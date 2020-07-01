Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Tuesday, June 30, 2020

_____

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Morning showers;28;24;Cloudy with a shower;28;24;S;11;81%;82%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunshine and hot;43;30;Hazy and very warm;41;33;N;12;51%;1%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny;34;20;Sunshine and warm;37;24;W;18;32%;1%;12

Algiers, Algeria;Sunshine and warmer;31;23;Hazy sunshine;29;20;WSW;17;62%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Spotty showers;18;16;Couple of t-storms;21;15;SW;26;75%;79%;5

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;18;10;Mostly cloudy;21;11;SSE;9;55%;11%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine;35;22;Hazy sun;36;23;WNW;14;15%;1%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny;30;17;Some brightening;28;15;NE;17;46%;44%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Morning rain;26;6;Partly sunny, cooler;18;5;SE;14;67%;5%;4

Athens, Greece;Sunny and very warm;35;23;Sunny and very warm;35;24;NNE;11;36%;0%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;14;7;Mostly sunny;13;6;SSW;11;65%;18%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very warm;42;26;Hazy sun;43;26;W;14;16%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;34;24;A shower in the p.m.;33;23;SSE;8;71%;64%;9

Bangalore, India;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;20;A t-storm in spots;28;21;W;17;74%;64%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;27;WSW;14;67%;57%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Humid with some sun;27;21;Mostly sunny, humid;28;23;ENE;12;72%;8%;10

Beijing, China;Partly sunny and hot;33;22;Mostly cloudy, hot;33;23;E;10;45%;56%;11

Belgrade, Serbia;Not as hot;28;17;Sunny and hot;33;20;ESE;9;42%;9%;10

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun;24;17;Rain and a t-storm;23;17;WSW;15;66%;86%;3

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;20;9;Mostly cloudy;20;10;ESE;10;68%;71%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Inc. clouds;26;12;Partly sunny, nice;27;13;WNW;11;51%;2%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Warmer with some sun;27;17;Partly sunny;30;20;SE;10;52%;66%;9

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly cloudy;19;16;Rain and a t-storm;20;14;WSW;14;89%;81%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny;33;21;Mostly sunny;30;18;SSE;9;44%;3%;10

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny, nice;27;17;Partly sunny;31;20;SE;10;47%;64%;9

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Rain and drizzle;13;6;Partly sunny;10;3;S;11;67%;44%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;33;19;Cloudy, not as hot;28;19;NNW;10;35%;39%;2

Busan, South Korea;Winds subsiding;26;19;Partly sunny, nice;26;18;SW;12;66%;33%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Plenty of sunshine;35;21;Sunny and very warm;37;23;N;9;29%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;21;9;Hazy sunshine;20;10;S;7;79%;0%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;Very windy;27;19;A shower or t-storm;27;20;SSE;6;70%;67%;10

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;36;28;A p.m. t-storm;35;28;SSW;14;63%;73%;5

Chicago, United States;A p.m. t-storm;30;22;A t-storm in spots;29;21;ENE;14;61%;48%;10

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm in spots;31;25;A morning t-storm;31;27;SW;14;79%;84%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;18;13;A passing shower;20;13;WSW;17;64%;82%;7

Dakar, Senegal;Clouds and sunshine;31;26;Hazy sunshine;30;26;W;13;73%;30%;12

Dallas, United States;Decreasing clouds;34;26;Partly sunny, warm;36;26;S;17;61%;8%;12

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Some brightening;29;22;Partly sunny;30;21;SSE;19;61%;27%;5

Delhi, India;Hazy sun and warm;37;29;Hazy and very warm;38;30;ESE;10;53%;28%;12

Denver, United States;A p.m. t-storm;28;12;Partly sunny;32;15;S;13;21%;6%;12

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A thunderstorm;33;28;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;27;S;14;75%;70%;12

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;34;20;Sunny and pleasant;30;20;SSE;8;61%;1%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Variable cloudiness;16;11;A shower;16;11;WNW;10;84%;84%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Decreasing clouds;32;16;Mostly sunny;34;20;N;12;25%;3%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;27;20;Partly sunny;29;21;WSW;20;62%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy and very warm;36;29;A t-storm around;36;27;E;9;64%;80%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;23;7;Sunny;20;8;ESE;12;50%;6%;5

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;32;23;A t-storm in spots;32;24;E;12;64%;45%;13

Helsinki, Finland;Rain and a t-storm;17;14;Windy with a t-storm;18;12;WSW;31;81%;83%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A shower in the a.m.;31;25;Afternoon showers;31;25;SW;10;80%;93%;6

