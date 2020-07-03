Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Thursday, July 2, 2020

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A shower or two;82;76;A morning shower;82;75;SW;11;88%;69%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and hot;110;92;Hazy sunshine;108;90;NNW;7;43%;2%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;98;73;Mostly sunny and hot;105;79;NW;6;18%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Plenty of sunshine;93;68;Sunshine, pleasant;81;69;ENE;8;58%;2%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Showers around;68;57;Mostly cloudy;68;59;SW;13;68%;66%;6

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;70;53;Sunny and beautiful;71;54;S;5;58%;39%;5

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partly sunny, nice;98;74;Hazy sunshine;93;67;SE;10;13%;2%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;A t-storm around;78;60;Showers and t-storms;70;59;WNW;12;79%;94%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly cloudy;59;42;Plenty of sunshine;69;50;ENE;7;63%;0%;4

Athens, Greece;Increasingly windy;95;74;Plenty of sunshine;94;73;W;8;40%;2%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;55;43;Mostly sunny;57;45;W;5;69%;4%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;111;80;Hazy sun and hot;114;83;WNW;7;13%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;94;76;Partial sunshine;92;75;SSE;4;65%;30%;11

Bangalore, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;77;70;A t-storm in spots;76;69;W;12;81%;65%;3

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;81;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;78;WSW;9;71%;75%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny, humid;82;70;Mostly sunny;77;70;SSE;11;69%;28%;10

Beijing, China;A morning t-storm;81;70;A t-storm or two;77;68;SSE;5;84%;74%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;A t-storm in spots;89;68;Showers and t-storms;83;66;NW;7;82%;82%;6

Berlin, Germany;A t-storm in spots;79;60;Partly sunny, nice;74;62;W;9;56%;19%;7

Bogota, Colombia;Showers around;63;48;Partly sunny;67;50;SE;6;66%;44%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Clouds and sun;79;58;Partial sunshine;81;58;E;5;59%;9%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Variable cloudiness;86;67;Showers and t-storms;77;60;N;13;67%;62%;5

Brussels, Belgium;Some sun, a t-storm;69;55;Mostly cloudy;70;58;WSW;9;65%;55%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny;92;64;Partly sunny;91;66;SE;5;36%;3%;10

Budapest, Hungary;Showers and t-storms;86;67;Showers and t-storms;81;65;NNW;10;71%;72%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;52;40;Partly sunny;57;46;NNW;9;76%;34%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;88;65;Partly sunny;83;65;NNE;7;37%;34%;5

Busan, South Korea;Turning cloudy;78;68;A shower or two;74;66;NNE;9;79%;65%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;100;74;Sunny and hot;102;75;N;7;26%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Rain and drizzle;63;49;Mostly sunny;64;46;SE;4;62%;0%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;Abundant sunshine;84;68;A shower or t-storm;82;68;SE;5;62%;61%;11

Chennai, India;Brief a.m. showers;91;82;A t-storm around;93;83;SW;12;61%;55%;4

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny;88;70;Mostly sunny, nice;86;70;N;7;55%;10%;10

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;78;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;80;SSW;10;78%;77%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;66;52;Periods of sun;65;58;WSW;8;53%;80%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Decreasing clouds;86;78;Decreasing clouds;86;81;W;6;76%;23%;5

Dallas, United States;Strong thunderstorms;92;79;Mostly sunny and hot;99;77;E;6;47%;36%;12

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;85;70;Clouds and sun;86;70;SSE;10;61%;8%;5

Delhi, India;Partly sunny and hot;102;85;Hazy and hot;104;86;ESE;9;44%;12%;12

Denver, United States;Sun, some clouds;96;62;A t-storm around;93;63;SSW;7;24%;54%;12

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray a.m. t-storm;94;84;A t-storm in spots;94;81;S;9;73%;66%;5

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny;93;67;Partly sunny, nice;88;74;SSE;5;61%;19%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;63;52;A bit of rain;65;59;SW;17;83%;89%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny;96;58;Mostly sunny;95;67;ENE;8;19%;0%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny;88;67;Plenty of sunshine;82;69;NNE;10;58%;25%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;A p.m. t-storm;94;82;A t-storm or two;91;80;SSE;5;76%;83%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunshine, pleasant;71;43;Sunny and pleasant;74;45;ESE;5;35%;1%;5

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;89;74;A t-storm in spots;88;74;ENE;5;74%;55%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Showers and t-storms;67;55;Breezy with some sun;65;53;WSW;16;66%;19%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;90;75;A t-storm or two;87;75;SSW;8;83%;78%;5

