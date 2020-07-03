Vietnam considers restarting flights to Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan is one of the priority destinations for Vietnam to reopen flights to before the end of July in the wake of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, reports said Friday (July 3).

According to the Vietnam News Agency, transportation officials are considering restarting flights with countries with more than 30 days without new local transmissions, CNA reported.

Taiwan featured high on the list together with Japan, South Korea, China, and some Southeast Asian nations. However, the priority passengers are not tourists, but business people, investors, technicians, and Vietnamese overseas, while restrictions would continue to safeguard public health, officials said.

Visitors would have to present a health certificate not older than three days and proof they have stayed in the country of origin for at least 30 days, while they would still need to face testing and spend 14 days in quarantine upon their arrival in Vietnam.

Taiwan is also being considered by Thailand for travel bubbles expected to start in August at the earliest, with no quarantine required, but with limits on the regions travelers could visit.