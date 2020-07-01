  1. Home
American League Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/07/01 22:00

All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
Baltimore 0 0 .000 _
Boston 0 0 .000 _
New York 0 0 .000 _
Tampa Bay 0 0 .000 _
Toronto 0 0 .000 _
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 0 0 .000 _
Cleveland 0 0 .000 _
Detroit 0 0 .000 _
Kansas City 0 0 .000 _
Minnesota 0 0 .000 _
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 0 0 .000 _
Los Angeles 0 0 .000 _
Oakland 0 0 .000 _
Seattle 0 0 .000 _
Texas 0 0 .000 _

___

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, ppd.

Chicago White Sox at Toronto, ppd.

Houston at Cleveland, ppd.

L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, ppd.

Minnesota at Detroit, ppd.

Seattle at Boston, ppd.

Arizona at Kansas City, ppd.

Atlanta at Texas, ppd.

Miami at Oakland, ppd.

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, ppd.

Seattle at Boston, ppd.

Chicago White Sox at Toronto, ppd.

Miami at Oakland, ppd.

Houston at Cleveland, ppd.

L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, ppd.

Minnesota at Detroit, ppd.

Arizona at Kansas City, ppd.

Atlanta at Texas, ppd.

Thursday's Games

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Tampa Bay (TBD), ppd.

Houston (TBD) at Cleveland (TBD), ppd.

Minnesota (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), ppd.

Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), ppd.

Baltimore (TBD) at Oakland (TBD), ppd.

Friday's Games

Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, ppd.

Houston at Washington, ppd.

Boston at Pittsburgh, ppd.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, ppd.

Kansas City at Detroit, ppd.

Minnesota at Cleveland, ppd.

L.A. Angels at Atlanta, ppd.

Chicago White Sox at Texas, ppd.

Baltimore at Oakland, ppd.

Philadelphia at Seattle, ppd.