Hong Kong, China;Mostly cloudy;33;27;A t-storm around;33;27;SSE;10;72%;66%;6

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny;32;24;Mostly sunny;32;24;ENE;25;53%;34%;13

Hyderabad, India;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;23;WSW;12;70%;80%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Turning cloudy, warm;39;26;Hazy and very warm;38;26;N;16;48%;4%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Brilliant sunshine;29;23;Sunny and humid;30;22;NNE;13;66%;3%;11

Jakarta, Indonesia;Mostly sunny;33;25;Brief p.m. showers;33;24;ENE;14;65%;81%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, warm;39;29;Hazy and very warm;37;28;N;18;41%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;20;3;Mostly sunny;18;4;W;7;58%;4%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;A t-storm in spots;30;20;Hazy sun;32;18;NNE;9;34%;25%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Warm with sunshine;36;29;Mostly sunny and hot;38;30;WSW;14;51%;19%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;Showers around;29;20;A shower or t-storm;27;21;S;7;82%;74%;13

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny, warm;42;30;Warm with hazy sun;42;28;WNW;12;18%;1%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;24;15;Partly sunny, nice;28;17;WSW;12;46%;6%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;Afternoon t-storms;32;26;A t-storm in spots;31;26;NE;18;64%;60%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Decreasing clouds;30;21;Low clouds may break;29;21;W;9;66%;14%;3

Kolkata, India;An a.m. thunderstorm;35;28;Clouds and sun;34;28;SSW;13;72%;58%;13

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Mostly cloudy;33;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;ESE;9;76%;68%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Sunny and mild;15;-3;Sunny and mild;15;-4;NW;15;15%;0%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;A bit of rain;28;24;A t-storm in spots;29;24;SW;10;80%;64%;3

Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;18;16;Partly sunny;18;15;SSE;8;75%;1%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny and pleasant;28;18;Sunny and pleasant;26;17;NNW;15;60%;1%;11

London, United Kingdom;A shower in the p.m.;19;14;A shower or t-storm;20;12;WSW;20;64%;63%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Turning sunny, cool;23;17;Clouds breaking;26;16;S;10;60%;0%;11

Luanda, Angola;Clouds breaking;26;21;Partly sunny;26;20;SSW;10;71%;6%;7

Madrid, Spain;Sunshine, very hot;38;22;Warm with sunshine;35;19;WSW;14;29%;0%;11

Male, Maldives;A t-storm in spots;31;27;Clouds and sun;32;28;SSW;9;65%;44%;9

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;31;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;23;SE;7;80%;79%;8

Manila, Philippines;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;26;A t-storm around;34;26;SW;12;59%;64%;11

Melbourne, Australia;Windy;14;11;Winds subsiding;17;10;N;30;65%;60%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Clouds and sunshine;26;14;A shower or t-storm;25;13;ESE;8;51%;80%;12

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;33;26;Sunshine and warm;33;26;SW;12;61%;34%;13

Minsk, Belarus;Showers and t-storms;24;12;Showers and t-storms;24;16;SW;19;54%;84%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly cloudy;34;24;Not as warm;29;25;SSW;24;71%;75%;5

Montevideo, Uruguay;Rain;13;9;Winds subsiding;10;6;SSW;24;64%;34%;3

Montreal, Canada;A shower or two;24;18;Sunshine and warmer;29;21;WSW;5;60%;43%;9

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny;24;13;Clouds and sun;24;15;WSW;14;52%;21%;5

Mumbai, India;Thunderstorms;32;27;Rain and a t-storm;32;27;SSW;14;79%;87%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;25;11;Cloudy;23;12;S;11;64%;36%;6

New York, United States;Showers and t-storms;27;20;Showers and t-storms;27;20;SSE;8;71%;77%;8

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and very warm;35;22;Sunny and hot;36;20;W;14;33%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Turning cloudy;26;14;Cloudy and very warm;26;17;NNE;13;59%;96%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain and a t-storm;27;21;Cloudy;26;21;WSW;17;73%;34%;5

Oslo, Norway;Showers;16;10;A passing shower;17;9;NNE;8;65%;82%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny, nice;27;16;Partly sunny, warmer;30;19;W;10;59%;18%;10

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mainly cloudy;28;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;26;ESE;12;83%;72%;5

Panama City, Panama;Thunderstorms;30;24;Showers and t-storms;28;24;NW;9;86%;82%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers;30;24;Showers around;28;24;E;9;84%;92%;5

Paris, France;Mostly cloudy;22;17;Showers and t-storms;24;15;W;14;65%;78%;4

Perth, Australia;Rain this afternoon;19;11;Clouds and sun;16;7;SSE;11;62%;11%;1

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A shower in the p.m.;31;25;Mostly cloudy;31;26;SW;9;75%;58%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Mainly cloudy, humid;28;24;A t-storm around;29;24;SSE;18;81%;55%;3

