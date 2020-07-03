BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Thursday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change Jul 2179 Up 10 Jul 2214 Up 5 Sep 2181 Up 13 Sep 2182 2219 2162 2179 Up 10 Oct 2181 Up 13 Dec 2180 2215 2163 2181 Up 13 Mar 2171 2204 2153 2171 Up 12 May 2174 2200 2150 2169 Up 10 Jul 2175 2199 2155 2171 Up 10 Sep 2172 2195 2160 2172 Up 12 Dec 2166 2199 2166 2172 Up 14 Mar 2200 2200 2170 2174 Up 13 May 2175 Up 14