low-risk country, one of six areas in Asia on exemption list

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/07/04 10:14
Passengers wearing face masks arrive at London's Heathrow Airport, June 8, 2020.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese will no longer be required to self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival in England, the British government announced on Friday (July 3).

A total of 59 countries and areas as well as 14 British overseas territories are included in the list, but travelers from these places will still need to provide contact information upon arrival, wrote BBC. Individuals who have visited non-exempted areas during the preceding 14 days before arrival in England are subject to quarantine, according to the guidance on travel corridors.

Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Vietnam, Hong Kong and Macau, are the only Asian countries and areas on the exemption list. The rule, which comes into effect on July 10, does not apply to Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) welcomed the decision, saying it signifies the country’s success in handling the coronavirus pandemic has been recognized. The reopening measure will be conducive to bilateral trade, as the U.K. is Taiwan’s third-largest trade partner, MOFA said in a press release.

Taiwan’s airlines are planning to add more flights to London, said MOFA. As of Saturday (July 4), the U.K. has recorded 285,787 COVID-19 cases and 44,216 deaths, according to a count by Johns Hopkins University.
