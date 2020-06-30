Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Monday, June 29, 2020

_____

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Cloudy, downpours;26;23;Showers around;27;24;SW;14;86%;77%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Plenty of sunshine;39;31;Hazy sun and warm;42;30;N;11;38%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Sunshine and warm;36;21;Hazy and breezy;35;22;WNW;31;34%;0%;12

Algiers, Algeria;Abundant sunshine;27;20;Hazy and warmer;31;23;SSE;16;51%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Showers and t-storms;18;15;Spotty showers;20;16;SW;31;70%;87%;5

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;17;10;Mostly cloudy;18;11;SW;10;58%;35%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy;33;21;Hazy sunshine;33;22;SE;11;17%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mainly cloudy;22;12;Warmer with some sun;30;15;S;19;43%;26%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;A t-storm in spots;26;18;Morning rain;22;7;SW;21;81%;82%;2

Athens, Greece;Plenty of sunshine;33;21;Plenty of sunshine;34;23;WSW;9;37%;0%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Showers around;14;8;Clouds and sun;14;7;SSW;13;77%;35%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very warm;43;26;Warm with hazy sun;44;27;NNW;16;17%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;34;22;Clouds and sun;33;23;SE;8;68%;42%;10

Bangalore, India;A p.m. t-storm;29;21;Cloudy, a t-storm;27;21;WSW;14;78%;77%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;27;A stray thunderstorm;34;27;WSW;15;73%;62%;11

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny, humid;27;19;Partly sunny, humid;27;21;SE;13;72%;4%;10

Beijing, China;Rain and drizzle;30;21;Partly sunny and hot;33;21;SSW;7;36%;7%;10

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny and hot;34;17;Not as hot;29;18;ESE;10;49%;5%;10

Berlin, Germany;A shower or t-storm;24;16;Some sun, pleasant;23;18;SW;18;39%;43%;7

Bogota, Colombia;A shower or t-storm;18;8;Mostly cloudy;19;10;SE;10;68%;44%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Winds subsiding;24;13;Decreasing clouds;26;12;N;13;57%;3%;4

Bratislava, Slovakia;Heavy thunderstorms;22;15;A t-storm in spots;27;18;SW;14;55%;44%;8

Brussels, Belgium;Some sun, a t-storm;20;13;Partly sunny;20;16;SW;16;55%;72%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Clouding up, hot;33;19;Mostly sunny and hot;33;20;E;10;52%;8%;10

Budapest, Hungary;Some sun, a t-storm;32;16;Periods of sun;28;17;SW;11;49%;11%;9

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A shower in the p.m.;14;12;Periods of rain;13;7;S;15;82%;88%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Sun and clouds;32;19;Partly sunny;29;19;E;10;35%;29%;5

Busan, South Korea;Afternoon rain;24;18;Cloudy and breezy;27;19;WNW;28;66%;33%;6

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;36;21;Sunny and pleasant;36;21;NW;13;31%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Cloudy with a shower;15;9;Hazy sunshine;19;9;SE;7;81%;0%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;Strong morning winds;27;19;A shower or t-storm;28;20;SE;6;59%;66%;12

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;35;28;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;27;SW;13;65%;73%;5

Chicago, United States;Showers and t-storms;31;23;A shower or t-storm;29;22;ESE;13;67%;66%;9

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;25;A t-storm in spots;30;27;SW;18;80%;75%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;A shower or t-storm;21;14;Spotty showers;19;14;WSW;26;70%;86%;6

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;30;26;Sunny and nice;30;26;WSW;17;71%;8%;12

Dallas, United States;Clouds breaking;35;26;Partly sunny;36;26;S;19;64%;7%;9

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Mostly sunny;31;23;A few showers;30;23;SSE;14;70%;63%;4

Delhi, India;A t-storm in spots;40;27;Hazy sun and warm;38;29;ESE;10;58%;21%;12

Denver, United States;Warm with some sun;35;15;A p.m. t-storm;28;12;ENE;12;29%;58%;12

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray thunderstorm;34;28;A thunderstorm;33;27;S;14;77%;64%;13

Dili, East Timor;High clouds;34;20;Partly sunny;30;21;SE;8;67%;4%;7

Dublin, Ireland;A few showers;16;11;Spotty showers;16;11;SSW;13;77%;84%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny;37;15;Decreasing clouds;31;20;NNE;14;22%;7%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny;26;20;Partly sunny;26;20;WSW;10;71%;1%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm around;36;29;Mostly cloudy, hot;36;26;SE;7;61%;56%;7

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and nice;24;8;Sunny and pleasant;23;7;ESE;10;39%;2%;5

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;32;24;A t-storm in spots;32;24;E;12;68%;43%;13

Helsinki, Finland;A thunderstorm;21;16;Rain and a t-storm;18;12;WSW;17;91%;88%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Downpours;28;24;A downpour;31;25;SW;9;82%;81%;4

