Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Thursday, July 2, 2020

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A shower or two;28;24;A morning shower;28;24;SW;17;88%;69%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and hot;43;33;Hazy sunshine;42;32;NNW;12;43%;2%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;37;23;Mostly sunny and hot;41;26;NW;9;18%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Plenty of sunshine;34;20;Sunshine, pleasant;27;21;ENE;13;58%;2%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Showers around;20;14;Mostly cloudy;20;15;SW;22;68%;66%;6

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;21;12;Sunny and beautiful;22;12;S;8;58%;39%;5

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partly sunny, nice;37;23;Hazy sunshine;34;20;SE;16;13%;2%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;A t-storm around;26;16;Showers and t-storms;21;15;WNW;20;79%;94%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly cloudy;15;5;Plenty of sunshine;20;10;ENE;11;63%;0%;4

Athens, Greece;Increasingly windy;35;23;Plenty of sunshine;35;23;W;12;40%;2%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;13;6;Mostly sunny;14;7;W;9;69%;4%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;44;27;Hazy sun and hot;46;28;WNW;12;13%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;35;24;Partial sunshine;33;24;SSE;7;65%;30%;11

Bangalore, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;25;21;A t-storm in spots;25;21;W;20;81%;65%;3

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;WSW;14;71%;75%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny, humid;28;21;Mostly sunny;25;21;SSE;18;69%;28%;10

Beijing, China;A morning t-storm;27;21;A t-storm or two;25;20;SSE;8;84%;74%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;A t-storm in spots;32;20;Showers and t-storms;28;19;NW;11;82%;82%;6

Berlin, Germany;A t-storm in spots;26;16;Partly sunny, nice;23;16;W;15;56%;19%;7

Bogota, Colombia;Showers around;17;9;Partly sunny;19;10;SE;10;66%;44%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Clouds and sun;26;14;Partial sunshine;27;15;E;8;59%;9%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Variable cloudiness;30;19;Showers and t-storms;25;16;N;21;67%;62%;5

Brussels, Belgium;Some sun, a t-storm;20;13;Mostly cloudy;21;15;WSW;14;65%;55%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny;33;18;Partly sunny;33;19;SE;8;36%;3%;10

Budapest, Hungary;Showers and t-storms;30;19;Showers and t-storms;27;18;NNW;15;71%;72%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;11;4;Partly sunny;14;8;NNW;14;76%;34%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;31;18;Partly sunny;28;19;NNE;11;37%;34%;5

Busan, South Korea;Turning cloudy;26;20;A shower or two;23;19;NNE;15;79%;65%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;38;24;Sunny and hot;39;24;N;11;26%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Rain and drizzle;17;9;Mostly sunny;18;8;SE;7;62%;0%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;Abundant sunshine;29;20;A shower or t-storm;28;20;SE;8;62%;61%;11

Chennai, India;Brief a.m. showers;33;28;A t-storm around;34;28;SW;20;61%;55%;4

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny;31;21;Mostly sunny, nice;30;21;N;11;55%;10%;10

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;27;SSW;15;78%;77%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;19;11;Periods of sun;19;14;WSW;14;53%;80%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Decreasing clouds;30;25;Decreasing clouds;30;27;W;10;76%;23%;5

Dallas, United States;Strong thunderstorms;33;26;Mostly sunny and hot;37;25;E;9;47%;36%;12

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;29;21;Clouds and sun;30;21;SSE;17;61%;8%;5

Delhi, India;Partly sunny and hot;39;29;Hazy and hot;40;30;ESE;15;44%;12%;12

Denver, United States;Sun, some clouds;36;17;A t-storm around;34;17;SSW;11;24%;54%;12

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;29;A t-storm in spots;34;27;S;14;73%;66%;5

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny;34;19;Partly sunny, nice;31;23;SSE;8;61%;19%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;17;11;A bit of rain;18;15;SW;27;83%;89%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny;35;15;Mostly sunny;35;19;ENE;12;19%;0%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny;31;20;Plenty of sunshine;28;21;NNE;17;58%;25%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;A p.m. t-storm;35;28;A t-storm or two;33;26;SSE;9;76%;83%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunshine, pleasant;22;6;Sunny and pleasant;23;7;ESE;9;35%;1%;5

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;32;23;A t-storm in spots;31;23;ENE;7;74%;55%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Showers and t-storms;19;13;Breezy with some sun;19;12;WSW;25;66%;19%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;32;24;A t-storm or two;30;24;SSW;12;83%;78%;5

Hong Kong, China;Spotty showers;33;27;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;27;S;13;76%;91%;6

