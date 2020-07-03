  1. Home
AP PHOTOS: AP Week in Pictures, Asia

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/07/03 09:22
A pro-China supporter holds a Chinese national flag during a rally to celebrate the approval of a national security law for Hong Kong, in Hong Kong, T...
Police detain a protester after bering sprayed with pepper spray during a protest in Causeway Bay before the annual handover march in Hong Kong, Wedne...
Relatives of Kashmiri civilian Bashir Ahmed Khan grieve as they watch his funeral on the outskirts of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Wednesday, ...
Teachers and students wear protective gear as a precaution against the new coronavirus outbreak during a class at a Quran educational facility at on t...
A flock of sheep is brought to a market for sale on the outskirts of Fatehpur, India, Saturday, June 27, 2020. The sellers mark their sheep with diffe...
A woman wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus passes by lantern decorations for Buddha's birthday at the Chogyesa temple in S...
An Indian Muslim lights lamps before offering prayers for the protection against COVID-19 at Badshah no Hajiro or King's Mausoleum in Ahmedabad, India...
A flag raising ceremony is held at the Golden Bauhinia Square to mark the anniversary of the Hong Kong handover to China in Hong Kong, Wednesday, July...
A Sri Lankan Telugu man holds his monkey performing tricks in a colony in Nachchikulama, Sri Lanka, Monday, June 8, 2020. Sri Lanka's Telugu community...
A surfer jumps clear of his board while enjoying winter waves at New Brighton Beach in Christchurch, New Zealand, Thursday, July 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Ma...

June 26-July 2, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