Hong Kong, China;Spotty showers;91;80;Cloudy, a t-storm;90;81;S;8;76%;91%;6

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;87;74;Showers around;88;75;ENE;12;55%;86%;11

Hyderabad, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;74;A p.m. t-storm;84;72;W;10;80%;76%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Hot with sunshine;105;82;Hot with hazy sun;105;82;NE;10;37%;1%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and humid;89;74;Mostly sunny, humid;86;72;NE;11;69%;1%;11

Jakarta, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;77;A t-storm around;91;76;E;8;69%;73%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny and hot;103;84;Hazy and very warm;100;83;NNW;10;37%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;68;42;Hazy sunshine;69;38;S;7;29%;0%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Very hot;100;59;Hazy and very warm;95;60;NE;8;12%;0%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Clouds and sun, warm;100;84;Hazy and hot;98;87;WSW;12;55%;44%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;Cloudy and humid;86;71;Thunderstorms;81;70;S;4;84%;100%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Clouds and sun, warm;106;80;Hazy sunshine;103;84;SSW;14;37%;9%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Sunny and very warm;90;66;Clouds and sun, warm;90;66;SSW;7;38%;62%;8

Kingston, Jamaica;Windy this afternoon;90;80;A t-storm in spots;91;80;NE;13;60%;57%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun;85;69;Partly sunny, nice;86;70;WSW;6;61%;27%;8

Kolkata, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;98;84;A stray thunderstorm;94;80;S;8;75%;60%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;92;77;A t-storm in spots;91;76;ESE;6;72%;55%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Sunny and mild;63;24;Sunny and mild;61;24;N;7;13%;0%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Becoming cloudy;88;76;A stray thunderstorm;85;75;SW;8;77%;56%;6

Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;64;59;Partly sunny;63;58;S;4;77%;3%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;77;60;Sunny and nice;77;60;NNW;11;50%;0%;11

London, United Kingdom;Spotty showers;68;54;Mostly cloudy;68;59;SW;14;61%;68%;6

Los Angeles, United States;Clouds breaking;78;60;Clouds, then sun;82;60;SW;5;52%;1%;11

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny, nice;79;69;Mostly sunny, nice;79;69;SE;7;72%;5%;7

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and very warm;93;61;Sunny and very warm;92;64;NE;5;36%;0%;11

Male, Maldives;Sunny intervals;88;81;A t-storm around;89;81;SW;6;71%;66%;4

Manaus, Brazil;Sunny intervals;88;77;Spotty showers;87;76;NNE;4;79%;72%;5

Manila, Philippines;A little p.m. rain;90;79;A p.m. t-storm;93;78;E;5;63%;76%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny;57;45;Clouding up, showers;52;43;WSW;11;78%;93%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;Clouds and sun;81;56;A p.m. t-storm;77;54;NNW;6;43%;80%;14

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;92;78;A t-storm or two;92;78;SW;7;64%;67%;13

Minsk, Belarus;A shower or t-storm;78;61;Showers and t-storms;72;60;S;7;82%;86%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;94;73;Mostly cloudy;83;77;SSW;13;70%;63%;7

Montevideo, Uruguay;Decreasing clouds;50;41;Becoming cloudy;55;46;N;9;75%;44%;2

Montreal, Canada;Spotty showers;85;67;Sun and some clouds;84;65;SW;3;53%;6%;9

Moscow, Russia;A shower in the p.m.;78;60;A p.m. shower or two;80;65;SW;8;60%;94%;5

Mumbai, India;Showers and t-storms;88;81;Heavy thunderstorms;89;81;W;10;84%;89%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;Low clouds;72;53;Mainly cloudy;72;51;NNW;6;68%;37%;5

New York, United States;Partly sunny;91;75;A heavy p.m. t-storm;90;69;ESE;10;58%;74%;11

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;98;68;Sunny and hot;100;70;W;7;29%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;A t-storm around;82;61;Brief p.m. showers;77;60;WNW;7;77%;77%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouds and sun, nice;81;70;Rain, a thunderstorm;78;70;E;7;75%;95%;4

Oslo, Norway;Spotty showers;62;45;Spotty showers;62;48;S;8;53%;83%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Severe p.m. t-storms;86;68;Turning sunny;86;61;N;7;60%;3%;9

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A thunderstorm;83;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;83;79;ESE;13;83%;100%;3

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;88;75;Showers and t-storms;85;75;WNW;6;84%;77%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;Afternoon showers;91;75;Some sun;86;76;E;6;78%;69%;11

Paris, France;Partly sunny;74;54;Clouds and sun;73;57;W;7;51%;52%;6

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;64;43;Plenty of sunshine;68;53;NE;9;64%;0%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Cloudy;92;77;A stray thunderstorm;88;76;SSW;9;78%;59%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Inc. clouds;84;75;Mostly cloudy;85;74;SE;21;73%;44%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;92;75;A t-storm in spots;94;75;SE;5;53%;47%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Showers and t-storms;76;62;Partly sunny;75;57;NE;6;55%;41%;8

Pyongyang, North Korea;Nice with some sun;84;68;Cloudy;85;64;NW;4;68%;44%;6

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;59;49;A little p.m. rain;67;50;E;8;63%;82%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Variable cloudiness;79;63;Sunny and nice;80;61;NW;9;69%;0%;12

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;82;72;Mostly sunny;85;71;S;7;70%;9%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly sunny, nice;61;48;Partly sunny;58;48;SSE;6;65%;44%;2

Riga, Latvia;Showers and t-storms;72;53;Partly sunny;73;55;SSW;7;62%;43%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Not as warm;73;65;A bit of rain;72;64;ESE;6;76%;80%;1

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny;109;82;Hazy and hot;111;83;E;9;15%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny, warm;90;67;Mostly sunny;92;69;SSW;8;55%;27%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Brief a.m. showers;71;59;Nice with some sun;72;57;W;8;61%;29%;5

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;69;55;Partly sunny;65;54;WSW;12;60%;2%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;79;65;Showers and t-storms;78;64;ENE;5;79%;79%;4

San Juan, Puerto Rico;More sun than clouds;88;79;Mostly sunny;90;79;ESE;12;69%;28%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers and t-storms;75;64;Showers and t-storms;77;65;NNE;4;92%;77%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny intervals;86;63;Hazy sunshine;84;63;NW;8;27%;5%;12

Santiago, Chile;Decreasing clouds;63;40;Mostly cloudy;59;45;SW;3;53%;84%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;89;74;A t-storm in spots;89;74;E;6;74%;55%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;71;52;Sunny and pleasant;78;53;NNW;8;53%;0%;11

Seattle, United States;A shower or two;66;54;A passing shower;67;54;N;6;66%;61%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Warmer with hazy sun;84;69;Considerable clouds;86;66;SSW;5;55%;60%;4

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;79;73;Heavy morning rain;81;73;ENE;9;87%;82%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Mostly cloudy;90;79;A t-storm in spots;88;81;SE;8;74%;64%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;88;63;A t-storm in spots;85;63;SW;6;61%;76%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Decreasing clouds;88;78;Mostly sunny;88;78;E;11;68%;29%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Showers and t-storms;70;53;Clouds and sun;70;53;WSW;11;45%;66%;6

Sydney, Australia;Sunshine, pleasant;75;50;Sunny and cooler;64;46;WNW;10;51%;57%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;79;Rain, a thunderstorm;96;81;WSW;5;61%;67%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Showers and t-storms;68;55;Sunny intervals;68;53;SW;11;61%;15%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunshine;91;66;Mostly sunny;90;64;NNW;9;21%;0%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny;88;68;Mostly sunny;91;66;ENE;10;36%;15%;11

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;91;72;Hazy sunshine;96;73;S;7;18%;3%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and nice;88;72;Sunny and pleasant;89;74;NW;8;49%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;Sunshine, very hot;99;73;Very hot;99;74;N;4;41%;5%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny, windy;87;71;A little p.m. rain;81;69;S;10;71%;93%;4

Toronto, Canada;Sunshine, a shower;93;70;Partly sunny, humid;82;67;NNW;6;70%;10%;10

Tripoli, Libya;Plenty of sunshine;95;74;Sunny and pleasant;87;73;N;4;57%;0%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and hot;98;70;Sunny and very warm;95;71;W;12;32%;0%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A bit of p.m. rain;74;50;A t-storm in spots;72;52;ENE;5;59%;57%;9

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy;63;52;Cloudy with showers;61;51;NE;5;72%;84%;2

Vienna, Austria;Heavy thunderstorms;86;66;Partly sunny;76;61;NNW;10;60%;44%;6

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm or two;88;78;Cloudy, a t-storm;86;76;SSE;4;84%;85%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Showers and t-storms;77;55;Showers and t-storms;76;57;WNW;5;61%;68%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Variable cloudiness;79;63;Showers and t-storms;75;56;WNW;6;74%;64%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Very windy, showers;50;43;Mostly sunny;51;44;NE;7;76%;12%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;89;78;A couple of t-storms;85;77;SSW;9;85%;83%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny, nice;88;63;Mostly sunny, nice;88;64;NE;5;35%;14%;11

