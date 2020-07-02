Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Wednesday, July 1, 2020

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;84;75;A shower or two;82;74;SW;8;83%;87%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;108;90;Mostly sunny and hot;109;90;E;9;43%;4%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Sunshine and warm;95;71;Mostly sunny and hot;103;78;NW;6;22%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Plenty of sunshine;87;66;Hazy sunshine;88;69;SW;7;41%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Showers and t-storms;69;59;A shower;67;56;SW;15;69%;63%;8

Anchorage, United States;Clouds and sun;69;51;Mostly sunny;70;53;SSW;5;56%;20%;5

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny;99;77;Hazy sunshine;96;71;E;8;16%;9%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Rather cloudy;80;57;A p.m. t-storm;84;60;NW;11;50%;85%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny, cooler;63;43;Partly sunny;65;40;SSE;8;68%;3%;4

Athens, Greece;Sunny, breezy, warm;96;75;Sunshine;94;74;N;9;37%;0%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;53;45;Mostly sunny;55;43;S;9;68%;4%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;108;82;Hazy sun, seasonable;112;80;NW;7;15%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A shower in the p.m.;93;76;Partly sunny;92;73;S;5;64%;24%;11

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;82;71;A stray p.m. t-storm;81;70;WSW;10;78%;69%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly cloudy;94;80;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;81;WSW;8;70%;60%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny, humid;84;70;Sunshine and humid;82;72;E;9;71%;28%;10

Beijing, China;A t-storm or two;91;72;A t-storm or two;84;70;NE;5;65%;92%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunny and very warm;90;70;A t-storm in spots;91;68;S;5;55%;77%;10

Berlin, Germany;Rain, a thunderstorm;72;63;A shower or t-storm;77;60;W;8;58%;82%;7

Bogota, Colombia;Inc. clouds;67;49;Showers around;63;47;SE;7;74%;73%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;82;59;Partly sunny;83;58;SSW;4;53%;7%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;88;66;Heavy thunderstorms;85;67;NNW;8;68%;88%;8

Brussels, Belgium;Rain and a t-storm;68;57;Some sun, a t-storm;68;55;W;9;64%;59%;6

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny;89;65;Partly sunny;90;64;SSE;5;48%;5%;10

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;87;69;Heavy thunderstorms;86;68;N;5;72%;87%;9

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;49;39;Cool with some sun;51;39;WNW;5;59%;30%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Plenty of clouds;88;65;Sunny intervals;81;65;NNE;7;39%;44%;8

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;78;66;Clouds and sun;80;67;ENE;7;66%;14%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Plenty of sunshine;96;74;Sunny and hot;102;74;N;7;25%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Clouds and sun;67;51;Rain and drizzle;63;48;S;7;80%;59%;1

Caracas, Venezuela;Brilliant sunshine;82;68;A shower or t-storm;83;67;SE;4;63%;62%;12

Chennai, India;Mostly cloudy;93;82;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;82;SW;8;62%;65%;5

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny;85;69;Clouds and sun;84;69;NE;7;57%;8%;10

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A morning t-storm;89;79;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;80;SW;8;78%;76%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;A shower;67;56;Spotty showers;67;51;NW;7;64%;66%;6

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;86;78;Partial sunshine;86;78;WNW;8;76%;27%;12

Dallas, United States;Clouds and sun, warm;96;79;Sunshine and warm;97;78;S;8;59%;39%;12

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Some sun, less humid;85;70;Inc. clouds;87;69;SSE;11;57%;6%;7

Delhi, India;Increasing clouds;104;83;Hazy sun and hot;104;88;ESE;7;48%;10%;12

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;89;59;Partly sunny;94;61;S;8;25%;10%;12

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;85;A stray a.m. t-storm;93;82;SSE;9;74%;73%;5

Dili, East Timor;Increasing clouds;93;67;Sunny and nice;86;72;SSE;5;57%;1%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Showers, some heavy;60;52;Partly sunny;63;53;SW;7;75%;82%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny;95;60;Brilliant sunshine;94;68;NNE;8;22%;1%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunshine;86;69;Mostly sunny;86;69;WSW;13;60%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;82;A p.m. t-storm;94;78;ESE;5;74%;87%;7

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny;69;46;Sunshine, pleasant;71;44;E;5;50%;2%;5

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;92;74;A t-storm in spots;89;74;E;6;69%;50%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Showers and t-storms;65;52;Showers and t-storms;66;55;SSW;10;71%;86%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A heavy shower;90;79;A t-storm or two;91;77;SW;8;81%;81%;8

