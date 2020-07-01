Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Tuesday, June 30, 2020

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Morning showers;82;75;Cloudy with a shower;82;75;S;7;81%;82%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunshine and hot;109;86;Hazy and very warm;106;92;N;7;51%;1%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny;93;69;Sunshine and warm;99;74;W;11;32%;1%;12

Algiers, Algeria;Sunshine and warmer;88;73;Hazy sunshine;83;68;WSW;10;62%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Spotty showers;65;61;Couple of t-storms;70;59;SW;16;75%;79%;5

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;65;51;Mostly cloudy;69;52;SSE;5;55%;11%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine;95;72;Hazy sun;97;73;WNW;8;15%;1%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny;87;63;Some brightening;82;59;NE;10;46%;44%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Morning rain;79;43;Partly sunny, cooler;64;41;SE;9;67%;5%;4

Athens, Greece;Sunny and very warm;95;74;Sunny and very warm;95;75;NNE;7;36%;0%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;57;45;Mostly sunny;55;43;SSW;7;65%;18%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very warm;108;80;Hazy sun;109;79;W;9;16%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;92;75;A shower in the p.m.;91;74;SSE;5;71%;64%;9

Bangalore, India;Cloudy, a t-storm;84;69;A t-storm in spots;82;70;W;10;74%;64%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;81;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;80;WSW;9;67%;57%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Humid with some sun;81;69;Mostly sunny, humid;82;73;ENE;7;72%;8%;10

Beijing, China;Partly sunny and hot;91;72;Mostly cloudy, hot;91;73;E;6;45%;56%;11

Belgrade, Serbia;Not as hot;83;63;Sunny and hot;91;69;ESE;6;42%;9%;10

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun;75;63;Rain and a t-storm;73;62;WSW;9;66%;86%;3

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;68;47;Mostly cloudy;68;50;ESE;6;68%;71%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Inc. clouds;79;54;Partly sunny, nice;81;56;WNW;7;51%;2%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Warmer with some sun;81;63;Partly sunny;87;67;SE;6;52%;66%;9

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly cloudy;67;62;Rain and a t-storm;68;57;WSW;9;89%;81%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny;92;69;Mostly sunny;87;65;SSE;5;44%;3%;10

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny, nice;81;62;Partly sunny;88;68;SE;6;47%;64%;9

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Rain and drizzle;55;42;Partly sunny;49;37;S;7;67%;44%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;91;66;Cloudy, not as hot;83;66;NNW;6;35%;39%;2

Busan, South Korea;Winds subsiding;80;67;Partly sunny, nice;79;65;SW;7;66%;33%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Plenty of sunshine;95;70;Sunny and very warm;98;73;N;5;29%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;70;47;Hazy sunshine;67;49;S;4;79%;0%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;Very windy;81;66;A shower or t-storm;80;68;SSE;4;70%;67%;10

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;97;82;A p.m. t-storm;95;83;SSW;9;63%;73%;5

Chicago, United States;A p.m. t-storm;86;71;A t-storm in spots;84;70;ENE;9;61%;48%;10

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm in spots;88;78;A morning t-storm;87;81;SW;9;79%;84%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;64;56;A passing shower;68;56;WSW;10;64%;82%;7

Dakar, Senegal;Clouds and sunshine;88;79;Hazy sunshine;86;79;W;8;73%;30%;12

Dallas, United States;Decreasing clouds;94;79;Partly sunny, warm;97;79;S;10;61%;8%;12

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Some brightening;85;72;Partly sunny;87;70;SSE;12;61%;27%;5

Delhi, India;Hazy sun and warm;99;84;Hazy and very warm;101;86;ESE;6;53%;28%;12

Denver, United States;A p.m. t-storm;82;54;Partly sunny;90;59;S;8;21%;6%;12

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A thunderstorm;92;83;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;81;S;9;75%;70%;12

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;93;67;Sunny and pleasant;86;68;SSE;5;61%;1%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Variable cloudiness;61;52;A shower;61;52;WNW;6;84%;84%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Decreasing clouds;90;61;Mostly sunny;94;69;N;7;25%;3%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;81;68;Partly sunny;84;69;WSW;12;62%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy and very warm;98;84;A t-storm around;96;81;E;5;64%;80%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;73;45;Sunny;68;46;ESE;7;50%;6%;5

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;90;74;A t-storm in spots;90;74;E;8;64%;45%;13

Helsinki, Finland;Rain and a t-storm;63;56;Windy with a t-storm;65;53;WSW;19;81%;83%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A shower in the a.m.;88;77;Afternoon showers;89;77;SW;6;80%;93%;6

