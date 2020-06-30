  1. Home
Correction: Philippines-Pride Protesters Arrested story

By  Associated Press
2020/06/30 23:08
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — In a story on June 26, 2020, about Philippine police arresting 20 protesters who marked the Global Pride event with a march in Manila, The Associated Press erroneously described Rey Salinas of the Bahaghari protest group as male. Salinas identifies herself as female.