Hong Kong, China;Some brightening;33;27;Cloudy;33;27;SE;10;70%;63%;6

Honolulu, United States;A passing shower;31;23;Mostly sunny;31;24;ENE;23;54%;29%;13

Hyderabad, India;A p.m. t-storm;32;23;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;22;WSW;8;79%;79%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, warm;38;28;Hazy sun and warm;39;26;N;15;46%;5%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;30;20;Plenty of sunshine;30;20;ENE;8;56%;2%;11

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;34;24;Hazy sun;33;24;E;13;63%;32%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;39;30;Hazy sun and warm;37;28;NNE;20;44%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;18;2;Hazy sun;19;4;NNE;9;36%;5%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny, warm;35;18;A t-storm in spots;31;17;SW;10;37%;46%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Winds subsiding;35;30;Partly sunny and hot;36;30;WSW;17;54%;8%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;Occasional rain;26;21;Showers around;28;21;SE;7;82%;90%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny, warm;41;29;Hazy sun and warm;42;29;NNW;11;15%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;27;17;Showers and t-storms;25;14;WNW;12;61%;61%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;Showers and t-storms;32;26;A p.m. t-storm;31;26;NE;14;66%;83%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sunshine;30;21;Rather cloudy;29;20;W;9;64%;23%;3

Kolkata, India;A thunderstorm;32;28;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;27;SSW;13;77%;68%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;33;25;Mostly cloudy;33;25;E;9;73%;44%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;Sunny and mild;14;-4;Sunny and mild;15;-5;NNW;11;8%;0%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Thunderstorms;29;24;A little rain;27;23;W;10;83%;77%;5

Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;18;15;Partial sunshine;18;16;SSE;12;78%;1%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunshine;29;17;Plenty of sunshine;28;18;NNW;15;57%;1%;11

London, United Kingdom;Windy;20;12;A passing shower;19;14;SW;19;66%;82%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds may break;23;15;Clouds, then sun;25;16;SSW;11;64%;1%;11

Luanda, Angola;Some sun, pleasant;27;21;Nice with some sun;26;21;SSE;11;72%;6%;7

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and very hot;37;21;Very hot;38;21;W;9;30%;0%;11

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;31;28;A t-storm in spots;32;28;WSW;12;68%;66%;6

Manaus, Brazil;A shower or two;31;24;Partly sunny;31;24;NE;6;75%;44%;8

Manila, Philippines;Clearing, a t-storm;31;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;26;SW;12;69%;67%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Brilliant sunshine;15;4;Inc. clouds;15;10;N;26;62%;66%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;27;14;A p.m. t-storm;25;13;W;8;61%;82%;13

Miami, United States;A p.m. thunderstorm;33;26;Mostly sunny, warm;34;26;SSW;11;61%;35%;13

Minsk, Belarus;Showers and t-storms;27;16;Showers and t-storms;22;14;WSW;14;74%;71%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clouds and sunshine;35;24;A t-storm in spots;29;25;SSW;19;76%;65%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sun and clouds;15;10;Rain;13;9;SSE;22;77%;95%;1

Montreal, Canada;Rain, then a shower;24;17;Low clouds;26;18;NNE;12;64%;66%;3

Moscow, Russia;Sunlit, not as warm;22;8;Mostly cloudy;23;15;S;15;46%;27%;3

Mumbai, India;A t-storm or two;32;26;Thunderstorms;30;27;SW;8;85%;91%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;Nice with some sun;24;10;High clouds;24;11;SSW;11;52%;27%;5

New York, United States;A t-storm in spots;31;21;Thundershower;28;20;E;9;62%;73%;6

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;36;21;Sunny and very warm;35;21;WNW;14;39%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Increasingly windy;25;14;Partly sunny, nice;25;15;NNE;10;52%;2%;7

Osaka-shi, Japan;Increasing clouds;30;21;Rain, a thunderstorm;26;23;SSW;19;86%;85%;4

Oslo, Norway;Afternoon t-storms;19;12;Spotty showers;17;11;WNW;8;81%;88%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Showers and t-storms;27;17;Partly sunny, nice;27;16;E;17;63%;44%;7

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Afternoon showers;29;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;28;25;WSW;8;80%;57%;4

Panama City, Panama;Thunderstorms;31;24;Thunderstorms;29;24;NW;9;86%;84%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Downpours;30;24;Afternoon showers;30;24;E;9;82%;83%;7

Paris, France;Periods of sun;23;13;Partly sunny;24;17;SW;15;55%;44%;5

Perth, Australia;Morning showers;18;11;Breezy with some sun;19;12;SW;23;71%;69%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Showers, some heavy;31;25;A shower in the p.m.;31;26;SW;12;74%;78%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm in spots;29;24;A t-storm in spots;29;24;SSE;32;82%;55%;3

