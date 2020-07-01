  1. Home
  

BC-US--Cocoa, US

By  Associated Press
2020/07/01 03:19

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Tuesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Jul 2186 Down 52
Jul 2251 Down 62
Sep 2185 Down 37
Sep 2243 2250 2172 2186 Down 52
Dec 2228 2234 2171 2185 Down 37
Mar 2197 2207 2155 2169 Down 26
May 2184 2198 2156 2167 Down 20
Jul 2180 2188 2157 2168 Down 15
Sep 2178 2181 2155 2166 Down 12
Dec 2173 2178 2150 2164 Down 10
Mar 2167 Down 10
May 2158 Down 10