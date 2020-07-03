Son of senior Taiwan legislator questioned about drugs parcel

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The son of a senior Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislator was released on bail after questioning about a marijuana parcel from the United States which bore his name, reports said Friday (July 3).

Ker Chien-ming (柯建銘), the convener of the ruling party’s legislative caucus, has served as a member of the Legislative Yuan since 1993, and is regarded as one of the most influential politicians in the country.

The customs in Keelung City uncovered a parcel from the U.S. containing what media described as “hemp cream,” UDN reported. On the package, the name Ker Chun-yao (柯鈞耀) was mentioned as the recipient.

An investigation showed that Ker was the senior legislator’s second son, so the Taipei District Prosecutors Office called him in for questioning Thursday (July 2). In the early hours of Friday, he was freed after posting bail of NT$100,000 (US$3,390).

Asked by reporters, the legislator confirmed the basic elements of the story, though he emphasized that his son had not received the parcel, had volunteered to talk to prosecutors, and had not been hauled in for questioning, as some earlier media stories had suggested.

Some media reports speculated that Ker might have started using marijuana during his stay in the U.S., and might have ordered the package from a legal cannabis outlet.