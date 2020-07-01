BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Tuesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change Jul 2186 Down 52 Jul 2251 Down 62 Sep 2185 Down 37 Sep 2243 2250 2172 2186 Down 52 Dec 2228 2234 2171 2185 Down 37 Mar 2197 2207 2155 2169 Down 26 May 2184 2198 2156 2167 Down 20 Jul 2180 2188 2157 2168 Down 15 Sep 2178 2181 2155 2166 Down 12 Dec 2173 2178 2150 2164 Down 10 Mar 2167 Down 10 May 2158 Down 10