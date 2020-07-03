Breyvic Valera claimed by Blue Jays off waivers from Padres

TORONTO (AP) — Infielder Breyvic Valera was claimed by the Toronto Blue Jays off waivers from the San Diego Padres.

Toronto also placed four players on the 10-day injured list in moves retroactive to Tuesday: right-handers Elvis Luciano and Hector Perez, third baseman Brandon Drury and center fielder Jonathan Davis.

The 28-year-old Valera hit .234 in 17 games last season for the New York Yankees and the Blue Jays, who claimed him off waivers on Sept. 20. He hit his first career home run on the final day of the regular season.

San Diego claimed him off waivers from Toronto on Feb. 12.

Valera has a .223 average in 54 games over three seasons. He also has played for St. Louis, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Baltimore.

Toronto announced the move Thursday and also added right-hander Bryan Baker, infielder Patrick Kivlehan and outfielder Josh Palacios to its training camp player pool.

The Blue Jays have not said where their training camp will be. Most clubs start practice Friday.

