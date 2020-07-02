5 Things to Know for Today

In this image made from video, people gather near the bodies of victims of a landslide near a jade mining area in Hpakant, Kachin state, northern Myan... In this image made from video, people gather near the bodies of victims of a landslide near a jade mining area in Hpakant, Kachin state, northern Myanmar Thursday, July 2, 2020. Myanmar government says a landslide at a jade mine has killed dozens of people. (AP Photo/Zaw Moe Htet)

Youssria Awad plays with her daughters in their home, in Khartoum, Sudan on June 14, 2020. She refuses to carry out female genital mutilation on them... Youssria Awad plays with her daughters in their home, in Khartoum, Sudan on June 14, 2020. She refuses to carry out female genital mutilation on them, a practice that involves partial or total removal of the external female genitalia for non-medical reasons that The World Health Organization says FGM constitutes an "extreme form of discrimination" against women. (AP Photo/Marwan Ali)

In this Wednesday, June 24, 2020, photograph, a sign in the window informs passersby that Spokehouse Bikes in the Upham's Corner neighborhood of Bosto... In this Wednesday, June 24, 2020, photograph, a sign in the window informs passersby that Spokehouse Bikes in the Upham's Corner neighborhood of Boston is a Black-owned business. Many from outside Boston have donated to and shopped at the store which was robbed and vandalized earlier in the month. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

FILE - In this Monday, June 29, 2020, file photo, shoppers walk around Garden State Plaza in Paramus, N.J., as New Jersey's indoor shopping malls reop... FILE - In this Monday, June 29, 2020, file photo, shoppers walk around Garden State Plaza in Paramus, N.J., as New Jersey's indoor shopping malls reopened Monday from their COVID-19 pause. U.S. employers likely rehired several million more workers in June, thereby reducing a Depression-level unemployment rate, but the most up-to-date data suggests that a resurgent coronavirus will limit further gains. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

1. JOB SURGE EXPECTED IN JUNE REPORT Economists forecast that 3 million jobs — a record high — were added, but recent data suggests that a resurgent coronavirus in the U.S. will limit further gains.

2. ‘CONGREGATION AT A BAR IS BAD NEWS’ In recent weeks, college towns across America have seen clusters of cases that have been traced back to bars, which by nature do not lend themselves to social distancing.

3. BLACK-OWNED BUSINESSES SUPPORTED They are enjoying a surge in backing and custom amid the national reckoning on racism sparked by George Floyd’s killing in Minneapolis.

4. ‘I HOPE THAT THIS IS REAL’ A small but growing number of Republican congressional candidates, like Colorado’s Lauren Boebert, have links to the far-right conspiracy theory known as QAnon.

5. DEADLY LANDSLIDE RAVAGES MYANMAR TOWN Rescue workers say at least 113 people have been killed at a jade mining site in Kachin state, a site renowned as the world’s biggest and most lucrative in the industry.