Police chief defends pepper spray at Elijah McClain vigil

Demonstrators shut down Interstate 225 during a rally and march over the death of 23-year-old Elijah McClain, Saturday, June 27, 2020, in Aurora, Colo... Demonstrators shut down Interstate 225 during a rally and march over the death of 23-year-old Elijah McClain, Saturday, June 27, 2020, in Aurora, Colo. McClain died in late August 2019 after he was stopped while walking to his apartment by three Aurora Police Department officers. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Desiree Wallace, center, of Denver, holds a placard while moving with fellow demonstrators down Sable Boulevard during a rally and march over the deat... Desiree Wallace, center, of Denver, holds a placard while moving with fellow demonstrators down Sable Boulevard during a rally and march over the death of 23-year-old Elijah McClain, Saturday, June 27, 2020, in Aurora, Colo. McClain died in late August 2019 after he was stopped while walking to his apartment by three Aurora Police Department officers. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Demonstrators carry placards as they walk down Sable Boulevard during a rally and march over the death of 23-year-old Elijah McClain, Saturday, June 2... Demonstrators carry placards as they walk down Sable Boulevard during a rally and march over the death of 23-year-old Elijah McClain, Saturday, June 27, 2020, in Aurora, Colo. McClain died in late August 2019 after he was stopped while walking to his apartment by three Aurora Police Department officers. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

FILE - In this June 27, 2020, file photo, demonstrators carry a giant placard during a rally and march over the death of 23-year-old Elijah McClain ou... FILE - In this June 27, 2020, file photo, demonstrators carry a giant placard during a rally and march over the death of 23-year-old Elijah McClain outside the police department in Aurora, Colo. Multiple suburban Denver police officers have been placed on paid administrative leave amid an investigation into photos of them related to the case of a Black man who died last summer after he was stopped and restrained, police said Monday, June 29, 2020. The interim police chief of the city of Aurora, Vanessa Wilson, said in a statement that the suspended officers were "depicted in photographs near the site where Elijah McClain died." But her statement did not provide more details about what the images show. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

Officers in riot gear guard the police department Saturday, June 27, 2020, in Aurora, Colo., during a rally and march over the death of Elijah McClain... Officers in riot gear guard the police department Saturday, June 27, 2020, in Aurora, Colo., during a rally and march over the death of Elijah McClain. McClain was a 23-year-old Black man put into a chokehold by police last year. He suffered cardiac arrest on the way to the hospital and was later declared brain dead and removed from life support. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (AP) — A police chief spent over four hours defending her officers’ tactics to leaders in a Denver suburb after police unleashed pepper spray and used batons on demonstrators during a vigil for Elijah McClain, a Black man who died after police put him in a chokehold last year.

Aurora Interim Police Chief Vanessa Wilson said the officers were responding to a small group of agitators among the largely peaceful crowd Saturday. McClain's name is among those used as a rallying cry during nationwide protests over racial injustice and police brutality.

“We were attacked with rocks, and we had to defend our officers,” she said at an online Aurora City Council meeting Tuesday night. “My officers aren’t sacrificial lambs.”

Wilson said they were concerned agitators would try to break in to police headquarters and destroy evidence from case files inside.

Three white officers stopped McClain as he walked down the street last August after a 911 call reported him as suspicious. Police placed him in a chokehold, and paramedics administered 500 milligrams of sedative to calm him down. The 23-year-old suffered cardiac arrest, was declared brain dead and later taken off life support.

It was not not clear what action the City Council planned to take, if any. One council member questioned why protesters didn't leave when they were warned by police, but others were more critical.

“People in the crowd — myself — I don't think any of us felt unsafe until the riot police showed up,” said Councilman Juan Marcano, who was at the protest.

The City Council meeting took place after Colorado's U.S. attorney, the Denver division of the FBI and the U.S. Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division announced they are investigating McClain's death for potential federal civil rights violations.

The officers who stopped McClain were cleared by prosecutors and returned to the force, but the governor has ordered the state attorney general to reopen the case.

A separate internal police investigation is underway into photos of Aurora officers taken near where McClain died. Officials have not released the photos or described what they depict. Multiple police officers have been placed on paid leave during the investigation.