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;31;23;Showers around;31;24;ENE;19;55%;86%;11

Hyderabad, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;23;A p.m. t-storm;29;22;W;15;80%;76%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Hot with sunshine;40;28;Hot with hazy sun;40;28;NE;16;37%;1%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and humid;32;23;Mostly sunny, humid;30;22;NE;17;69%;1%;11

Jakarta, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;25;A t-storm around;33;25;E;12;69%;73%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny and hot;40;29;Hazy and very warm;38;28;NNW;15;37%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;20;5;Hazy sunshine;21;4;S;12;29%;0%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Very hot;38;15;Hazy and very warm;35;16;NE;12;12%;0%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Clouds and sun, warm;38;29;Hazy and hot;37;30;WSW;20;55%;44%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;Cloudy and humid;30;22;Thunderstorms;27;21;S;7;84%;100%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Clouds and sun, warm;41;27;Hazy sunshine;39;29;SSW;22;37%;9%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Sunny and very warm;32;19;Clouds and sun, warm;32;19;SSW;11;38%;62%;8

Kingston, Jamaica;Windy this afternoon;32;27;A t-storm in spots;33;27;NE;21;60%;57%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun;29;21;Partly sunny, nice;30;21;WSW;9;61%;27%;8

Kolkata, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;37;29;A stray thunderstorm;34;27;S;13;75%;60%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;33;25;A t-storm in spots;33;24;ESE;9;72%;55%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Sunny and mild;17;-5;Sunny and mild;16;-4;N;11;13%;0%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Becoming cloudy;31;25;A stray thunderstorm;29;24;SW;13;77%;56%;6

Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;18;15;Partly sunny;17;15;S;7;77%;3%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;25;15;Sunny and nice;25;15;NNW;18;50%;0%;11

London, United Kingdom;Spotty showers;20;12;Mostly cloudy;20;15;SW;23;61%;68%;6

Los Angeles, United States;Clouds breaking;26;16;Clouds, then sun;28;15;SW;9;52%;1%;11

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny, nice;26;21;Mostly sunny, nice;26;20;SE;11;72%;5%;7

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and very warm;34;16;Sunny and very warm;33;18;NE;8;36%;0%;11

Male, Maldives;Sunny intervals;31;27;A t-storm around;32;27;SW;10;71%;66%;4

Manaus, Brazil;Sunny intervals;31;25;Spotty showers;31;25;NNE;7;79%;72%;5

Manila, Philippines;A little p.m. rain;32;26;A p.m. t-storm;34;26;E;9;63%;76%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny;14;7;Clouding up, showers;11;6;WSW;18;78%;93%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;Clouds and sun;27;13;A p.m. t-storm;25;12;NNW;9;43%;80%;14

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;33;26;A t-storm or two;33;26;SW;11;64%;67%;13

Minsk, Belarus;A shower or t-storm;25;16;Showers and t-storms;22;16;S;11;82%;86%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;34;23;Mostly cloudy;29;25;SSW;21;70%;63%;7

Montevideo, Uruguay;Decreasing clouds;10;5;Becoming cloudy;13;8;N;15;75%;44%;2

Montreal, Canada;Spotty showers;30;20;Sun and some clouds;29;18;SW;5;53%;6%;9

Moscow, Russia;A shower in the p.m.;26;16;A p.m. shower or two;27;18;SW;13;60%;94%;5

Mumbai, India;Showers and t-storms;31;27;Heavy thunderstorms;32;27;W;15;84%;89%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;Low clouds;22;12;Mainly cloudy;22;11;NNW;10;68%;37%;5

New York, United States;Partly sunny;33;24;A heavy p.m. t-storm;32;21;ESE;16;58%;74%;11

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;37;20;Sunny and hot;38;21;W;12;29%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;A t-storm around;28;16;Brief p.m. showers;25;16;WNW;11;77%;77%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouds and sun, nice;27;21;Rain, a thunderstorm;25;21;E;12;75%;95%;4

Oslo, Norway;Spotty showers;17;7;Spotty showers;17;9;S;13;53%;83%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Severe p.m. t-storms;30;20;Turning sunny;30;16;N;11;60%;3%;9

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A thunderstorm;28;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;26;ESE;21;83%;100%;3

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;31;24;Showers and t-storms;29;24;WNW;10;84%;77%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;Afternoon showers;33;24;Some sun;30;24;E;9;78%;69%;11

