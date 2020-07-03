AP Week in Pictures, Latin America & Caribbean

A sex worker wearing protective gear against the spread of the new coronavirus sits on a bed during a demonstration of the safety precautions they wil... A sex worker wearing protective gear against the spread of the new coronavirus sits on a bed during a demonstration of the safety precautions they will take at their jobs in El Alto, Bolivia, Monday, June 29, 2020. Without kisses, with masks and with a transparent protective suit over their clothes, a group of Bolivian sex workers is trying to convince the authorities to allow them to return to their activities that were suspended by the COVID-19 pandemic. Although prostitution is not totally legal in Bolivia, local city governments regulate its practice within their jurisdictions. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)