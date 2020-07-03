  1. Home
BC-US--Cocoa, US

By  Associated Press
2020/07/03 03:19

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Thursday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Jul 2179 Up 10
Jul 2214 Up 5
Sep 2181 Up 13
Sep 2182 2219 2162 2179 Up 10
Oct 2181 Up 13
Dec 2180 2215 2163 2181 Up 13
Mar 2171 2204 2153 2171 Up 12
May 2174 2200 2150 2169 Up 10
Jul 2175 2199 2155 2171 Up 10
Sep 2172 2195 2160 2172 Up 12
Dec 2166 2199 2166 2172 Up 14
Mar 2200 2200 2170 2174 Up 13
May 2175 Up 14