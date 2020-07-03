  1. Home
  2. Society

Son of senior Taiwan legislator questioned about drugs parcel

Ker Chun-yao freed on bail of NT$100,000

  145
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/07/03 19:37
CNA file photo of DPP Legislator Ker Chien-ming 

CNA file photo of DPP Legislator Ker Chien-ming 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The son of a senior Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislator was released on bail after questioning about a marijuana parcel from the United States which bore his name, reports said Friday (July 3).

Ker Chien-ming (柯建銘), the convener of the ruling party’s legislative caucus, has served as a member of the Legislative Yuan since 1993, and is regarded as one of the most influential politicians in the country.

The customs in Keelung City uncovered a parcel from the U.S. containing what media described as “hemp cream,” UDN reported. On the package, the name Ker Chun-yao (柯鈞耀) was mentioned as the recipient.

An investigation showed that Ker was the senior legislator’s second son, so the Taipei District Prosecutors Office called him in for questioning Thursday (July 2). In the early hours of Friday, he was freed after posting bail of NT$100,000 (US$3,390).

Asked by reporters, the legislator confirmed the basic elements of the story, though he emphasized that his son had not received the parcel, had volunteered to talk to prosecutors, and had not been hauled in for questioning, as some earlier media stories had suggested.

Some media reports speculated that Ker might have started using marijuana during his stay in the U.S., and might have ordered the package from a legal cannabis outlet.
drugs
drugs smuggling
marijuana
cannabis
Ker Chien-ming
Legislative Yuan
DPP

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwanese YouTuber blasts KMT's protest
Taiwanese YouTuber blasts KMT's protest
2020/06/30 15:20
Approval of KMT, DPP down in Taiwan's Kaohsiung after recall of mayor: Poll
Approval of KMT, DPP down in Taiwan's Kaohsiung after recall of mayor: Poll
2020/06/30 11:06
Controversial former labor minister appointed to head Taiwan's Control Yuan
Controversial former labor minister appointed to head Taiwan's Control Yuan
2020/06/29 18:14
Taiwan legislature forms Latin American, African caucuses to boost ties
Taiwan legislature forms Latin American, African caucuses to boost ties
2020/06/29 14:30
Legislative Yuan occupation may exceed 3 days: KMT caucus whip
Legislative Yuan occupation may exceed 3 days: KMT caucus whip
2020/06/29 12:15