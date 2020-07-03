TAIPEI, July 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Server manufacturer, Inventec (TPE: 2356), today announced that its first edge computing server, E850G4, now supports NVIDIA EGXTM , a high-performance, cloud native platform that brings real-time AI to the edge. As an NGC-Ready for Edge server, the E850G4 is certified for functionality and performance of the GPU Optimized AI stack from NVIDIA, security, and remote management. This 2U GPU server, targets multi-access edge computing (MEC), content acceleration, network-in-a-box, and network function virtualization (NFV) applications, among others, in the booming new market of 5G and edge datacenter. This allows users to rapidly deploy and efficiently run AI workloads in their edge networks.



Inventec Announces its NGC-Ready Edge Server Optimized for AI Software-E850G4

NVIDIA EGX Edge AI Platform

With the future pointing towards convergence of IoT and AI at the edge, allowing all industries to deliver automated intelligence from billions of sensors at the point of action, a scalable, accelerated platform that can handle continuous delivery of information securely and drive decisions in real time is required. NVIDIA unveiled the latest NVIDIA EGX platform capabilities and NGC features for deploying accelerated AI at the edge and in the data center at GTC Digital in May 2020. NVIDIA EGX platform enables companies to perform low-latency and high performance AI inference at the edge and includes GPU-optimized AI software from NVIDIA NGC -- a registry of containers, pre-trained models, and helm charts along with a private registry that simplify building, collaborating, and deploying AI software securely at the edge.

Inventec E850G4: OTII-based Edge Computing Server

The E850G4 server system is encased in a computing box with a NUMA (non-uniform memory access) balanced design for multiple SKUs for acceleration and storage scenarios. This system is also a China Open Telecom IT Infrastructure (OTII) server design for WW5G edge computing applications such as multi-access edge computing, and fog computing. In addition, E850G4 offers enhanced serviceability and reliability including:

Up to 4x NVIDIA T4 Tensor Core GPUs

Dual Socket: 2nd Gen Intel® Xeon® scalable processors (Cascade Lake)

12x DIMM: Up to 1.5TB 3DC ECC DDR4-2933MHz, RDIMM/LRDIMM and Intel® Optane™ DC Persistent Memory (DCPMM)

Onboard 2x 10G Ethernet port

Up to 7x PCIe Gen3 slot to support multi-scenarios

6+(2) SFF SAS/SATA/ NVMe hot-plug drive

Tool-less design of serviceable parts

Optimized TCO

"Inventec E850G4 supports quality inspection AI cloud and edge applications in industries including 3C electronics, steel plant, energy management, rubber inspection, etc. We designed this new server solution to help our customers optimize their edge infrastructure," said George Lin, General Manager of Business Unit VI, Inventec Enterprise Business Group (Inventec EBG).

About Inventec Data Center Solutions (Inventec EBG)

Inventec Data Center Solutions (Inventec EBG) was established in 1998 and has been focusing on the design and manufacturing of server systems in Inventec Corporation. Over decades, Inventec EBG has been the key server system supplier of the global branding clients.