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;33;24;A t-storm in spots;33;23;ESE;8;55%;64%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;23;14;A heavy thunderstorm;29;18;SW;11;54%;82%;8

Pyongyang, North Korea;Rain this morning;25;19;Partly sunny;28;19;SE;5;71%;44%;6

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;19;9;Showers around;21;10;W;13;61%;89%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Nice with sunshine;28;18;Mostly sunny, nice;27;19;WSW;12;69%;0%;12

Recife, Brazil;A little a.m. rain;28;22;A shower in the a.m.;29;21;SSW;11;66%;58%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;15;10;Partly sunny;13;9;WSW;14;73%;14%;2

Riga, Latvia;Showers and t-storms;21;14;Showers and t-storms;22;13;SW;28;70%;84%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Nice with some sun;27;21;Clouds and sun, warm;30;20;SW;15;46%;31%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;45;29;Hazy sun, seasonable;45;29;E;9;8%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Sunny and nice;30;19;Plenty of sunshine;32;19;SW;12;45%;3%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy, p.m. rain;25;13;Showers around;20;14;SW;17;73%;88%;4

San Francisco, United States;Abundant sunshine;26;13;Partly sunny;20;13;SW;18;62%;2%;11

San Jose, Costa Rica;Thunderstorms;26;17;Showers and t-storms;25;17;ENE;10;75%;71%;5

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower;31;26;A shower;31;26;E;21;73%;82%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers and t-storms;25;18;Showers and t-storms;25;17;ESE;8;94%;82%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Very windy;31;17;Hazy sunshine;31;17;N;14;17%;7%;9

Santiago, Chile;Becoming cloudy;12;6;Showers around;13;4;WSW;5;65%;71%;1

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. t-storm;33;23;A t-storm in spots;31;23;N;9;72%;64%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny and nice;28;16;Plenty of sunshine;26;13;NNW;14;58%;2%;11

Seattle, United States;Spotty showers;18;12;Mostly cloudy;18;13;SSW;13;70%;44%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Rain and drizzle;25;18;A couple of showers;25;19;SSW;9;75%;79%;7

Shanghai, China;Warm with sunshine;30;23;Cloudy;29;24;ESE;15;62%;44%;11

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm around;32;26;Overcast, a t-storm;31;27;SSE;10;78%;64%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny, breezy;30;12;Mostly sunny;30;16;SSE;9;47%;7%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;31;26;Showers around;31;27;E;39;74%;87%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;Spotty showers;20;13;Spotty showers;20;12;WSW;15;71%;84%;6

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;18;9;Sunny and pleasant;21;13;NW;16;63%;5%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;34;28;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;27;SSE;10;65%;66%;10

Tallinn, Estonia;Rain and a t-storm;19;13;Showers and t-storms;19;14;SW;24;80%;86%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly cloudy;35;23;Mostly sunny, warm;36;23;ENE;12;19%;1%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny;33;20;Partly sunny;32;18;ENE;16;39%;33%;8

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;36;25;Hazy sunshine;37;21;W;12;18%;23%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;29;23;Sunshine;30;21;NNE;13;54%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;Sunshine, very hot;36;23;Very hot;37;24;ESE;7;40%;2%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Rain, breezy, humid;28;24;Strong winds;27;23;SSW;36;86%;92%;4

Toronto, Canada;Mostly sunny;24;17;Mostly sunny, humid;26;19;WNW;8;73%;6%;10

Tripoli, Libya;Nice with sunshine;31;22;Sunny and pleasant;31;22;ESE;9;48%;0%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and very warm;35;21;Sunny and hot;37;24;S;13;26%;0%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A stray t-shower;26;11;A p.m. t-storm;21;10;E;9;54%;63%;9

Vancouver, Canada;Showers around;18;12;Showers around;17;12;ESE;8;71%;87%;2

Vienna, Austria;A t-storm in spots;28;16;Partly sunny;30;18;NW;11;51%;65%;9

Vientiane, Laos;A stray thunderstorm;33;26;A t-storm in spots;33;25;SW;9;73%;80%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;A shower or two;23;14;A shower or t-storm;22;16;SSW;20;53%;82%;7

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sunshine;24;14;Showers and t-storms;26;18;S;19;60%;84%;7

Wellington, New Zealand;Very windy, rain;10;6;Very windy;9;7;SSW;51;78%;100%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;34;26;A t-storm or two;32;25;WSW;15;77%;80%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Clouding up;31;18;A morning t-shower;25;15;NE;8;46%;56%;4

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather