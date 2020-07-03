  1. Home
AP Week in Pictures, Europe and Africa

By  Associated Press
2020/07/03 03:58
Men wearing face masks to protect against coronavirus, walk past an advertising billboard on the street in Soweto, South Africa, Monday, June 29, 2020...
French police officers aim their pistols in the business district of La Defense Tuesday, June 30, 2020 outside Paris. City officials said that police ...
A healthcare worker attends a demonstration to demand improvement of Spain's public health system in Madrid, Monday, June 29, 2020. Spanish health aut...
A giraffe pokes its head out from its enclosure at Blair Drummond Safari Park, near Stirling, Scotland, Monday June 29, 2020, which reopens today as p...
A brig ship travels along the Finnish Gulf coast during a rehearsal a day ahead of the Scarlet Sails school graduations festivities in St. Petersburg,...
Norwich City's Emi Buendia, left, challenges Manchester United's Fred during the FA Cup sixth round soccer match between Norwich City and Manchester U...
Mercedes drivers Valtteri Bottas of Finland, left and Lewis Hamilton of Britain speak during a news conference the at the Red Bull Ring racetrack in S...
A cleaning lady walks in front of a mural of fruit and vegetables at a food market in Bucharest, Romania, Wednesday, July 1, 2020. People, mostly elde...
Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Norwi...
A diver cleans the inside window of the seal tank at Tynemouth Aquarium, Tynemouth, northeast England, Thursday July 2, 2020, as it prepares to open o...
In this long exposure photo, cornflowers move in the wind in a field as the weather closes in at Tithby, England, Sunday June 28, 2020. Weather foreca...

JUNE 26 - JULY 2, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Europe and Africa regions.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Fabio Polimeni in Rome.

