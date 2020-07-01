  1. Home
MLS Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/07/01 22:05

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Atlanta 2 0 0 6 4 2
New York 1 0 1 4 4 3
Montreal 1 0 1 4 4 3
Toronto FC 1 0 1 4 3 2
Columbus 1 0 1 4 2 1
D.C. United 1 1 0 3 3 3
Chicago 0 1 1 1 2 3
New England 0 1 1 1 2 3
Orlando City 0 1 1 1 1 2
Philadelphia 0 1 1 1 3 5
Cincinnati 0 2 0 0 3 5
Inter Miami CF 0 2 0 0 1 3
Nashville SC 0 2 0 0 1 3
New York City FC 0 2 0 0 0 2
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Sporting Kansas City 2 0 0 6 7 1
Minnesota United 2 0 0 6 8 3
Colorado 2 0 0 6 4 2
FC Dallas 1 0 1 4 4 2
Los Angeles FC 1 0 1 4 4 3
Seattle 1 0 1 4 3 2
Portland 1 1 0 3 2 3
Vancouver 1 1 0 3 2 3
Real Salt Lake 0 0 2 2 1 1
LA Galaxy 0 1 1 1 1 2
San Jose 0 1 1 1 4 7
Houston 0 1 1 1 1 5
Eastern Conference, Group A
W L T Pts GF GA
Chicago 0 0 0 0 0 0
Philadelphia 0 0 0 0 0 0
Orlando City 0 0 0 0 0 0
New York City FC 0 0 0 0 0 0
Inter Miami CF 0 0 0 0 0 0
Nashville SC 0 0 0 0 0 0
Eastern Conference, Group C
W L T Pts GF GA
New England 0 0 0 0 0 0
D.C. United 0 0 0 0 0 0
Toronto FC 0 0 0 0 0 0
Montreal 0 0 0 0 0 0
Eastern Conference, Group E
W L T Pts GF GA
New York 0 0 0 0 0 0
Columbus 0 0 0 0 0 0
Atlanta 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cincinnati 0 0 0 0 0 0
Western Conference, Group B
W L T Pts GF GA
FC Dallas 0 0 0 0 0 0
San Jose 0 0 0 0 0 0
Seattle 0 0 0 0 0 0
Vancouver 0 0 0 0 0 0
Western Conference, Group D
W L T Pts GF GA
Sporting Kansas City 0 0 0 0 0 0
Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0
Real Salt Lake 0 0 0 0 0 0
Minnesota United 0 0 0 0 0 0
Western Conference, Group F
W L T Pts GF GA
LA Galaxy 0 0 0 0 0 0
Houston 0 0 0 0 0 0
Portland 0 0 0 0 0 0
Los Angeles FC 0 0 0 0 0 0

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Miami at Orlando City, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Nashville, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 9

Philadelphia at New York City FC, 9 a.m.

New England at Montreal, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at FC Dallas, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, July 10

D.C. United at Toronto FC, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 11

New York at Atlanta, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Cincinnati, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 12

Minnesota at Sporting Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Real Salt Lake, 10:30 p.m.

Monday, July 13

Houston at Los Angeles FC, 8 p.m.

Portland at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.