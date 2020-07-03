AP PHOTOS: AP Week in Pictures, Asia

A surfer jumps clear of his board while enjoying winter waves at New Brighton Beach in Christchurch, New Zealand, Thursday, July 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Ma... A surfer jumps clear of his board while enjoying winter waves at New Brighton Beach in Christchurch, New Zealand, Thursday, July 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

A Sri Lankan Telugu man holds his monkey performing tricks in a colony in Nachchikulama, Sri Lanka, Monday, June 8, 2020. Sri Lanka's Telugu community... A Sri Lankan Telugu man holds his monkey performing tricks in a colony in Nachchikulama, Sri Lanka, Monday, June 8, 2020. Sri Lanka's Telugu community, whose nomadic lifestyle has increasingly clashed with the modern world, is facing another threat that could hasten its decline: the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

A flag raising ceremony is held at the Golden Bauhinia Square to mark the anniversary of the Hong Kong handover to China in Hong Kong, Wednesday, July... A flag raising ceremony is held at the Golden Bauhinia Square to mark the anniversary of the Hong Kong handover to China in Hong Kong, Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Hong Kong marked the 23rd anniversary of its handover to China in 1997, one day after China enacted a national security law that cracks down on protests in the territory. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

An Indian Muslim lights lamps before offering prayers for the protection against COVID-19 at Badshah no Hajiro or King's Mausoleum in Ahmedabad, India... An Indian Muslim lights lamps before offering prayers for the protection against COVID-19 at Badshah no Hajiro or King's Mausoleum in Ahmedabad, India, Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a live address Tuesday that the country's coronavirus death rate is under control, but that the country is at a "critical juncture." (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

A woman wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus passes by lantern decorations for Buddha's birthday at the Chogyesa temple in S... A woman wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus passes by lantern decorations for Buddha's birthday at the Chogyesa temple in Seoul, Monday, June 29, 2020. This year a ceremony to celebrate the birthday was put off from April 30 to May 30 due to the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

A flock of sheep is brought to a market for sale on the outskirts of Fatehpur, India, Saturday, June 27, 2020. The sellers mark their sheep with diffe... A flock of sheep is brought to a market for sale on the outskirts of Fatehpur, India, Saturday, June 27, 2020. The sellers mark their sheep with differant colors for identification. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

Teachers and students wear protective gear as a precaution against the new coronavirus outbreak during a class at a Quran educational facility at on t... Teachers and students wear protective gear as a precaution against the new coronavirus outbreak during a class at a Quran educational facility at on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, July 1, 2020. The government of Indonesia's capital region is extending the first transition phase from large-scale social restrictions in Jakarta as the number of new confirmed coronavirus cases continues to rise. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)

Relatives of Kashmiri civilian Bashir Ahmed Khan grieve as they watch his funeral on the outskirts of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Wednesday, ... Relatives of Kashmiri civilian Bashir Ahmed Khan grieve as they watch his funeral on the outskirts of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Suspected rebels attacked paramilitary soldiers in the Indian portion of Kashmir, killing Khan and a paramilitary soldier, according to government sources. The family refutes the claim. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)

Police detain a protester after bering sprayed with pepper spray during a protest in Causeway Bay before the annual handover march in Hong Kong, Wedne... Police detain a protester after bering sprayed with pepper spray during a protest in Causeway Bay before the annual handover march in Hong Kong, Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Hong Kong marked the 23rd anniversary of its handover to China in 1997, and just one day after China enacted a national security law that cracks down on protests in the territory. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

A pro-China supporter holds a Chinese national flag during a rally to celebrate the approval of a national security law for Hong Kong, in Hong Kong, T... A pro-China supporter holds a Chinese national flag during a rally to celebrate the approval of a national security law for Hong Kong, in Hong Kong, Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Hong Kong media are reporting that China has approved a contentious law that would allow authorities to crack down on subversive and secessionist activity in Hong Kong, sparking fears that it would be used to curb opposition voices in the semi-autonomous territory. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

June 26-July 2, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

