Utah defensive coordinator Scalley to keep job after review

FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley looks on in the second half of an NCAA college football ... FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley looks on in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Idaho State in Salt Lake City. Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley will remain on staff but will take a pay cut and must undergo diversity training after being suspended for using a racial slur in a 2013 text message. Utah announced Wednesday, July 1, 2020 that Scalley will participate in diversity and inclusion education and have his salary cut from $1.1 million to $525,000.(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley will remain on staff but will take a pay cut and must undergo diversity training after being suspended for using a racial slur in a 2013 text message.

Utah announced Wednesday that Scalley will participate in diversity and inclusion education and have his salary cut from $1.1 million to $525,000.

His contract also was trimmed from a multiyear deal, which he signed last year, to a one-year deal, and he will no longer be the designated head coach in waiting.

“This is a very significant matter,” Utah athletic director Mike Harlan said during a video call. “We are in charge of young people, we’re in charge of their development and our behavior as leaders always counts. Obviously, the consequences that are here are significant because the matter is significant.”

Scalley was suspended last month when his use of a racial slur in a text message was posted on social media. Scalley issued a public apology for using the slur and Utah hired an outside firm to conduct an investigation.

The review by Husch Blackwell included interviews with 35 current and former Utes student-athletes, coaches and staff members. It found that nearly everyone who was interviewed described being “shocked” when learning Scalley used a racial slur and numerous student-athletes said they did not view Scalley as racist.

It also found several student-athletes reported Scalley making comments about their hair, appearance or clothing that they believed implicated racial stereotypes. Scalley denied treating any of his player differently due to race.

“I’m particularly mindful of the young men of color whom I have had the blessing of coaching,” Scalley said after needing a few seconds to compose himself. “I understand that my insensitivity and extreme lack of judgement have caused some, if not all of you, to lose trust and faith in me. I sincerely hope that you will give me the opportunity to gain that trust back.”

Scalley has been an assistant at Utah for 13 years, the past five as defensive coordinator.

The school will redirect $100,000 previously slated as part of Scalley's compensation to enhance a university anti-hate student-athlete forum.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25