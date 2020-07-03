AP Week in Pictures, Europe and Africa

In this long exposure photo, cornflowers move in the wind in a field as the weather closes in at Tithby, England, Sunday June 28, 2020. Weather foreca... In this long exposure photo, cornflowers move in the wind in a field as the weather closes in at Tithby, England, Sunday June 28, 2020. Weather forecasters issued warnings of heavy rain and strong winds expected over much of Britain, bringing an end to the recent sweltering June heatwave. (Neil Squires/PA via AP)

A diver cleans the inside window of the seal tank at Tynemouth Aquarium, Tynemouth, northeast England, Thursday July 2, 2020, as it prepares to open o... A diver cleans the inside window of the seal tank at Tynemouth Aquarium, Tynemouth, northeast England, Thursday July 2, 2020, as it prepares to open on Saturday after the coronavirus lockdown restrictions are lifted in England. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Norwi... Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Norwich City at the Emirates Stadium in London, England, Wednesday, July 1, 2020. (Shaun Botterill/Pool via AP)

A cleaning lady walks in front of a mural of fruit and vegetables at a food market in Bucharest, Romania, Wednesday, July 1, 2020. People, mostly elde... A cleaning lady walks in front of a mural of fruit and vegetables at a food market in Bucharest, Romania, Wednesday, July 1, 2020. People, mostly elderly, waited from the early morning hours to get into the marketplace, which was refurbished after being closed during the national COVID-19 lockdown.(AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Mercedes drivers Valtteri Bottas of Finland, left and Lewis Hamilton of Britain speak during a news conference the at the Red Bull Ring racetrack in S... Mercedes drivers Valtteri Bottas of Finland, left and Lewis Hamilton of Britain speak during a news conference the at the Red Bull Ring racetrack in Spielberg in Spielberg, Austria, Thursday, July 2, 2020. The Austrian Formula One Grand Prix will be held on Sunday. (Mark Sutton/Pool via AP)

Norwich City's Emi Buendia, left, challenges Manchester United's Fred during the FA Cup sixth round soccer match between Norwich City and Manchester U... Norwich City's Emi Buendia, left, challenges Manchester United's Fred during the FA Cup sixth round soccer match between Norwich City and Manchester United at Carrow Road stadium in Norwich, England, Saturday, June 27, 2020. (Joe Giddens/Pool via AP)

A brig ship travels along the Finnish Gulf coast during a rehearsal a day ahead of the Scarlet Sails school graduations festivities in St. Petersburg,... A brig ship travels along the Finnish Gulf coast during a rehearsal a day ahead of the Scarlet Sails school graduations festivities in St. Petersburg, Russia, early Friday, June 26, 2020. This year the festival will not be held in the city center, but on the Finnish Gulf. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, there will be no spectators and the event will be broadcast on television. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

A giraffe pokes its head out from its enclosure at Blair Drummond Safari Park, near Stirling, Scotland, Monday June 29, 2020, which reopens today as p... A giraffe pokes its head out from its enclosure at Blair Drummond Safari Park, near Stirling, Scotland, Monday June 29, 2020, which reopens today as part of Scotland's phased plan to ease out of the coronavirus lockdown. (Andrew Milligan/PA via AP)

A healthcare worker attends a demonstration to demand improvement of Spain's public health system in Madrid, Monday, June 29, 2020. Spanish health aut... A healthcare worker attends a demonstration to demand improvement of Spain's public health system in Madrid, Monday, June 29, 2020. Spanish health authorities are closely watching how coronavirus clusters involving agricultural workers in northern Spain which have infected some 300 people over the past two weeks, are evolving. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

French police officers aim their pistols in the business district of La Defense Tuesday, June 30, 2020 outside Paris. City officials said that police ... French police officers aim their pistols in the business district of La Defense Tuesday, June 30, 2020 outside Paris. City officials said that police checks are being carried out in a popular shopping center near La Defense business district after a witness called police to say they had seen a man carrying a firearm. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Men wearing face masks to protect against coronavirus, walk past an advertising billboard on the street in Soweto, South Africa, Monday, June 29, 2020... Men wearing face masks to protect against coronavirus, walk past an advertising billboard on the street in Soweto, South Africa, Monday, June 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

JUNE 26 - JULY 2, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Europe and Africa regions.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Fabio Polimeni in Rome.

