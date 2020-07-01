5 Things to Know for Today

In this still image from body camera video released by the Valdosta police, Antonio Arnelo Smith is slammed face-first to the ground by a Valdosta pol... In this still image from body camera video released by the Valdosta police, Antonio Arnelo Smith is slammed face-first to the ground by a Valdosta police sergeant, in Valdosta, Ga., on Feb. 8, 2020. The video shows Smith handing his driver's license to a police officer and answering questions cooperatively before a second officer, Sgt. Billy Wheeler, approaches him from behind, wraps him in a bear hug and slams him face-first to the ground. Smith is crying in pain when he's told there's a warrant for his arrest. Officers are then told the warrant was for someone else. (Valdosta Police via AP)

A voter wearing a face mask to protect against the coronavirus casts her ballot at a polling station in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, July 1, 2020. The v... A voter wearing a face mask to protect against the coronavirus casts her ballot at a polling station in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, July 1, 2020. The vote on the constitutional amendments that would reset the clock on Russian President Vladimir Putin's tenure and enable him to serve two more six-year terms is set to wrap up Wednesday. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

A reporter falls down after being sprayed with pepper spray by police during a protest in Causeway Bay during the annual handover march in Hong Kong, ... A reporter falls down after being sprayed with pepper spray by police during a protest in Causeway Bay during the annual handover march in Hong Kong, Wednesday, July. 1, 2020. Hong Kong marked the 23rd anniversary of its handover to China in 1997, and just one day after China enacted a national security law that cracks down on protests in the territory. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

FILE - In this May 5, 2020, file photo an ambulance leaves the Isabella Center in New York. A report from Senate Democrats finds that the Trump admini... FILE - In this May 5, 2020, file photo an ambulance leaves the Isabella Center in New York. A report from Senate Democrats finds that the Trump administration was slow to comprehend the scale of COVID-19's impact on nursing homes and a disjointed federal response only compounded the devastating toll. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Jennifer Gottschalk, environmental health supervisor of the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department, retrieves a file in Toledo, Ohio, on Wednesday, Jun... Jennifer Gottschalk, environmental health supervisor of the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department, retrieves a file in Toledo, Ohio, on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. She says the job is wearing on her. She has worked for months with hardly a day off. So many lab reports on COVID-19 cases came in that the office fax machine broke. And she fields countless angry phone calls amid community backlash over coronavirus restrictions. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. PUBLIC HEALTH SYSTEM FACES MORE CUTS AMID VIRUS An investigation by the AP and KHN finds that since 2010, spending for state public health departments has dropped by 16% per capita and by 18% per capita for local health departments.

2. TRUMP’S RUSSIA POLICY CONFOUNDS The paths followed by Trump and the other by his hawkish but changing cast of national security aides on the other create confusion in Congress and among allies and enemies alike.

3. HONG KONG ENFORCES NEW SECURITY LAW Police arrest at least two protesters for carrying flags and signs calling for independence in the semiautonomous city.

4. 16 MORE YEARS That’s what Russian President Vladimir Putin is seeking in office in a constitutional ballot amid widespread reports of voter pressure and other irregularities.

5. ‘YOU BROKE MY WRIST!’ A Black man in Georgia is accusing police of violating his civil rights, saying a white officer slammed him to the ground in the mistaken belief that there was a warrant for his arrest.