Hong Kong, China;Mostly cloudy;92;81;A t-storm around;91;81;SSE;6;72%;66%;6

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny;89;75;Mostly sunny;89;74;ENE;16;53%;34%;13

Hyderabad, India;A stray a.m. t-storm;92;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;73;WSW;7;70%;80%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Turning cloudy, warm;102;79;Hazy and very warm;100;79;N;10;48%;4%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Brilliant sunshine;84;73;Sunny and humid;86;72;NNE;8;66%;3%;11

Jakarta, Indonesia;Mostly sunny;91;77;Brief p.m. showers;91;76;ENE;8;65%;81%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, warm;102;85;Hazy and very warm;98;82;N;11;41%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;67;38;Mostly sunny;64;40;W;5;58%;4%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;A t-storm in spots;87;68;Hazy sun;89;64;NNE;6;34%;25%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Warm with sunshine;97;84;Mostly sunny and hot;100;86;WSW;9;51%;19%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;Showers around;84;69;A shower or t-storm;81;70;S;5;82%;74%;13

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny, warm;108;85;Warm with hazy sun;107;83;WNW;8;18%;1%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;75;58;Partly sunny, nice;82;62;WSW;8;46%;6%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;Afternoon t-storms;90;78;A t-storm in spots;88;78;NE;11;64%;60%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Decreasing clouds;85;69;Low clouds may break;84;69;W;6;66%;14%;3

Kolkata, India;An a.m. thunderstorm;94;83;Clouds and sun;93;83;SSW;8;72%;58%;13

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Mostly cloudy;91;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;76;ESE;6;76%;68%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Sunny and mild;59;27;Sunny and mild;59;25;NW;9;15%;0%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;A bit of rain;82;75;A t-storm in spots;84;75;SW;6;80%;64%;3

Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;65;61;Partly sunny;64;60;SSE;5;75%;1%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny and pleasant;82;64;Sunny and pleasant;80;62;NNW;9;60%;1%;11

London, United Kingdom;A shower in the p.m.;66;56;A shower or t-storm;68;54;WSW;13;64%;63%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Turning sunny, cool;74;62;Clouds breaking;79;61;S;6;60%;0%;11

Luanda, Angola;Clouds breaking;79;71;Partly sunny;79;69;SSW;6;71%;6%;7

Madrid, Spain;Sunshine, very hot;100;71;Warm with sunshine;96;66;WSW;9;29%;0%;11

Male, Maldives;A t-storm in spots;89;81;Clouds and sun;90;82;SSW;6;65%;44%;9

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;88;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;74;SE;5;80%;79%;8

Manila, Philippines;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;80;A t-storm around;93;79;SW;8;59%;64%;11

Melbourne, Australia;Windy;57;52;Winds subsiding;62;50;N;19;65%;60%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Clouds and sunshine;79;57;A shower or t-storm;77;55;ESE;5;51%;80%;12

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;92;79;Sunshine and warm;92;79;SW;7;61%;34%;13

Minsk, Belarus;Showers and t-storms;75;54;Showers and t-storms;75;60;SW;12;54%;84%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly cloudy;93;74;Not as warm;84;77;SSW;15;71%;75%;5

Montevideo, Uruguay;Rain;55;47;Winds subsiding;50;44;SSW;15;64%;34%;3

Montreal, Canada;A shower or two;75;65;Sunshine and warmer;84;70;WSW;3;60%;43%;9

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny;75;55;Clouds and sun;74;60;WSW;9;52%;21%;5

Mumbai, India;Thunderstorms;90;81;Rain and a t-storm;89;80;SSW;9;79%;87%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;77;51;Cloudy;74;54;S;7;64%;36%;6

New York, United States;Showers and t-storms;80;68;Showers and t-storms;80;69;SSE;5;71%;77%;8

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and very warm;95;71;Sunny and hot;98;68;W;9;33%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Turning cloudy;78;57;Cloudy and very warm;79;62;NNE;8;59%;96%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain and a t-storm;81;70;Cloudy;79;70;WSW;10;73%;34%;5

Oslo, Norway;Showers;61;49;A passing shower;62;49;NNE;5;65%;82%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny, nice;81;61;Partly sunny, warmer;85;66;W;6;59%;18%;10

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mainly cloudy;83;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;84;79;ESE;7;83%;72%;5

Panama City, Panama;Thunderstorms;86;75;Showers and t-storms;83;75;NW;5;86%;82%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers;86;75;Showers around;83;75;E;5;84%;92%;5

Paris, France;Mostly cloudy;71;63;Showers and t-storms;74;59;W;9;65%;78%;4

Perth, Australia;Rain this afternoon;66;51;Clouds and sun;61;44;SSE;7;62%;11%;1

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A shower in the p.m.;87;76;Mostly cloudy;87;79;SW;6;75%;58%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Mainly cloudy, humid;82;75;A t-storm around;85;75;SSE;11;81%;55%;3