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Showers and t-storms;34;23;A p.m. t-storm;33;23;ESE;9;55%;65%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;A t-storm, cooler;21;13;Partly sunny, nice;24;15;WSW;15;44%;19%;8

Pyongyang, North Korea;Turning cloudy;31;19;Cooler, morning rain;21;18;S;11;83%;90%;3

Quito, Ecuador;A shower in the p.m.;18;9;A little p.m. rain;20;10;S;13;62%;88%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Nice with sunshine;28;20;Sunny and beautiful;27;18;WSW;15;69%;0%;12

Recife, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;29;23;A little a.m. rain;29;22;SE;14;76%;84%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;Increasing clouds;19;11;Rain and drizzle;13;10;WNW;13;78%;83%;1

Riga, Latvia;Showers and t-storms;25;16;Showers and t-storms;22;13;SW;20;69%;86%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;24;18;Partly sunny;27;21;NNE;10;63%;1%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;45;28;Hazy sun and hot;45;28;NNE;15;7%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Plenty of sunshine;30;19;Plenty of sunshine;30;19;SSW;14;52%;8%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Increasing clouds;23;14;Cloudy, p.m. rain;26;15;S;19;60%;95%;3

San Francisco, United States;Sunny and warmer;23;13;Abundant sunshine;21;13;SW;19;59%;1%;11

San Jose, Costa Rica;Thunderstorms;26;18;Thunderstorms;23;17;ENE;12;83%;83%;4

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;31;25;A shower;31;26;ESE;17;71%;67%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers and t-storms;25;18;Showers and t-storms;25;17;ESE;10;92%;67%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Windy this afternoon;30;15;Hazy sun;31;17;NW;14;16%;6%;12

Santiago, Chile;Rain, heavy at times;10;1;Turning cloudy;13;7;SSW;4;49%;55%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Showers and t-storms;32;22;A p.m. t-storm;31;22;N;9;71%;73%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;26;13;Sunny;28;16;NNW;12;61%;1%;11

Seattle, United States;Clouds, then sun;24;13;Morning mist, cooler;18;12;SSW;11;70%;69%;2

Seoul, South Korea;A little p.m. rain;29;18;A bit of rain;21;18;NNW;14;83%;92%;4

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;28;22;Partly sunny, warm;30;23;ESE;12;55%;6%;12

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm around;32;27;A p.m. t-storm;30;26;SE;13;79%;72%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny;31;15;Mostly sunny;29;14;WSW;16;53%;28%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;31;26;Partly sunny;31;26;ENE;18;69%;70%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Some sun, a t-storm;24;14;Spotty showers;22;13;SW;15;55%;84%;5

Sydney, Australia;A shower;17;9;Mostly sunny;18;9;NW;14;74%;4%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;35;29;A t-storm around;37;28;WSW;16;51%;55%;11

Tallinn, Estonia;Showers and t-storms;24;16;Rain and a t-storm;18;14;SSW;18;82%;88%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clouds and sun;33;20;Cloudy;35;21;ESE;14;16%;1%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny;31;19;Mostly sunny;32;18;NNW;13;41%;25%;11

Tehran, Iran;Sunny;36;23;Hazy sun;33;22;ESE;12;21%;3%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny;30;23;Mostly sunny;29;23;SW;15;56%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and very warm;35;21;Sunny and very hot;36;23;E;7;40%;0%;11

Tokyo, Japan;Periods of sun;28;21;Showers and t-storms;26;24;SSW;24;82%;89%;5

Toronto, Canada;Mostly sunny;26;17;Mostly sunny;24;17;SW;11;75%;16%;10

Tripoli, Libya;Plenty of sunshine;32;22;Nice with sunshine;29;20;ESE;8;63%;0%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and beautiful;32;20;Sunshine;35;21;SE;12;34%;0%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A p.m. t-storm;26;10;Hazy sunshine;24;9;N;11;43%;33%;10

Vancouver, Canada;Sunshine, pleasant;23;14;Not as warm;18;12;SE;8;65%;55%;4

Vienna, Austria;Thunderstorms;23;16;A t-storm in spots;27;17;W;9;51%;43%;8

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm around;33;25;A stray thunderstorm;32;25;SW;9;73%;77%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;A shower or t-storm;28;14;Not as warm;22;14;SW;14;63%;47%;7

Warsaw, Poland;Thunderstorms;25;13;Partly sunny;23;14;SSW;19;64%;43%;8

Wellington, New Zealand;Morning showers;11;6;Strong winds;10;6;SSW;44;71%;86%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;A heavy shower;31;25;A t-storm or two;32;25;WSW;10;76%;78%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny;30;16;Mostly sunny;30;16;ENE;6;32%;41%;12

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather