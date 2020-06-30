Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Monday, June 29, 2020

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Cloudy, downpours;79;74;Showers around;81;75;SW;9;86%;77%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Plenty of sunshine;103;87;Hazy sun and warm;108;85;N;7;38%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Sunshine and warm;97;70;Hazy and breezy;96;71;WNW;19;34%;0%;12

Algiers, Algeria;Abundant sunshine;80;68;Hazy and warmer;88;74;SSE;10;51%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Showers and t-storms;64;58;Spotty showers;67;61;SW;19;70%;87%;5

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;62;50;Mostly cloudy;65;51;SW;7;58%;35%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy;91;70;Hazy sunshine;92;71;SE;7;17%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mainly cloudy;72;53;Warmer with some sun;85;59;S;12;43%;26%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;A t-storm in spots;79;65;Morning rain;71;45;SW;13;81%;82%;2

Athens, Greece;Plenty of sunshine;92;70;Plenty of sunshine;94;74;WSW;6;37%;0%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Showers around;57;47;Clouds and sun;58;45;SSW;8;77%;35%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very warm;109;79;Warm with hazy sun;111;80;NNW;10;17%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;93;72;Clouds and sun;91;74;SE;5;68%;42%;10

Bangalore, India;A p.m. t-storm;84;71;Cloudy, a t-storm;81;70;WSW;9;78%;77%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;81;A stray thunderstorm;92;80;WSW;9;73%;62%;11

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny, humid;81;67;Partly sunny, humid;80;70;SE;8;72%;4%;10

Beijing, China;Rain and drizzle;86;70;Partly sunny and hot;91;70;SSW;4;36%;7%;10

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny and hot;94;62;Not as hot;84;65;ESE;6;49%;5%;10

Berlin, Germany;A shower or t-storm;76;60;Some sun, pleasant;73;64;SW;11;39%;43%;7

Bogota, Colombia;A shower or t-storm;65;47;Mostly cloudy;67;49;SE;6;68%;44%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Winds subsiding;75;55;Decreasing clouds;79;53;N;8;57%;3%;4

Bratislava, Slovakia;Heavy thunderstorms;71;58;A t-storm in spots;81;64;SW;9;55%;44%;8

Brussels, Belgium;Some sun, a t-storm;68;55;Partly sunny;67;61;SW;10;55%;72%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Clouding up, hot;91;66;Mostly sunny and hot;91;68;E;6;52%;8%;10

Budapest, Hungary;Some sun, a t-storm;89;61;Periods of sun;82;62;SW;7;49%;11%;9

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A shower in the p.m.;57;54;Periods of rain;56;44;S;9;82%;88%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Sun and clouds;90;67;Partly sunny;84;66;E;6;35%;29%;5

Busan, South Korea;Afternoon rain;74;64;Cloudy and breezy;80;67;WNW;18;66%;33%;6

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;97;70;Sunny and pleasant;96;69;NW;8;31%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Cloudy with a shower;59;48;Hazy sunshine;66;47;SE;5;81%;0%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;Strong morning winds;81;66;A shower or t-storm;82;67;SE;4;59%;66%;12

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;95;83;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;80;SW;8;65%;73%;5

Chicago, United States;Showers and t-storms;87;74;A shower or t-storm;85;72;ESE;8;67%;66%;9

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;78;A t-storm in spots;87;80;SW;11;80%;75%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;A shower or t-storm;69;57;Spotty showers;66;56;WSW;16;70%;86%;6

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;86;79;Sunny and nice;87;79;WSW;11;71%;8%;12

Dallas, United States;Clouds breaking;94;79;Partly sunny;96;79;S;12;64%;7%;9

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Mostly sunny;88;73;A few showers;87;73;SSE;9;70%;63%;4

Delhi, India;A t-storm in spots;104;81;Hazy sun and warm;101;85;ESE;6;58%;21%;12

Denver, United States;Warm with some sun;95;60;A p.m. t-storm;82;54;ENE;8;29%;58%;12

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray thunderstorm;94;82;A thunderstorm;91;80;S;9;77%;64%;13

Dili, East Timor;High clouds;93;68;Partly sunny;86;69;SE;5;67%;4%;7

Dublin, Ireland;A few showers;61;51;Spotty showers;60;52;SSW;8;77%;84%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny;98;59;Decreasing clouds;88;67;NNE;9;22%;7%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny;79;69;Partly sunny;79;68;WSW;6;71%;1%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm around;97;85;Mostly cloudy, hot;97;79;SE;4;61%;56%;7

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and nice;76;46;Sunny and pleasant;74;45;ESE;6;39%;2%;5

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;90;74;A t-storm in spots;90;75;E;8;68%;43%;13

Helsinki, Finland;A thunderstorm;69;61;Rain and a t-storm;65;54;WSW;11;91%;88%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Downpours;82;76;A downpour;88;78;SW;6;82%;81%;4

