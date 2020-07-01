Toronto makes masks mandatory, citing US problems

TORONTO (AP) — Canada’s largest city has made masks mandatory in public indoor spaces.

“You have told us you don’t want to see a repeat of what you see when you turn on your TV and see reports from the United States," Toronto Mayor John Tory said.

Toronto city council approved a bylaw and it will come into effect July 7.

Dr. Eileen de Villa, Toronto's Medical Officer of Health, said there is growing evidence that shows non-medical masks can help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and noted many cities in the U.S. are seeing a resurgence in cases since reopening.

De Villa said she made the recommendation to help Toronto move from Stage 2 of the Ontario’s reopening plan to Stage 3.

She said masks will help indoor spaces — most of which had been closed during the earlier stages of the pandemic — stay safe.

"I cannot emphasize enough how important it is for all of us to remember that we are still in the middle of a pandemic,″ De Villa said during a news conference Tuesday.

The bylaw will be re-examined in September.

Tory said they must do everything they can do avoid the flare ups seen in other jurisdictions.