Taiwan manufacturers to export mask-producing capability

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has slowed down in Taiwan, the government lifted the ban on surgical mask exports June 1, and today a group of Taiwanese manufacturers is teaming up to export their know-how and equipment with regard to the quick installation of production lines to churn out the item.

Over the course of the pandemic, Taiwanese mask makers ramped up their production from 1.8 million to 20 million per day. However, demand has now fallen to about 8 million masks a day.

A team comprised of the government-funded Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI), the Textile Industry Research Institute (TTRI), the Precision Machinery Research & Development Center (PMC), and a dozen manufacturers, such as packaging-machine makers, melt-blown nonwoven fabric machine makers, and earloop nonwoven mask-sealing machine makers will collaborate to help countries in North America, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

The team is set to officially announce the forthcoming service in late July.

Medical supplies manufacturer Motex Group (華新醫材集團) told Commercial Times that it has invested approximately NT$100 million to install three sets of melt-blown nonwoven fabric machines. Each can produce one ton of fabric per day.

Mortex Chairman YC Cheng (鄭永柱), who came up with the idea of "exporting mask plants" and put together the team, said the initiative can tap into massive demand abroad.

No new domestically transmitted infections have been reported in Taiwan for over 80 consecutive days, while the total number of coronavirus cases stands at 449, including seven deaths.