ICC says no evidence of corruption in 2011 World Cup final

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The International Cricket Council will not be launching a formal investigation into alleged corruption around the 2011 World Cup final following claims by a former Sri Lanka sports minister that the national team deliberately lost the match to India for money.

The governing body’s integrity unit looked into allegations by Mahindananda Aluthgamage that Sri Lanka “sold” the final, the ICC said Friday.

Aluthgamage didn’t offer proof in his claims on a local TV station. He had said players were not responsible for the alleged fix, instead blaming “certain other sections” without elaborating.

“At this time, we have not been presented with any evidence that supports the claims made or which would merit launching an investigation under the ICC anti-corruption code,” said Alex Marshall, general manager of the ICC’s anti-corruption unit.

Sri Lanka great Kumar Sangakkara, who played in the final in Mumbai, was among three high-profile officials or players questioned by police about the corruption claims, along with 2011 chief selector Aravinda de Silva and opening batsman Upul Tharanga.

“There is no record of any letter regarding this matter sent by the then-Sri Lanka sports minister to the ICC and senior ICC staff at the time have confirmed they have no recollection of receiving any such letter which would have led to an investigation,” Marshall said.

“We have no reason to doubt the integrity of the ICC men’s Cricket World Cup Final 2011.”

Marshall said the ICC will review its position should it receive any more evidence.

India won the final by six wickets with 10 balls to spare.