Hong Kong, China;Some brightening;92;81;Cloudy;92;80;SE;6;70%;63%;6

Honolulu, United States;A passing shower;88;74;Mostly sunny;88;74;ENE;14;54%;29%;13

Hyderabad, India;A p.m. t-storm;89;74;A stray a.m. t-storm;84;72;WSW;5;79%;79%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, warm;100;82;Hazy sun and warm;101;79;N;9;46%;5%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;87;69;Plenty of sunshine;87;69;ENE;5;56%;2%;11

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;93;75;Hazy sun;92;76;E;8;63%;32%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;103;86;Hazy sun and warm;98;82;NNE;12;44%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;65;35;Hazy sun;65;39;NNE;6;36%;5%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny, warm;95;64;A t-storm in spots;87;63;SW;6;37%;46%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Winds subsiding;95;86;Partly sunny and hot;97;86;WSW;11;54%;8%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;Occasional rain;79;70;Showers around;82;69;SE;5;82%;90%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny, warm;106;84;Hazy sun and warm;108;84;NNW;7;15%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;81;62;Showers and t-storms;76;58;WNW;7;61%;61%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;Showers and t-storms;90;78;A p.m. t-storm;88;78;NE;9;66%;83%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sunshine;86;69;Rather cloudy;85;69;W;6;64%;23%;3

Kolkata, India;A thunderstorm;90;82;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;81;SSW;8;77%;68%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;92;77;Mostly cloudy;91;77;E;5;73%;44%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;Sunny and mild;57;26;Sunny and mild;59;23;NNW;7;8%;0%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Thunderstorms;84;75;A little rain;81;74;W;6;83%;77%;5

Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;64;60;Partial sunshine;64;60;SSE;7;78%;1%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunshine;83;62;Plenty of sunshine;82;64;NNW;9;57%;1%;11

London, United Kingdom;Windy;68;53;A passing shower;66;58;SW;12;66%;82%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds may break;73;59;Clouds, then sun;77;61;SSW;7;64%;1%;11

Luanda, Angola;Some sun, pleasant;80;71;Nice with some sun;79;70;SSE;7;72%;6%;7

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and very hot;99;69;Very hot;100;70;W;6;30%;0%;11

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;87;82;A t-storm in spots;90;83;WSW;7;68%;66%;6

Manaus, Brazil;A shower or two;88;75;Partly sunny;88;76;NE;4;75%;44%;8

Manila, Philippines;Clearing, a t-storm;88;81;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;79;SW;8;69%;67%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Brilliant sunshine;59;39;Inc. clouds;58;50;N;16;62%;66%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;81;57;A p.m. t-storm;76;55;W;5;61%;82%;13

Miami, United States;A p.m. thunderstorm;92;79;Mostly sunny, warm;93;79;SSW;7;61%;35%;13

Minsk, Belarus;Showers and t-storms;81;61;Showers and t-storms;72;57;WSW;9;74%;71%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clouds and sunshine;95;75;A t-storm in spots;84;78;SSW;12;76%;65%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sun and clouds;59;51;Rain;55;48;SSE;14;77%;95%;1

Montreal, Canada;Rain, then a shower;75;62;Low clouds;78;65;NNE;8;64%;66%;3

Moscow, Russia;Sunlit, not as warm;71;47;Mostly cloudy;73;60;S;9;46%;27%;3

Mumbai, India;A t-storm or two;90;79;Thunderstorms;86;81;SW;5;85%;91%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;Nice with some sun;75;50;High clouds;76;53;SSW;7;52%;27%;5

New York, United States;A t-storm in spots;87;69;Thundershower;83;69;E;6;62%;73%;6

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;97;69;Sunny and very warm;96;70;WNW;9;39%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Increasingly windy;78;57;Partly sunny, nice;76;59;NNE;6;52%;2%;7

Osaka-shi, Japan;Increasing clouds;85;70;Rain, a thunderstorm;79;74;SSW;12;86%;85%;4

Oslo, Norway;Afternoon t-storms;66;54;Spotty showers;62;52;WNW;5;81%;88%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Showers and t-storms;81;62;Partly sunny, nice;80;61;E;10;63%;44%;7

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Afternoon showers;84;78;A stray a.m. t-storm;83;77;WSW;5;80%;57%;4

Panama City, Panama;Thunderstorms;88;76;Thunderstorms;85;76;NW;6;86%;84%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Downpours;86;75;Afternoon showers;86;75;E;5;82%;83%;7

Paris, France;Periods of sun;73;56;Partly sunny;75;62;SW;10;55%;44%;5

Perth, Australia;Morning showers;65;52;Breezy with some sun;67;54;SW;14;71%;69%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Showers, some heavy;88;76;A shower in the p.m.;88;78;SW;8;74%;78%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm in spots;84;75;A t-storm in spots;85;75;SSE;20;82%;55%;3