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;91;74;A t-storm in spots;91;74;ESE;5;55%;64%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;73;57;A heavy thunderstorm;84;65;SW;7;54%;82%;8

Pyongyang, North Korea;Rain this morning;76;66;Partly sunny;82;66;SE;3;71%;44%;6

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;66;49;Showers around;69;50;W;8;61%;89%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Nice with sunshine;82;64;Mostly sunny, nice;81;65;WSW;7;69%;0%;12

Recife, Brazil;A little a.m. rain;83;72;A shower in the a.m.;84;70;SSW;7;66%;58%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;59;49;Partly sunny;56;49;WSW;9;73%;14%;2

Riga, Latvia;Showers and t-storms;70;57;Showers and t-storms;71;55;SW;17;70%;84%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Nice with some sun;80;71;Clouds and sun, warm;85;67;SW;9;46%;31%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;113;84;Hazy sun, seasonable;112;83;E;6;8%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Sunny and nice;85;67;Plenty of sunshine;90;67;SW;7;45%;3%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy, p.m. rain;77;56;Showers around;67;58;SW;10;73%;88%;4

San Francisco, United States;Abundant sunshine;78;55;Partly sunny;68;55;SW;11;62%;2%;11

San Jose, Costa Rica;Thunderstorms;79;63;Showers and t-storms;76;63;ENE;6;75%;71%;5

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower;88;78;A shower;88;79;E;13;73%;82%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers and t-storms;77;64;Showers and t-storms;77;63;ESE;5;94%;82%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Very windy;87;62;Hazy sunshine;88;63;N;9;17%;7%;9

Santiago, Chile;Becoming cloudy;54;43;Showers around;55;40;WSW;3;65%;71%;1

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. t-storm;91;73;A t-storm in spots;88;74;N;5;72%;64%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny and nice;82;61;Plenty of sunshine;78;56;NNW;9;58%;2%;11

Seattle, United States;Spotty showers;64;54;Mostly cloudy;65;55;SSW;8;70%;44%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Rain and drizzle;77;65;A couple of showers;77;66;SSW;6;75%;79%;7

Shanghai, China;Warm with sunshine;86;73;Cloudy;84;75;ESE;9;62%;44%;11

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm around;90;79;Overcast, a t-storm;87;80;SSE;6;78%;64%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny, breezy;86;54;Mostly sunny;86;61;SSE;6;47%;7%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;88;80;Showers around;87;81;E;24;74%;87%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;Spotty showers;67;56;Spotty showers;67;54;WSW;10;71%;84%;6

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;65;48;Sunny and pleasant;69;56;NW;10;63%;5%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;93;83;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;81;SSE;6;65%;66%;10

Tallinn, Estonia;Rain and a t-storm;66;56;Showers and t-storms;66;57;SW;15;80%;86%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly cloudy;95;73;Mostly sunny, warm;98;73;ENE;7;19%;1%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny;91;68;Partly sunny;89;65;ENE;10;39%;33%;8

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;97;77;Hazy sunshine;98;70;W;7;18%;23%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;85;73;Sunshine;85;70;NNE;8;54%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;Sunshine, very hot;98;73;Very hot;99;75;ESE;4;40%;2%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Rain, breezy, humid;82;75;Strong winds;80;73;SSW;23;86%;92%;4

Toronto, Canada;Mostly sunny;75;63;Mostly sunny, humid;79;66;WNW;5;73%;6%;10

Tripoli, Libya;Nice with sunshine;87;72;Sunny and pleasant;87;71;ESE;6;48%;0%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and very warm;95;69;Sunny and hot;99;75;S;8;26%;0%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A stray t-shower;79;52;A p.m. t-storm;70;50;E;6;54%;63%;9

Vancouver, Canada;Showers around;65;54;Showers around;63;54;ESE;5;71%;87%;2

Vienna, Austria;A t-storm in spots;83;62;Partly sunny;86;65;NW;7;51%;65%;9

Vientiane, Laos;A stray thunderstorm;91;78;A t-storm in spots;91;76;SW;6;73%;80%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;A shower or two;73;57;A shower or t-storm;72;60;SSW;13;53%;82%;7

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sunshine;75;57;Showers and t-storms;78;64;S;12;60%;84%;7

Wellington, New Zealand;Very windy, rain;50;43;Very windy;48;44;SSW;31;78%;100%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;93;78;A t-storm or two;90;78;WSW;9;77%;80%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Clouding up;87;64;A morning t-shower;77;58;NE;5;46%;56%;4

