Russian club given 3-0 defeat after virus disrupts game

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian soccer club FC Orenburg was officially handed a 3-0 loss on Monday after it wasn't able to host a league game because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Russian Football Union disciplinary committee ruled that Orenburg breached its obligations as the host team and handed down a 3-0 technical defeat for Saturday's game, with a corresponding 3-0 win for opponent FC Krasnodar. That puts third-placed Krasnodar closer to qualifying for next season's Champions League.

Orenburg said last week that six players and two staff members tested positive for the coronavirus.

It's the first time a team forfeited a game since the Russian league resumed on June 19 amid the pandemic. Other teams have had confirmed or suspected virus cases but weren't sanctioned in the same way.

Dynamo Moscow was granted a postponement for an earlier game against Krasnodar. Another club, FC Rostov, was denied a postponement by its opponent, FC Sochi, after a suspected outbreak and instead sent a team of youth and academy players who lost 10-1.