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Showers and t-storms;92;74;A p.m. t-storm;91;74;ESE;6;55%;65%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;A t-storm, cooler;69;55;Partly sunny, nice;75;59;WSW;9;44%;19%;8

Pyongyang, North Korea;Turning cloudy;88;67;Cooler, morning rain;70;64;S;7;83%;90%;3

Quito, Ecuador;A shower in the p.m.;65;49;A little p.m. rain;68;49;S;8;62%;88%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Nice with sunshine;83;69;Sunny and beautiful;81;64;WSW;9;69%;0%;12

Recife, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;84;73;A little a.m. rain;83;72;SE;9;76%;84%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;Increasing clouds;66;51;Rain and drizzle;56;49;WNW;8;78%;83%;1

Riga, Latvia;Showers and t-storms;77;60;Showers and t-storms;72;56;SW;12;69%;86%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;74;64;Partly sunny;80;70;NNE;6;63%;1%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;113;83;Hazy sun and hot;113;82;NNE;10;7%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Plenty of sunshine;85;66;Plenty of sunshine;87;67;SSW;8;52%;8%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Increasing clouds;74;57;Cloudy, p.m. rain;79;58;S;12;60%;95%;3

San Francisco, United States;Sunny and warmer;74;56;Abundant sunshine;70;55;SW;12;59%;1%;11

San Jose, Costa Rica;Thunderstorms;79;65;Thunderstorms;74;63;ENE;7;83%;83%;4

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;88;78;A shower;89;78;ESE;11;71%;67%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers and t-storms;77;65;Showers and t-storms;77;63;ESE;6;92%;67%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Windy this afternoon;86;59;Hazy sun;88;63;NW;9;16%;6%;12

Santiago, Chile;Rain, heavy at times;51;34;Turning cloudy;55;45;SSW;3;49%;55%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Showers and t-storms;89;72;A p.m. t-storm;88;72;N;6;71%;73%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;79;55;Sunny;82;61;NNW;7;61%;1%;11

Seattle, United States;Clouds, then sun;75;56;Morning mist, cooler;64;54;SSW;7;70%;69%;2

Seoul, South Korea;A little p.m. rain;85;65;A bit of rain;70;65;NNW;9;83%;92%;4

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;82;72;Partly sunny, warm;86;73;ESE;8;55%;6%;12

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm around;90;80;A p.m. t-storm;87;78;SE;8;79%;72%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny;88;60;Mostly sunny;84;58;WSW;10;53%;28%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;88;79;Partly sunny;88;79;ENE;11;69%;70%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Some sun, a t-storm;76;57;Spotty showers;71;55;SW;9;55%;84%;5

Sydney, Australia;A shower;62;48;Mostly sunny;65;48;NW;9;74%;4%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;95;84;A t-storm around;98;82;WSW;10;51%;55%;11

Tallinn, Estonia;Showers and t-storms;74;60;Rain and a t-storm;65;56;SSW;11;82%;88%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clouds and sun;91;68;Cloudy;95;70;ESE;9;16%;1%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny;88;67;Mostly sunny;89;64;NNW;8;41%;25%;11

Tehran, Iran;Sunny;96;73;Hazy sun;92;72;ESE;7;21%;3%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny;86;74;Mostly sunny;84;73;SW;9;56%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and very warm;95;70;Sunny and very hot;97;74;E;4;40%;0%;11

Tokyo, Japan;Periods of sun;82;70;Showers and t-storms;80;75;SSW;15;82%;89%;5

Toronto, Canada;Mostly sunny;79;63;Mostly sunny;76;63;SW;7;75%;16%;10

Tripoli, Libya;Plenty of sunshine;90;72;Nice with sunshine;84;69;ESE;5;63%;0%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and beautiful;90;67;Sunshine;94;70;SE;8;34%;0%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A p.m. t-storm;79;50;Hazy sunshine;75;48;N;7;43%;33%;10

Vancouver, Canada;Sunshine, pleasant;74;57;Not as warm;65;54;SE;5;65%;55%;4

Vienna, Austria;Thunderstorms;74;62;A t-storm in spots;81;62;W;6;51%;43%;8

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm around;92;77;A stray thunderstorm;89;77;SW;5;73%;77%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;A shower or t-storm;82;57;Not as warm;72;57;SW;9;63%;47%;7

Warsaw, Poland;Thunderstorms;77;56;Partly sunny;74;57;SSW;12;64%;43%;8

Wellington, New Zealand;Morning showers;51;43;Strong winds;50;43;SSW;27;71%;86%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;A heavy shower;89;77;A t-storm or two;90;77;WSW;6;76%;78%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny;86;61;Mostly sunny;85;61;ENE;4;32%;41%;12

