  1. Home
  2. World

AP Week in Pictures, Latin America & Caribbean

By  Associated Press
2020/07/03 12:04
Gabriela Gomez cries after her sister Rosa Gomez was killed at the scene where police chief Omar García Harfuch was attacked by gunmen in Mexico City,...
Workers collect and stack the coffins of people that have been recently cremated amid the new coronavirus pandemic at La Recoleta cemetery, amid the n...
Graves dot the Cristo el Salvador cemetery at Villa el Salvador on the outskirts of Lima, Peru, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Tuesday, June 30, 2020. (A...
A boy jumps amid boats as he plays with other children on the second to last day of the government-mandated lockdown put in place to curb the spread o...
Wearing a protective mask to curb the spread of the new coronavirus a man attends a memorial for those who have died from COVID-19 worldwide, at Rio's...
A sex worker wearing protective gear against the spread of the new coronavirus sits on a bed during a demonstration of the safety precautions they wil...
Gonzalo Zapata accompanies the coffin of his friend of 38 years Rodrigo Herrera who died from COVID-19 complications, at a Catholic Cemetery in Santia...
Delivery workers protest to demand better working conditions for those who work for app-based food delivery platforms amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Sa...
A man wearing a mask due to the new coronavirus pandemic plays his violin during a ceremony marking 101 years since the death of Venezuelan Dr. Jose G...
A man in full protective gear amid the new coronavirus pandemic, is reflected on mirrors for sale outside a car parts warehouse in Bogota, Colombia, T...
Men play soccer at a local club, Play Futbol 5, in Pergamino, Argentina, Wednesday, July 1, 2020. In order to continue playing amid government restric...

Gabriela Gomez cries after her sister Rosa Gomez was killed at the scene where police chief Omar García Harfuch was attacked by gunmen in Mexico City,...

Workers collect and stack the coffins of people that have been recently cremated amid the new coronavirus pandemic at La Recoleta cemetery, amid the n...

Graves dot the Cristo el Salvador cemetery at Villa el Salvador on the outskirts of Lima, Peru, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Tuesday, June 30, 2020. (A...

A boy jumps amid boats as he plays with other children on the second to last day of the government-mandated lockdown put in place to curb the spread o...

Wearing a protective mask to curb the spread of the new coronavirus a man attends a memorial for those who have died from COVID-19 worldwide, at Rio's...

A sex worker wearing protective gear against the spread of the new coronavirus sits on a bed during a demonstration of the safety precautions they wil...

Gonzalo Zapata accompanies the coffin of his friend of 38 years Rodrigo Herrera who died from COVID-19 complications, at a Catholic Cemetery in Santia...

Delivery workers protest to demand better working conditions for those who work for app-based food delivery platforms amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Sa...

A man wearing a mask due to the new coronavirus pandemic plays his violin during a ceremony marking 101 years since the death of Venezuelan Dr. Jose G...

A man in full protective gear amid the new coronavirus pandemic, is reflected on mirrors for sale outside a car parts warehouse in Bogota, Colombia, T...

Men play soccer at a local club, Play Futbol 5, in Pergamino, Argentina, Wednesday, July 1, 2020. In order to continue playing amid government restric...

JUNE 26-JULY 2, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photojournalist Dieu Nalio Chery in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com8