BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Tuesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Jul
|2186
|Down
|52
|Jul
|2251
|Down
|62
|Sep
|2185
|Down
|37
|Sep
|2243
|2250
|2172
|2186
|Down
|52
|Dec
|2228
|2234
|2171
|2185
|Down
|37
|Mar
|2197
|2207
|2155
|2169
|Down
|26
|May
|2184
|2198
|2156
|2167
|Down
|20
|Jul
|2180
|2188
|2157
|2168
|Down
|15
|Sep
|2178
|2181
|2155
|2166
|Down
|12
|Dec
|2173
|2178
|2150
|2164
|Down
|10
|Mar
|2167
|Down
|10
|May
|2158
|Down
|10