Hong Kong, China;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;81;Spotty showers;91;81;S;9;78%;93%;6

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny;89;75;Sunshine and nice;87;74;ENE;13;54%;44%;13

Hyderabad, India;Rain, a thunderstorm;91;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;73;W;10;74%;71%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and very warm;102;84;Warm with hazy sun;104;80;N;9;41%;1%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Humid with sunshine;89;74;Humid with sunshine;85;71;NE;12;68%;1%;11

Jakarta, Indonesia;Variable clouds;91;79;A t-storm around;89;76;NNW;7;70%;64%;3

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;103;84;Warm with hazy sun;98;82;N;10;37%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;64;39;Hazy sunshine;67;41;S;6;41%;0%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;More sun than clouds;91;63;Hazy sun;94;60;NNW;12;17%;0%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny and hot;101;85;Mostly sunny and hot;98;88;WSW;9;54%;22%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;Cloudy and humid;84;68;Couple of t-storms;83;71;S;5;82%;91%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny, warm;106;83;Hazy and very warm;106;81;S;10;18%;6%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Sunshine;82;62;Partly sunny;88;66;S;6;49%;33%;8

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny, windy;88;79;A t-storm in spots;91;80;NNE;13;59%;57%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Low clouds may break;84;68;Mostly sunny;87;69;WSW;6;61%;22%;8

Kolkata, India;A shower or two;96;83;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;82;S;8;72%;59%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;77;SSE;6;76%;73%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Plenty of sunshine;59;28;Sunny and mild;61;24;NNW;7;10%;0%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;86;75;A t-storm in spots;85;75;SW;7;77%;65%;4

Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;64;59;Partly sunny;64;59;S;6;76%;2%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny;80;62;Mostly sunny;76;60;NNW;9;55%;1%;11

London, United Kingdom;A p.m. t-storm;68;53;Spotty showers;69;54;WNW;10;66%;69%;6

Los Angeles, United States;Clouds breaking;74;61;Clouds breaking;79;60;SW;6;57%;1%;11

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;79;69;Mostly sunny, nice;79;68;SSE;6;72%;5%;7

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and very hot;97;67;Mostly sunny, warm;92;62;NNW;7;27%;1%;11

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;87;80;Brief a.m. showers;88;82;SSW;7;73%;91%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;88;73;Mostly cloudy;88;74;E;4;77%;81%;3

Manila, Philippines;Clouds and sun, nice;90;79;A little p.m. rain;91;77;E;6;67%;79%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Windy;65;48;Clouds and sunshine;57;44;WNW;12;65%;63%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Some sun, a t-storm;79;56;A p.m. t-storm;76;54;NNE;6;47%;75%;14

Miami, United States;A t-storm or two;92;79;Partly sunny;92;79;SW;7;61%;38%;13

Minsk, Belarus;Showers and t-storms;77;59;A shower or t-storm;79;62;SW;9;73%;80%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly cloudy;93;73;Partly sunny;84;77;SSW;14;70%;34%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Winds subsiding;50;45;Clouds and sun, cool;50;42;WSW;10;57%;66%;3

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny, warmer;85;70;Clouding up, warm;89;67;SW;4;52%;33%;9

Moscow, Russia;Clouds and sun;75;54;A shower in the p.m.;78;64;SW;9;52%;81%;5

Mumbai, India;Rain and a t-storm;88;81;A heavy thunderstorm;90;82;SW;9;78%;85%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;72;53;Rather cloudy;73;52;ENE;7;66%;41%;5

New York, United States;Severe thunderstorms;79;69;Mostly sunny;88;74;WNW;6;55%;13%;11

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine and hot;98;70;Sunny and hot;98;68;WNW;7;33%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy and very warm;79;63;A t-storm around;77;61;WNW;5;80%;64%;7

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly cloudy;82;70;Clouds and sun, nice;83;68;N;7;59%;14%;11

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;63;48;Periods of sun;63;45;WNW;6;58%;23%;6

Ottawa, Canada;Warmer;88;66;A t-storm in spots;88;68;NW;9;56%;55%;9

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Inc. clouds;84;78;Cloudy, a t-storm;84;78;ESE;11;81%;82%;1

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;88;76;Showers and t-storms;86;76;NW;7;84%;83%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers;82;74;Clouds and sun;87;74;E;5;80%;75%;11

