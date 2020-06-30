AP PHOTOS: Preparing to welcome back Thai preschoolers

Pictures of students are displayed at Makkasan preschool in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, June 24, 2020. The teachers, many of whom are from the commu... Pictures of students are displayed at Makkasan preschool in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, June 24, 2020. The teachers, many of whom are from the community, are eager to have the children back in the classroom but recognize the challenges posed by social distancing active preschoolers in a compact facility in this densely populated community. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)

Phatramon Thongthad, a daughter of a teacher of Makkasan preschool, plays with her mobile phone on a floor marked with physical distancing guidelines ... Phatramon Thongthad, a daughter of a teacher of Makkasan preschool, plays with her mobile phone on a floor marked with physical distancing guidelines at the preschool in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, June 24, 2020. The teachers, many of whom are from the community, are eager to have the children back in the classroom but recognize the challenges posed by social distancing active preschoolers in a compact facility in this densely populated community. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)

Katsane Sattapitak, cook of Makkasan preschool, is reflected on a mirror in her house as she walks out to distribute meals for children in Bangkok, Th... Katsane Sattapitak, cook of Makkasan preschool, is reflected on a mirror in her house as she walks out to distribute meals for children in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Teachers are preparing to welcome students back to school with face masks, mandatory hand washing, and social distancing. Katsane, whose son is a student of the school, says she is confident with the preparations in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19 when the schools restart on July 1. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)

Warisara Klawkla, a daughter of teacher Watcharee Klawkla, colors a drawing made to educate children on COVID-19 prevention methods while her mother h... Warisara Klawkla, a daughter of teacher Watcharee Klawkla, colors a drawing made to educate children on COVID-19 prevention methods while her mother help cooking a meal at Makkasan preschool in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, June 24, 2020. The teachers, many of whom are from the community, are eager to have the children back in the classroom but recognize the challenges posed by social distancing active preschoolers in a compact facility in this densely populated community. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)

Kanyarat Phuankuntod, left, and Jariya Saekean, teachers of Makkasan preschool, walk in a narrow passage after delivering meals for children in Bangko... Kanyarat Phuankuntod, left, and Jariya Saekean, teachers of Makkasan preschool, walk in a narrow passage after delivering meals for children in Bangkok, Thailand Wednesday, June 24, 2020. During the third month that schools remained closed due to the coronavirus outbreak, teachers have cooked meals, assembled food parcels and distributed them to families in this community sandwiched between an old railway line and a khlong, one of Bangkok’s urban canals. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)

Teachers of Makkasan preschool, from right, Sure Etsy Tianmanee, Katsane Sattapitak, Darunee Khedkhow and Jariya Saekean, walk along a canal pulling c... Teachers of Makkasan preschool, from right, Sure Etsy Tianmanee, Katsane Sattapitak, Darunee Khedkhow and Jariya Saekean, walk along a canal pulling carts with meals for delivery Friday, June 19, 2020, in Bangkok, Thailand. During the third month that schools remained closed due to the coronavirus outbreak, teachers have cooked meals, assembled food parcels and distributed them to families in this community sandwiched between an old railway line and a khlong, one of Bangkok’s urban canals. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)

Teachers of Makkasan preschool pack meals for delivery at the school in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, June 24, 2020. During the third month that schoo... Teachers of Makkasan preschool pack meals for delivery at the school in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, June 24, 2020. During the third month that schools remained closed due to the coronavirus outbreak, teachers have cooked meals, assembled food parcels and distributed them to families in this community sandwiched between an old railway line and a khlong, one of Bangkok’s urban canals. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)

Katsane Sattapitak, right, cooks for school children at Makkasan preschool kitchen, constructed on a swamp adjoining a canal, in Bangkok, Thailand, We... Katsane Sattapitak, right, cooks for school children at Makkasan preschool kitchen, constructed on a swamp adjoining a canal, in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, June 24, 2020. The school with 100 students, aged 2-6 years serves an improvised community sandwiched between a railway line and an urban canal, including children of migrant workers from Myanmar, Laos and Cambodia. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)

Katsane Sattapitak stands by a window as she cooks meals for school children at Makkasan preschool kitchen, constructed on a swamp adjoining a canal, ... Katsane Sattapitak stands by a window as she cooks meals for school children at Makkasan preschool kitchen, constructed on a swamp adjoining a canal, in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, June 24, 2020. During the third month that schools remained closed due to the coronavirus outbreak, teachers have cooked meals, assembled food parcels and distributed them to families in this community sandwiched between an old railway line and a khlong, one of Bangkok’s urban canals. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)

Darunee Khedkhow, right and Jariya Saekean, teachers of Makkasan preschool, walk along a railway line to deliver meals in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday... Darunee Khedkhow, right and Jariya Saekean, teachers of Makkasan preschool, walk along a railway line to deliver meals in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, June 24, 2020. During the third month that schools remained closed due to the coronavirus outbreak, teachers have cooked meals, assembled food parcels and distributed them to families in this community sandwiched between an old railway line and a khlong, one of Bangkok’s urban canals. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)

Katsane Sattapitak tastes a meal she is cooking for school children at Makkasan preschool kitchen in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Duri... Katsane Sattapitak tastes a meal she is cooking for school children at Makkasan preschool kitchen in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, June 24, 2020. During the third month that schools remained closed due to the coronavirus outbreak, teachers have cooked meals, assembled food parcels and distributed them to families in this community sandwiched between an old railway line and a khlong, one of Bangkok’s urban canals. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)

Children of Makkasan preschool walk after receiving meals from their teachers in Bangkok, Thailand Friday, June 19, 2020. During the third month that ... Children of Makkasan preschool walk after receiving meals from their teachers in Bangkok, Thailand Friday, June 19, 2020. During the third month that schools remained closed due to the coronavirus outbreak, teachers have cooked meals, assembled food parcels and distributed them to families in this community sandwiched between an old railway line and a khlong, one of Bangkok’s urban canals. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)

Ratthaphon Datwong, 6, smilies as she receives meals for her and her neighbors from her teacher Kanyarat Phuankuntod on Thursday, June 25, 2020 in Ban... Ratthaphon Datwong, 6, smilies as she receives meals for her and her neighbors from her teacher Kanyarat Phuankuntod on Thursday, June 25, 2020 in Bangkok, Thailand. During the third month that schools remained closed due to the coronavirus outbreak, teachers have cooked meals, assembled food parcels and distributed them to families in this community sandwiched between an old railway line and a khlong, one of Bangkok’s urban canals. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)

Numcha Then, a three-year old child of a migrant Myanmar parents, reacts to her teacher Sure Etsy Tianmanee as she receives a meal in Bangkok, Thailan... Numcha Then, a three-year old child of a migrant Myanmar parents, reacts to her teacher Sure Etsy Tianmanee as she receives a meal in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, June 24, 2020. During the third month that schools remained closed due to the coronavirus outbreak, teachers have cooked meals, assembled food parcels and distributed them to families in this community sandwiched between an old railway line and a khlong, one of Bangkok’s urban canals. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)

BANGKOK (AP) — For the past month, Darunee Khedkhow has arrived at Bangkok's Makkasan community preschool at 8 a.m. each weekday, just as she has done for most of her past 12 years as a teacher.

But it has hardly been business as usual for Darunee and her 13 fellow teachers.

Since mid-March, the Makkasan preschool — like all schools in Thailand — has been closed for classes as part of the government's efforts to battle the coronavirus.

At the start of June, when Thailand eased coronavirus restrictions, teachers were asked to come back to school to prepare for the resumption of classes, which will take place this week.

So on Wednesday, young children will return to the Makkasan preschool for the first time since the pandemic prompted the government to close schools, as well as daycare and child development centers. The reopening of schools is nationwide, for all levels of public and private schools.

Over the past month, the Makkasan teachers have cooked meals, assembled food parcels and distributed them to families in the local community, sandwiched between an old railway line and a khlong, one of Bangkok’s urban canals.

“When we deliver food, our students tell us they miss school, they want to come back,” Darunee said.

The teachers are preparing to welcome students back to a school where many of the routines will be different from before. Students and teachers will be required to wear face masks, the floors will have social distancing markings and hand washing stations will be set up.

The teachers, many of whom are from the local community, are eager to have the children back in their classrooms. Still, they recognize the challenges posed by social distancing requirements for active preschoolers in a compact facility that's located in a densely populated community.