Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Wednesday, July 1, 2020

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;29;24;A shower or two;28;24;SW;13;83%;87%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;42;32;Mostly sunny and hot;43;32;E;14;43%;4%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Sunshine and warm;35;22;Mostly sunny and hot;39;26;NW;9;22%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Plenty of sunshine;31;19;Hazy sunshine;31;21;SW;11;41%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Showers and t-storms;20;15;A shower;20;13;SW;25;69%;63%;8

Anchorage, United States;Clouds and sun;20;11;Mostly sunny;21;12;SSW;8;56%;20%;5

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny;37;25;Hazy sunshine;36;22;E;13;16%;9%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Rather cloudy;27;14;A p.m. t-storm;29;16;NW;17;50%;85%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny, cooler;17;6;Partly sunny;18;4;SSE;12;68%;3%;4

Athens, Greece;Sunny, breezy, warm;36;24;Sunshine;35;23;N;14;37%;0%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;12;7;Mostly sunny;13;6;S;14;68%;4%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;42;28;Hazy sun, seasonable;44;27;NW;11;15%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A shower in the p.m.;34;25;Partly sunny;33;23;S;8;64%;24%;11

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;28;22;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;21;WSW;16;78%;69%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly cloudy;34;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;27;WSW;14;70%;60%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny, humid;29;21;Sunshine and humid;28;22;E;15;71%;28%;10

Beijing, China;A t-storm or two;33;22;A t-storm or two;29;21;NE;9;65%;92%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunny and very warm;32;21;A t-storm in spots;33;20;S;8;55%;77%;10

Berlin, Germany;Rain, a thunderstorm;22;17;A shower or t-storm;25;16;W;14;58%;82%;7

Bogota, Colombia;Inc. clouds;19;9;Showers around;17;9;SE;11;74%;73%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;28;15;Partly sunny;28;14;SSW;6;53%;7%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;31;19;Heavy thunderstorms;30;19;NNW;12;68%;88%;8

Brussels, Belgium;Rain and a t-storm;20;14;Some sun, a t-storm;20;13;W;14;64%;59%;6

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny;32;18;Partly sunny;32;18;SSE;9;48%;5%;10

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;31;21;Heavy thunderstorms;30;20;N;8;72%;87%;9

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;9;4;Cool with some sun;10;4;WNW;8;59%;30%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Plenty of clouds;31;19;Sunny intervals;27;19;NNE;11;39%;44%;8

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;25;19;Clouds and sun;27;19;ENE;11;66%;14%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Plenty of sunshine;35;23;Sunny and hot;39;23;N;11;25%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Clouds and sun;19;11;Rain and drizzle;17;9;S;11;80%;59%;1

Caracas, Venezuela;Brilliant sunshine;28;20;A shower or t-storm;28;20;SE;7;63%;62%;12

Chennai, India;Mostly cloudy;34;28;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;28;SW;13;62%;65%;5

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny;29;20;Clouds and sun;29;21;NE;12;57%;8%;10

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A morning t-storm;31;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;27;SW;14;78%;76%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;A shower;20;13;Spotty showers;20;11;NW;12;64%;66%;6

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;30;26;Partial sunshine;30;26;WNW;13;76%;27%;12

Dallas, United States;Clouds and sun, warm;35;26;Sunshine and warm;36;26;S;12;59%;39%;12

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Some sun, less humid;30;21;Inc. clouds;31;21;SSE;18;57%;6%;7

Delhi, India;Increasing clouds;40;28;Hazy sun and hot;40;31;ESE;12;48%;10%;12

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;32;15;Partly sunny;35;16;S;12;25%;10%;12

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;30;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;28;SSE;15;74%;73%;5

Dili, East Timor;Increasing clouds;34;19;Sunny and nice;30;22;SSE;8;57%;1%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Showers, some heavy;16;11;Partly sunny;17;12;SW;11;75%;82%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny;35;16;Brilliant sunshine;34;20;NNE;13;22%;1%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunshine;30;21;Mostly sunny;30;21;WSW;22;60%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;28;A p.m. t-storm;35;26;ESE;8;74%;87%;7

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny;21;8;Sunshine, pleasant;21;6;E;8;50%;2%;5

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;33;23;A t-storm in spots;32;23;E;10;69%;50%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Showers and t-storms;18;11;Showers and t-storms;19;13;SSW;16;71%;86%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A heavy shower;32;26;A t-storm or two;33;25;SW;12;81%;81%;8

Hong Kong, China;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;27;Spotty showers;33;27;S;14;78%;93%;6

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny;32;24;Sunshine and nice;31;23;ENE;22;54%;44%;13

Hyderabad, India;Rain, a thunderstorm;33;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;23;W;16;74%;71%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and very warm;39;29;Warm with hazy sun;40;27;N;15;41%;1%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Humid with sunshine;32;23;Humid with sunshine;30;22;NE;19;68%;1%;11

Jakarta, Indonesia;Variable clouds;33;26;A t-storm around;32;24;NNW;11;70%;64%;3

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;40;29;Warm with hazy sun;36;28;N;16;37%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;18;4;Hazy sunshine;20;5;S;10;41%;0%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;More sun than clouds;33;17;Hazy sun;34;16;NNW;19;17%;0%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny and hot;39;29;Mostly sunny and hot;37;31;WSW;15;54%;22%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;Cloudy and humid;29;20;Couple of t-storms;28;22;S;7;82%;91%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny, warm;41;28;Hazy and very warm;41;27;S;16;18%;6%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Sunshine;28;17;Partly sunny;31;19;S;10;49%;33%;8

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny, windy;31;26;A t-storm in spots;33;27;NNE;20;59%;57%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Low clouds may break;29;20;Mostly sunny;30;21;WSW;10;61%;22%;8

Kolkata, India;A shower or two;36;29;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;28;S;12;72%;59%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;SSE;9;76%;73%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Plenty of sunshine;15;-2;Sunny and mild;16;-5;NNW;12;10%;0%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;30;24;A t-storm in spots;29;24;SW;11;77%;65%;4

Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;18;15;Partly sunny;18;15;S;9;76%;2%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny;27;17;Mostly sunny;24;15;NNW;14;55%;1%;11

London, United Kingdom;A p.m. t-storm;20;12;Spotty showers;21;12;WNW;17;66%;69%;6

Los Angeles, United States;Clouds breaking;23;16;Clouds breaking;26;16;SW;10;57%;1%;11

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;26;21;Mostly sunny, nice;26;20;SSE;10;72%;5%;7

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and very hot;36;19;Mostly sunny, warm;33;17;NNW;12;27%;1%;11

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;31;27;Brief a.m. showers;31;28;SSW;11;73%;91%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;31;23;Mostly cloudy;31;23;E;6;77%;81%;3

Manila, Philippines;Clouds and sun, nice;32;26;A little p.m. rain;33;25;E;9;67%;79%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Windy;18;9;Clouds and sunshine;14;7;WNW;19;65%;63%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Some sun, a t-storm;26;14;A p.m. t-storm;25;12;NNE;9;47%;75%;14

Miami, United States;A t-storm or two;33;26;Partly sunny;33;26;SW;11;61%;38%;13

Minsk, Belarus;Showers and t-storms;25;15;A shower or t-storm;26;17;SW;15;73%;80%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly cloudy;34;23;Partly sunny;29;25;SSW;23;70%;34%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Winds subsiding;10;7;Clouds and sun, cool;10;5;WSW;16;57%;66%;3

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny, warmer;29;21;Clouding up, warm;32;20;SW;6;52%;33%;9

Moscow, Russia;Clouds and sun;24;12;A shower in the p.m.;26;18;SW;15;52%;81%;5

Mumbai, India;Rain and a t-storm;31;27;A heavy thunderstorm;32;28;SW;14;78%;85%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;22;12;Rather cloudy;23;11;ENE;12;66%;41%;5

New York, United States;Severe thunderstorms;26;21;Mostly sunny;31;23;WNW;9;55%;13%;11

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine and hot;36;21;Sunny and hot;37;20;WNW;11;33%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy and very warm;26;17;A t-storm around;25;16;WNW;9;80%;64%;7

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly cloudy;28;21;Clouds and sun, nice;28;20;N;11;59%;14%;11

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;17;9;Periods of sun;17;7;WNW;10;58%;23%;6

Ottawa, Canada;Warmer;31;19;A t-storm in spots;31;20;NW;14;56%;55%;9

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Inc. clouds;29;26;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;26;ESE;17;81%;82%;1

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;31;24;Showers and t-storms;30;24;NW;11;84%;83%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers;28;23;Clouds and sun;30;23;E;8;80%;75%;11

Paris, France;Showers and t-storms;24;15;Partly sunny;22;12;WNW;13;51%;48%;4

Perth, Australia;Decreasing clouds;17;4;Mostly sunny;17;9;ESE;10;69%;2%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Rather cloudy;32;25;Mainly cloudy;34;26;SW;15;64%;44%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Mainly cloudy;29;24;Inc. clouds;30;24;SE;25;76%;44%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;33;23;A t-storm in spots;34;24;ESE;7;53%;49%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;A gusty thunderstorm;28;18;Showers and t-storms;27;16;S;11;64%;72%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;Warmer;30;19;Mostly cloudy;29;19;NW;7;67%;43%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Showers around;18;10;A little p.m. rain;20;10;SSW;13;61%;78%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, nice;28;19;Some sun, pleasant;26;17;W;13;70%;0%;11

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;29;21;A morning shower;28;22;ESE;10;77%;84%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Decreasing clouds;15;9;Partly sunny;16;9;SSE;10;56%;29%;5

Riga, Latvia;Showers and t-storms;22;12;Showers and t-storms;23;12;WSW;18;75%;65%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Windy this afternoon;30;19;Not as warm;23;18;SE;11;61%;70%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;45;28;Hazy sun and hot;45;28;E;12;9%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Abundant sunshine;31;20;Mostly sunny, warm;33;19;WNW;12;48%;2%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cooler, p.m. showers;18;12;Showers around;20;16;SE;12;75%;94%;5

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;21;13;Partly sunny;21;13;SW;18;59%;2%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;Variable cloudiness;26;17;Showers and t-storms;25;18;ENE;9;76%;80%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Some sun, a shower;31;26;Partial sunshine;32;26;ESE;19;73%;52%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers and t-storms;25;17;Showers and t-storms;24;17;E;7;97%;77%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Windy this afternoon;31;16;Hazy sunshine;30;17;NW;13;19%;11%;14

Santiago, Chile;Showers around;14;4;Partly sunny;16;5;SE;4;47%;4%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;32;23;A t-storm in spots;31;23;N;8;77%;58%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;23;13;Partly sunny;23;11;NNW;15;53%;1%;11

Seattle, United States;Spotty showers;18;13;Mostly cloudy;19;12;SW;13;66%;44%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Decreasing clouds;24;19;Partly sunny;29;19;WSW;8;65%;44%;10

Shanghai, China;Variable cloudiness;29;23;Rain and drizzle;26;23;ESE;20;76%;84%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;28;A t-storm around;31;27;SE;13;78%;64%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunshine;31;16;A t-storm in spots;30;17;S;12;55%;48%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Clouds and sun;31;26;Mostly sunny;32;25;E;21;68%;44%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Spotty showers;22;12;Showers and t-storms;21;12;WSW;12;64%;64%;4

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;22;11;Mostly sunny;24;11;NW;20;51%;43%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Cloudy;34;28;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;27;SSE;9;67%;68%;6

Tallinn, Estonia;Showers and t-storms;18;13;Showers and t-storms;20;13;WSW;11;82%;71%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny, warm;37;23;Hazy sun;33;18;N;17;24%;3%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;33;20;Mostly sunny;32;17;E;16;35%;28%;11

Tehran, Iran;Warm with sunshine;38;23;Hazy sunshine;34;21;NW;12;20%;5%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunshine;30;22;Plenty of sunshine;31;22;NNE;12;51%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;Sunshine, very hot;37;23;Sunshine, very hot;38;23;E;7;38%;2%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Strong winds;26;22;Windy;29;23;WSW;29;72%;27%;7

Toronto, Canada;Sunny and humid;25;19;Mostly sunny, warm;30;21;NNW;11;60%;17%;10

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;32;23;Sunny and nice;33;23;ESE;8;37%;0%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunshine, very hot;38;24;Sunny and hot;38;21;ESE;16;28%;0%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A t-storm around;21;12;A p.m. t-storm;21;11;ESE;10;58%;66%;9

Vancouver, Canada;Spotty showers;16;12;Rain tapering off;17;11;ESE;9;73%;88%;3

Vienna, Austria;A bit of p.m. rain;30;18;Heavy thunderstorms;29;19;W;12;75%;87%;7

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm in spots;33;25;A t-storm or two;33;25;SW;8;74%;84%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;A shower or t-storm;23;16;Showers and t-storms;25;14;NNW;11;78%;82%;6

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;27;18;Showers and t-storms;26;16;W;14;74%;82%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Very windy;10;6;Very windy;10;6;S;55;83%;89%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;31;26;A t-storm or two;32;26;WSW;12;75%;80%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;A stray t-shower;28;16;Mostly sunny;29;16;NE;8;34%;9%;11