Paris, France;Partly sunny;23;12;Clouds and sun;23;14;W;12;51%;52%;6

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;18;6;Plenty of sunshine;20;12;NE;15;64%;0%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Cloudy;33;25;A stray thunderstorm;31;25;SSW;15;78%;59%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Inc. clouds;29;24;Mostly cloudy;29;23;SE;33;73%;44%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;33;24;A t-storm in spots;34;24;SE;8;53%;47%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Showers and t-storms;24;17;Partly sunny;24;14;NE;10;55%;41%;8

Pyongyang, North Korea;Nice with some sun;29;20;Cloudy;29;18;NW;6;68%;44%;6

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;15;10;A little p.m. rain;20;10;E;14;63%;82%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Variable cloudiness;26;17;Sunny and nice;26;16;NW;15;69%;0%;12

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;28;22;Mostly sunny;29;22;S;12;70%;9%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly sunny, nice;16;9;Partly sunny;14;9;SSE;10;65%;44%;2

Riga, Latvia;Showers and t-storms;22;12;Partly sunny;23;13;SSW;11;62%;43%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Not as warm;23;19;A bit of rain;22;18;ESE;10;76%;80%;1

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny;43;28;Hazy and hot;44;28;E;15;15%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny, warm;32;19;Mostly sunny;33;20;SSW;12;55%;27%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Brief a.m. showers;22;15;Nice with some sun;22;14;W;13;61%;29%;5

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;21;13;Partly sunny;18;12;WSW;20;60%;2%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;26;18;Showers and t-storms;26;18;ENE;8;79%;79%;4

San Juan, Puerto Rico;More sun than clouds;31;26;Mostly sunny;32;26;ESE;19;69%;28%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers and t-storms;24;18;Showers and t-storms;25;19;NNE;7;92%;77%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny intervals;30;17;Hazy sunshine;29;17;NW;12;27%;5%;12

Santiago, Chile;Decreasing clouds;17;4;Mostly cloudy;15;7;SW;5;53%;84%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;31;23;A t-storm in spots;32;23;E;9;74%;55%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;21;11;Sunny and pleasant;25;12;NNW;13;53%;0%;11

Seattle, United States;A shower or two;19;12;A passing shower;19;12;N;10;66%;61%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Warmer with hazy sun;29;20;Considerable clouds;30;19;SSW;8;55%;60%;4

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;26;23;Heavy morning rain;27;23;ENE;15;87%;82%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Mostly cloudy;32;26;A t-storm in spots;31;27;SE;13;74%;64%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;31;17;A t-storm in spots;30;17;SW;9;61%;76%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Decreasing clouds;31;26;Mostly sunny;31;25;E;17;68%;29%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Showers and t-storms;21;12;Clouds and sun;21;12;WSW;17;45%;66%;6

Sydney, Australia;Sunshine, pleasant;24;10;Sunny and cooler;18;8;WNW;16;51%;57%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;26;Rain, a thunderstorm;36;27;WSW;9;61%;67%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Showers and t-storms;20;13;Sunny intervals;20;12;SW;18;61%;15%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunshine;33;19;Mostly sunny;32;18;NNW;15;21%;0%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny;31;20;Mostly sunny;33;19;ENE;16;36%;15%;11

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;33;22;Hazy sunshine;35;23;S;12;18%;3%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and nice;31;22;Sunny and pleasant;32;23;NW;13;49%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;Sunshine, very hot;37;23;Very hot;37;24;N;7;41%;5%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny, windy;30;22;A little p.m. rain;27;21;S;15;71%;93%;4

Toronto, Canada;Sunshine, a shower;34;21;Partly sunny, humid;28;19;NNW;10;70%;10%;10

Tripoli, Libya;Plenty of sunshine;35;23;Sunny and pleasant;30;23;N;6;57%;0%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and hot;37;21;Sunny and very warm;35;22;W;19;32%;0%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A bit of p.m. rain;23;10;A t-storm in spots;22;11;ENE;9;59%;57%;9

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy;17;11;Cloudy with showers;16;11;NE;8;72%;84%;2

Vienna, Austria;Heavy thunderstorms;30;19;Partly sunny;25;16;NNW;16;60%;44%;6

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm or two;31;26;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;24;SSE;6;84%;85%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Showers and t-storms;25;13;Showers and t-storms;24;14;WNW;7;61%;68%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Variable cloudiness;26;17;Showers and t-storms;24;13;WNW;10;74%;64%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Very windy, showers;10;6;Mostly sunny;10;7;NE;11;76%;12%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;31;26;A couple of t-storms;30;25;SSW;14;85%;83%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny, nice;31;17;Mostly sunny, nice;31;18;NE;8;35%;14%;11