Paris, France;Showers and t-storms;75;60;Partly sunny;71;54;WNW;8;51%;48%;4

Perth, Australia;Decreasing clouds;62;39;Mostly sunny;63;48;ESE;6;69%;2%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Rather cloudy;89;76;Mainly cloudy;93;79;SW;9;64%;44%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Mainly cloudy;84;75;Inc. clouds;87;74;SE;15;76%;44%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;91;73;A t-storm in spots;93;76;ESE;4;53%;49%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;A gusty thunderstorm;83;65;Showers and t-storms;80;61;S;7;64%;72%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;Warmer;86;66;Mostly cloudy;84;65;NW;4;67%;43%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Showers around;64;49;A little p.m. rain;68;50;SSW;8;61%;78%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, nice;82;67;Some sun, pleasant;79;62;W;8;70%;0%;11

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;85;70;A morning shower;83;72;ESE;6;77%;84%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Decreasing clouds;58;49;Partly sunny;62;49;SSE;6;56%;29%;5

Riga, Latvia;Showers and t-storms;72;53;Showers and t-storms;73;54;WSW;11;75%;65%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Windy this afternoon;86;67;Not as warm;73;65;SE;7;61%;70%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;113;82;Hazy sun and hot;112;83;E;7;9%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Abundant sunshine;88;68;Mostly sunny, warm;91;66;WNW;7;48%;2%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cooler, p.m. showers;65;54;Showers around;69;60;SE;7;75%;94%;5

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;70;55;Partly sunny;69;55;SW;11;59%;2%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;Variable cloudiness;79;63;Showers and t-storms;78;65;ENE;5;76%;80%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Some sun, a shower;88;79;Partial sunshine;90;80;ESE;12;73%;52%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers and t-storms;77;62;Showers and t-storms;75;63;E;4;97%;77%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Windy this afternoon;87;61;Hazy sunshine;86;62;NW;8;19%;11%;14

Santiago, Chile;Showers around;57;40;Partly sunny;60;42;SE;2;47%;4%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;89;73;A t-storm in spots;88;74;N;5;77%;58%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;74;55;Partly sunny;73;52;NNW;9;53%;1%;11

Seattle, United States;Spotty showers;65;55;Mostly cloudy;66;53;SW;8;66%;44%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Decreasing clouds;76;66;Partly sunny;85;67;WSW;5;65%;44%;10

Shanghai, China;Variable cloudiness;84;73;Rain and drizzle;79;73;ESE;13;76%;84%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;82;A t-storm around;87;80;SE;8;78%;64%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunshine;88;61;A t-storm in spots;87;62;S;7;55%;48%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Clouds and sun;88;79;Mostly sunny;90;78;E;13;68%;44%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Spotty showers;72;54;Showers and t-storms;70;53;WSW;8;64%;64%;4

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;72;52;Mostly sunny;75;51;NW;12;51%;43%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Cloudy;93;82;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;81;SSE;6;67%;68%;6

Tallinn, Estonia;Showers and t-storms;64;56;Showers and t-storms;68;55;WSW;7;82%;71%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny, warm;98;73;Hazy sun;91;65;N;11;24%;3%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;91;68;Mostly sunny;89;63;E;10;35%;28%;11

Tehran, Iran;Warm with sunshine;100;73;Hazy sunshine;93;70;NW;7;20%;5%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunshine;86;71;Plenty of sunshine;87;71;NNE;7;51%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;Sunshine, very hot;99;73;Sunshine, very hot;100;74;E;5;38%;2%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Strong winds;80;71;Windy;85;73;WSW;18;72%;27%;7

Toronto, Canada;Sunny and humid;77;66;Mostly sunny, warm;85;70;NNW;7;60%;17%;10

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;90;74;Sunny and nice;91;73;ESE;5;37%;0%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunshine, very hot;100;75;Sunny and hot;100;70;ESE;10;28%;0%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A t-storm around;70;53;A p.m. t-storm;70;52;ESE;6;58%;66%;9

Vancouver, Canada;Spotty showers;61;54;Rain tapering off;63;52;ESE;6;73%;88%;3

Vienna, Austria;A bit of p.m. rain;86;65;Heavy thunderstorms;84;65;W;7;75%;87%;7

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm in spots;92;77;A t-storm or two;91;77;SW;5;74%;84%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;A shower or t-storm;74;60;Showers and t-storms;78;57;NNW;7;78%;82%;6

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;81;64;Showers and t-storms;80;61;W;9;74%;82%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Very windy;50;43;Very windy;50;42;S;34;83%;89%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;88;78;A t-storm or two;90;78;WSW;7;75%;80%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;A stray t-shower;82;61;Mostly sunny;84;61;NE;5;34%;9%;11

