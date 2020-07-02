French Open to allow fans in stands at the tournament

FILE - In this June 10, 2018 file photo, the crowd watch Austria's Dominic Thiem serving to Spain's Rafael Nadal during the men's final match of the F... FILE - In this June 10, 2018 file photo, the crowd watch Austria's Dominic Thiem serving to Spain's Rafael Nadal during the men's final match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium,in Paris. The French Tennis Federation says up to 60% of the stands can be filled with fans when play starts in September at Roland Garros. The clay-court tournament had been scheduled to start on May 24 but was postponed to Sept. 20 because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)

FILE - In this June 4, 2017 file photo, spectators crowd around a bronze plaque of French tennis player Suzanne Lenglen at the French Open tennis tour... FILE - In this June 4, 2017 file photo, spectators crowd around a bronze plaque of French tennis player Suzanne Lenglen at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, in Paris. The French Tennis Federation says up to 60% of the stands can be filled with fans when play starts in September at Roland Garros. The clay-court tournament had been scheduled to start on May 24 but was postponed to Sept. 20 because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)

PARIS (AP) — The French Open will allow fans to attend this year's postponed tournament.

The French Tennis Federation said Thursday up to 60% of the stands can be filled with fans when play starts in September at Roland Garros.

Tickets will go on sale on July 16 for the Sept. 27-Oct. Oct. 11 tournament.

The clay-court tournament had been scheduled to start on May 24 but was postponed to Sept. 20 because of the coronavirus pandemic. It then got pushed back another week.

The FFT has prepared a health and safety protocol to ensure the safety of fans. No more than four people can sit together in one group and there must also be one chair left empty between each mini-group of people in the same row.

“The number of spectators allowed in the stadium will be 50%-60% of the usual capacity,” the FFT said. “This reduction will allow strict distancing measures to be respected.”

Wearing masks is recommended but will not be obligatory when fans line up outside or sit in the stands, but must be worn when fans are moving around inside the grounds.

Hand sanitizers will also be available.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports